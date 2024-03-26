Summit Financial Names Joseph Spada, CFP® its 2023 Leading Financial Advisor

Advisor recognized as top performer for the past 26 consecutive years

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Financial ("Summit") , a leading architect of advisor success and client satisfaction for over four decades, announced that Joseph Spada, CFP® was named the firm's 2023 Leading Financial Advisor.

This award recognizes Spada as Summit Financial's most productive wealth management advisor, distinguished by its investment, planning and insurance revenue, for a remarkable 26 consecutive years. During that time, Summit has achieved noteworthy growth, with assets under administration (AUA) now exceeding $10 billion. With more than 80 advisors at Summit Financial, Spada continues to lead the pack.

As an independent advisor for over 35 years, Spada provides his high-net-worth clients with unbiased comprehensive planning, encompassing investment management, retirement, insurance, tax and estate planning. Spada credits his success to his steadfast commitment to bringing clients best-in-class solutions and a superior level of client service. As a staunch student of the field, Spada continuously researches the market landscape to identify cutting-edge investment opportunities and tax planning strategies. As a result, Spada became an early adopter of alternative investments as a way to diversify portfolios, enhance returns and reduce taxes.

Over the last several years, Spada worked closely with Summit's investment team to develop the firm's alternative investment and tax planning platform. Today, the firm offers direct access to top-tier asset managers spanning private credit, private real estate and private equity. Spada also leads coaching sessions for advisors seeking to implement these strategies into their clients' portfolios and gain an understanding of the different asset classes.

Consistent with his commitment to education and empowerment, Spada is also a leader in the firm's mentorship and collaboration programs aimed at supporting next-generation talent. Equally enthusiastic to teach and learn, Spada commands the respect of his peers and stokes the firmwide drive for excellence that has come to define the Summit client experience.

"Joe embodies the culture of our organization," said Summit CEO Stan Gregor. "For the past 26 years, he has relentlessly sought to challenge the status quo, ensuring Summit's clients are at the center of every decision. I couldn't be more excited to present him with this honor."

Spada is a nationally sought after speaker and his insights and personal financial advice have been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and other national publications. In his personal time, Spada provides scholarships to underserved youth as the Chairman of the Tri-County Scholarship. He resides in Mendham, New Jersey with his wife Tamara and four sons.

Summit has experienced extraordinary growth in the last five years, strategically adding talent and resources to support the firm's expanding advisor and client base. With a more than 40-year history and a strong culture of collaboration, Summit is proud to be helping advisors elevate their businesses and deliver robust client experiences.

