Summit Funding Accelerates National Growth with Strategic Hires in Key Regions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Funding, a leading private mortgage lender, is thrilled to announce significant expansion efforts with the addition of several high-profile hires in key regions across the United States. This strategic growth underscores Summit Funding's commitment to bringing hope and connection to the mortgage industry by fostering a community focused on intentional mentorship, empowering individual voices, and driving personal and financial growth.

In a bold move to strengthen its presence, Summit Funding has brought on board exceptional talent, starting with Stacey Duncan in Charlotte, North Carolina. With 22 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Stacey has established a brand known for exceptional support and client satisfaction throughout the Carolinas. Her team is poised to close $150 million in volume in 2024, marking a significant milestone for Summit Funding's Southeast expansion.

"Stacey Duncan's dedication to the mortgage industry and her proven track record of success align perfectly with Summit Funding's strategic vision. Her leadership and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in the Southeast," said Todd Scrima, CEO of Summit Funding.

Complementing this growth is Jason Bryant, who joins Summit Funding from Chicago, Illinois. With over two decades of experience in the financial and mortgage industry, Jason will lead Summit's strategic expansion in the Midwest. His proven ability to deliver results and his authentic leadership style make him an invaluable addition to the team.

"Jason's experience in delivering results was paramount to our choice in selecting him as a leader in the Midwest. In my time learning about Jason, I've experienced him to be a dependable and authentic leader, as well as one who impacts those around him with a humility that comes only from putting others in front of himself," said Matt Schoolfield, Divisional Sales Leader.

Summit Funding is also seeing remarkable growth in Texas. This expansion is driven by the company's dedication to enhancing the skills and capabilities of its loan officers. "We're growing increasingly excited about the results we're seeing in Texas. We believe loan officers today are truly looking for companies that are committed to developing their most important asset – their people. We're dedicated to helping them max out their abilities and skills," said Matt Schoolfield, Divisional Sales Leader.

Further strengthening Summit's national footprint is Rui Chaves in Boston, Massachusetts. With over 20 years of experience in financial lending and mortgage, Rui brings a strategic vision and a passion for developing teams. His leadership is set to drive significant growth in the Northeast.

"New England is a tough market to compete in. In order to be successful there, you have to have an amazing leader like Rui Chaves. He truly cares about investing in his teams and developing their business. With Rui leading the charge, Summit will bring a new and fresh approach to the marketplace," said Deran Pennington, East Coast Divisional Leader.

Since the start of the year, Summit Funding has hired nearly 50 loan officers and onboarded four major branches, reinforcing its strategic goals of expanding in the Midwest, Southeast, Midsouth, and Northeast markets. "Summit Funding has always been an attractive place to originate because of how much the company develops their loan officers. Loan officers like Stacey Duncan are becoming attracted to a company that practices what they preach when it comes to development of the LO. The days of talking about doing it versus taking action are over; LO's want a company that takes action," said Chris Shelton, Divisional Sales Leader.

"Great people like Rui, Jason, and Stacey have the results of 5-10 people. I am a believer in fewer people who are more effective leaders, and that is what we are building. Our belief is the same with hiring Loan Officers: hire fewer of them and get them to 10-30 loans per month through teamwork, collaboration, and massive marketing and sales," added Todd Scrima, CEO of Summit Funding.

Summit Funding continues to bring hope and connection to an industry fixated on profits over people by cultivating a community focused on intentional mentorship, empowering individual voices, and driving personal and financial growth. A key initiative supporting this vision is the "Lead Lift" attraction calls. These one-hour coaching sessions, led by CEO Todd Scrima, teach innovative ways to solve the lead problem within the mortgage industry. By blending digital marketing and intentional communication, these sessions help loan officers find more leads and referrals, reinforcing Summit's commitment to developing its people.

