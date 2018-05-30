Summit Contracting Group Building $22.6 Million Luxury Apartments in St. Augustine, FL

Amenities include high-end interior finishes, balconies, spacious floor plans, resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, clubhouse with full media lounge and wifi, cyber cafe, co-working business spaces, entertainment area, bicycle storage, dog grooming spa, dog park, onsite fitness club with equipment and classes, and ample green spaces.

Construction is planned to be complete in summer of 2019. The owner is Catalyst Development Partners, and the architect is Humphreys & Partners Architects.

About Summit Contracting Group, Inc.:

Summit has built more than 350 multifamily projects nationwide. Molded by industry experience, inspired by a competitive spirit, and focused on a team approach Summit's projects represent over 100,000 completed multifamily units. With an experienced management team combined with strong subcontractor relationships, Summit has been able to provide their clients with successful projects throughout the nation. More information on the company's notable achievements, services provided, key leadership, or history is available at www.Summit-Contracting.com or by following the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

