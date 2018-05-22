Summit Contracting Group Awarded $28 Million Contract to Build Luxury Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL

Tomoka Pointe will have a total of 276 apartments in 8 buildings, and total square footage of 337,629. Resort-style amenities will include a swimming pool, pavilion, maintenance building, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, cyber café, game room, walking trails, dog park, and 9 6-bay garages.

Construction is planned to be complete in summer of 2019. The developer is Tomoka Pointe Housing, LP and the architect is Forum Architecture & Interior Design, Inc.

