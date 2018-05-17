Summit Equities Selects HiddenLevers for Inclusion in Next-Gen Technology Platform for Advisors

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Equities, the renowned investment advisory firm, is greenlighting HiddenLevers as a core technology partner, with a twin focus on risk monitoring for the home office and risk-centric proposal generation for advisors.

"Assembling a comprehensive platform with elite fintech providers, HiddenLevers became the obvious choice for our risk tech needs in both front and back office," said Stan Gregor, CEO, Summit Equities. "We like their laser focus on product and integrations instead of marketing, and their platform really complements the tech stack that we built for our advisors."

Summit's top-shelf tech stack puts HiddenLevers in the mix with Addepar, eMoney, and Salesforce. Gregor was quick to recognize that HiddenLevers had evolved beyond its portfolio stress testing roots and initial integrations with Envestnet and Tamarac. HiddenLevers has become a complete portfolio risk analytics solution, serving all parts of wealth management and boasting the seamless workflows top firms demand.

As market volatility returns, Summit is using HiddenLevers Risk Monitor to turn up the dial on advisor oversight, keeping client portfolios within risk tolerance scores captured by HiddenLevers' client-facing applications.

"We were initially drawn to HiddenLevers for the Risk Monitor for our home office, but we were so impressed by the ability to customize our platform and proposals," said Dan Cohen, Senior Investment Analyst, Summit Equities. "We wanted to share these capabilities with every Summit advisor."

Details of the Deal

All Summit advisors have access to the client-facing toolkit, including portfolio stress testing, the Hello-to-Close™ client workflow, and investment proposals to engage prospects and clients. Advisors can use interactive tools to gauge the impact of up-to-the-minute economic scenarios like Trade War, Trump Tax Plan, and Coastal Exodus.

While Summit advisors will use HiddenLevers to visualize risk and manage client expectations, the home office will benefit from HiddenLevers Risk Monitor. Using HiddenLevers' Addepar and eMoney integrations, the Summit home office will get aggregate risk analytics, alerts on drifting accounts, and action steps pushed right into advisor Salesforce accounts.

"Summit has proven that smart technology decisions and economies of scale can pay off for broker dealers," said Jeff Baker, a member of HiddenLevers Business Development team. "You choose the best technology vendors in each space and create a seamless workflow for advisors. I'll bet many broker dealers try to copy Summit's model now."

About HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers is a provider of next level risk technologies, with client-facing and home office solutions aimed at portfolio managers, financial advisors, and compliance teams everywhere. The cloud-based platform creates a comprehensive client/prospect engagement experience called Hello-to-Close™, and includes risk-centric proposal generation, interactive portfolio stress testing, comparative risk profiles, model construction and optimization, and automated risk monitoring. HiddenLevers is based in Atlanta and New York City.

About Summit Equities / Summit Financial Resources

Founded in 1982, Summit delivers strategic and coordinated financial planning and asset management services to high net worth individuals. Summit is based in Parsippany, NJ.

