Summit Financial Taps Aidentified to Bring Next-Gen Relationship Intelligence to Advisors

Wealth Networking Intelligence™ platform equips national RIA with relationship data and insights to enhance prospecting, deepen client relationships, and accelerate growth

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, Inc. , the leading Wealth Networking Intelligence™ platform, today announced Summit Financial ("Summit"), a preeminent investment advisory firm empowering advisors to deliver family office-type services and optimize business growth, has added Aidentified to its wealthtech ecosystem. Aidentified's AI-powered relationship intelligence platform, which features dynamic wealth signals, predictive data insights, and proprietary relationship mapping, was selected to help Summit advisors identify high-potential opportunities, personalize outreach, and strengthen client connections with greater precision.

Aidentified equips advisors to act on meaningful life events and warm introductions, accelerating organic growth while deepening the quality of every client relationship. Its relationship mapping capabilities surface opportunities hidden within an advisor's extended network, helping them identify ideal prospects, expand referral pathways, and grow their business with greater precision. The integration reflects Summit's commitment to equipping growth-minded advisors with innovative, next‑generation tools that drive measurable improvement to business performance.

"Aidentified is an intelligent growth engine that transforms how advisors build and deepen relationships," said Dan Cavanaugh, Head of Wealth Management at Aidentified. "Summit is equipping its advisors with the tools to surface high-value opportunities faster, tailor outreach with greater precision, and scale trust-based client relationships through actionable intelligence. It's a smarter, more strategic way to grow."

With over 166 advisors in 25 states and more than $25 billion in client assets under advisement, Summit continues to build a robust, advisor-first wealthtech ecosystem. Aidentified joins a growing roster of integrated tools that support organic growth, increase productivity, and enhance client service excellence.

"As we experience the great wealth transfer and the pace of innovation accelerates, we're focused on helping advisors scale more intelligently with AI-powered prospecting and client engagement tools," said Stan Gregor, Chairman and CEO of Summit Financial. "Aidentified brings together data on wealth, relationship connections, and key financial events all in one place so our advisors can more efficiently target the right people, at the right moment, with a personal touch."

Aidentified's platform gives Summit advisors:

Access to 300 million U.S. consumers and 90 million professionals, enhanced with proprietary wealth indicators

Timely alerts on wealth events like IPOs, funding rounds, M&A, and executive transitions

Proprietary relationship maps showing how contacts are connected to one another and to the advisor's extended network

Targeted outreach capabilities that prioritize trust, timing, and shared connection

About Aidentified

Aidentified helps financial services professionals create relationships that matter. As a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting and first party data enrichment, our platform combines professional and household data to offer a 360º view of clients and prospects, along with the best path for engagement. With our proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 300 million consumer and 90 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping.

Aidentified was named a BostInno 2025 Fire Awards honoree, recognized by the SIIA CODIE awards as Best Industry Contact Relationship Management Solution in 2024, and was featured on WealthTech100's 2024 list of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Summit Financial

Summit Financial ("Summit") is a preeminent investment advisory firm with over 40 years of experience helping advisors elevate their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. Built by advisors for advisors, Summit champions independence while providing the tools, capital, and resources needed to achieve growth and success.

A 2025 Forbes|SHOOK and 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm, Summit is deeply committed to its founding principles of independence and powerful financial planning. Interested advisors and firm leaders can learn more about Summit's all-inclusive platform of fully integrated industry-leading services, thought leaders, and innovative technology, known as the SummitVantage™, at summitfinancial.com .

Summit Financial, LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Adviser established in November 2018, is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business. Summit is wholly owned by Summit Financial Holdings, LLC ("SFH"), which is owned by Stanley Gregor and Merchant Wealth Management Holdings 3, LLC ("MWMH"). MWMH is wholly owned by Merchant Wealth Partners, LLC, which is owned by Merchant Investment Management, LLC. Minority investments are made by SFH.

Forbes|SHOOK® America's Top RIA Firms (awarded October 1, 2025, and based on data as of March 31, 2025), and Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms (awarded September 12, 2025, based on data as of June 30, 2025). Rankings were determined based on proprietary evaluation processes conducted by Forbes|SHOOK® and Barron's. Summit Financial, LLC, did not pay a fee to obtain or use these rankings.

