Summit Contracting Group Awarded $25.9 Million Contract to Build Luxury Apartments in Kissimmee, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Contracting Group (www.summit-contracting.com), a Multifamily General Contractor with offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA, has started construction on San Mateo Crossing. This is a Market Rate development in Kissimmee, FL located near the new Tupperware SunRail Station, and will consist of 240 units in 5 buildings, with 240,758 total square footage. Luxury amenities include a clubhouse, garages, swimming pool, and dog park.

Construction is planned to be complete in Fall of 2019. The owner is San Mateo Crossing, LLC, the developer is Eastwind Development, LLC and the architect is Forum Architecture & Interior Design, Inc.

About Summit Contracting Group, Inc.:

Summit has built more than 350 multifamily projects nationwide. Molded by industry experience, inspired by a competitive spirit, and focused on a team approach Summit's projects represent over 100,000 completed multifamily units. With an experienced management team combined with strong subcontractor relationships, Summit has been able to provide their clients with successful projects throughout the nation. More information on the company's notable achievements, services provided, key leadership, or history is available at www.Summit-Contracting.com or by following the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

