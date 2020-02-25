Summit Financial Names Joseph Spada, CFP® 2019 Leading Financial Advisor

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the preeminent privately owned financial planning and wealth management firms in the Northeast, Summit Financial announced today that Joseph Spada, CFP® was named the firm's 2019 Leading Financial Advisor.

The award recognizes Mr. Spada as head of Summit Financial's most productive wealth management practice for a record 22 consecutive years.

A financial advisor for over 35 years, Joe specializes in providing clients with a range of services, including investment management, retirement, insurance, tax and estate planning. Integrating his client's wealth with their life goals along with reducing their income/estate taxes are at the core of his advisory services.

Mr. Spada is Vice Chairman of the Tri-County Scholarship Fund and a Board of Directors member for Several Sources Shelters. His insights and personal financial advice have been featured in The New York Times, Worth, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and other national publications. He resides in Mendham, NJ with his wife Tamara and four sons.

About Summit Financial:

Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Summit Financial, LLC is a privately owned financial planning and wealth management firm with over 200 professionals and support personnel. The firm's multi-disciplined approach to financial planning (combining expertise in estate planning, business planning, investment planning, retirement planning, fringe benefits and insurance) assures that clients receive a coordinated and comprehensive set of solutions to the financial problems faced by successful individuals today.

