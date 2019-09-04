Summit Diagnostics Introduces Technology That Can Finally Shut Down Subversive Methods Like Synthetic Urine

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Diagnostics, the leader in innovative testing, now offers a new Validity Screen which now proves that the specimens being tested are real, unadulterated and not replaced with synthetics.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) states that as much as 10 percent of all drug test samples have been adulterated, switched or tampered with in some manner.

"Drug abusers are using social media to learn new techniques for subverting drug testing. The most common way to cheat is to use fake or synthetic urine, which is sold at local gas stations, convenience stores, smoke shops, and on the internet," explains George Powell, CEO of Summit Diagnostics. "Sold under such names as Clear, Stealth, Quick Fix, Upass and Monkey Whizz, synthetic Urine is easy to acquire and neither quick cups nor labs have traditionally been able to detect. It's become a billion-dollar business which threatens the stability of the recovery effort and is a huge liability risk factor for doctors."

The new validity screen test is breakthrough technology that will detect Synthetic Urine; be able to detect oxidant history for up to 30 days, as well as test for Specific Gravity Index, pH, and Creatinine. It's a quality enhancement that is available to Summit clients.

About Summit Diagnostics

Summit Diagnostics, LLC provides medical professionals with drug safety programs for their patients. Our programs are designed to reduce patient's prescription drug interactions, diversion, drug abuse and eliminate unnecessary treatments and their related expenses. We also offer confirmation testing (including the ability to detect synthetic urine!), state of the art reporting, educational materials, and practice protection services.

Learn more about validity testing and the Summit Diagnostics difference at www.summitdiagnostics.com.

