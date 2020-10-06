Summit Financial Partners Grand Opening Of Stoneham Office

STONEHAM, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Financial Partners Inc. today announces the grand opening of their new office in Stoneham, Massachusetts. On October 17, 2020 Ryan Skinner, President of Summit Financial Partners is welcoming the SFP Family home with a ribbon cutting and socially distanced "Barbecue & Welcome Home Party".

"Our practice has grown leaps and bounds. Together we have built something special," said Skinner. "This is the ribbon cutting to our Summit Financial Partner's home. I have always dreamt of having it all under one roof. One place where my clients can come and have everything from retirement income planning to tax prep to estate planning. A place where my clients can truly call home and come relax while getting all of their retirement needs met."

Skinner is welcoming the SFP Family home in style with a family barbecue, tours of the new space and an informal ribbon cutting. "Fred's Franks" will be manning the grill serving hot dogs, hamburgers and other favorites. Tours of the space will be limited to ten people at a time and follow proper CDC guidelines. Masks are required and will be provided to those who do not have one.

There will be two sessions; one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. This will help with responsible social distancing and give more people the opportunity to attend. An informal ribbon cutting will take place at each session for photo ops. The space will be properly sanitized between sessions.

The event will take place in the back lot of the new office located at 91 Montvale Ave., Suite 104, Stoneham, Mass. Reservations are required and must be received by October 12. Space is limited to allow for the proper social distancing of guests.

For media inquiries or to request more information, please call Summit Financial Partners Inc. at (781) 281-2287.

About Summit Financial Partners Inc.: Summit Financial Partners Inc. is founded on the belief that conservative asset management, asset allocation and patience can help families and individuals in Greater Boston achieve their financial goals. Based in Woburn, MA, the firm's core services include retirement planning, life insurance, long-term care and disability insurance. Learn more at summitfinancialpartners.org.

