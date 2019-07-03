Summit Companies Further Expands Presence In Western U.S. With Entry Into Utah

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Companies, a premier fire and life safety company, announced its acquisition of Chaparral Fire Protection in Salt Lake City and St. George, Utah. Summit Companies now has locations in Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, and provides its services across the United States.

"Chaparral Fire Protection has been an excellent service provider for fire and life safety services in Utah since 1980, and we are excited to begin working with the Chaparral team," said Summit Companies CEO, Jeff Evrard. "The addition of Chaparral demonstrates our commitment to our western expansion strategy, and we are confident Chaparral will be a great addition to the Summit family."

Summit Companies completed seven add-on acquisitions in the first half of 2019, executing its western expansion strategy by entering new states and gaining density around previously acquired businesses. Summit's 2019 activity includes the acquisitions of Alpena Fire Equipment Sales & Services and Gale Fire Protection, both located in Michigan, where Summit established a foothold in mid-2018 and now has a substantial statewide presence. The company acquired Fire Control, located in the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area of Minnesota, where Summit Companies has its headquarters and a number of previously established and acquired branches throughout the state. Summit also expanded westward from Minnesota in 2019, acquiring Armstrong Extinguisher Service in Rapid City, South Dakota and Valley Extinguisher Services in Valley City, North Dakota. In January 2019, Summit expanded its presence in Nevada through the acquisition of ABC Fire & Cylinder Service in Reno and Las Vegas after having acquired A-1 National Fire in Las Vegas in 2018. With these and other acquisitions completed by Summit Companies since coming under the ownership of CI Capital Partners, the acquisition of Chaparral Fire Protection in Utah increases Summit's geographic density in the Western U.S.

"Jeff Evrard and the Summit management team have rapidly and strategically expanded the company's geographic coverage, now strengthening its presence in the West," said Timothy Hall, Managing Director of CI Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing to support Summit's growth beyond the company's 26 acquisitions completed under CI Capital's ownership."

ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES

Summit Companies is a premier fire and life safety company with an expanding national presence in the United States. The company has expertise across the entire spectrum of fire and life safety categories, including: fire extinguishers; extinguishing agents; pre-engineered kitchen, industrial and vehicle suppression systems; special hazard suppression systems; fire sprinkler systems; fire alarm systems; and security monitoring systems. In addition to its commitment to the design, installation, maintenance, and monitoring of these fire and life safety systems, Summit Companies is also engaged in the practice of fire protection engineering and risk management consultancy. Summit's success is driven by its people. The company is a culture-first organization committed to client service, diversity of capabilities, and technical excellence. Summit Companies is owned by management and CI Capital Partners. Learn more at: www.SummitCoUS.com

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 325 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

