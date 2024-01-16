Summit Funding Inc. Gears Up for Future Growth with Veteran Mortgage Marketing Leader Trey Rigdon at the Helm

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Funding Inc., a key player in the residential mortgage lending industry, proudly announces the strategic hire of Trey Rigdon as Vice President of Marketing and Branding. With a remarkable 15-year tenure in the mortgage and financial services industries, Rigdon is celebrated for his exceptional leadership and innovative strategies at companies like Wyndham Capital Mortgage and Movement Mortgage.

During his time at Wyndham Capital, Rigdon was instrumental in redefining the company's identity, transforming it into a leading purchase-centric mortgage lender known for its fintech prowess. He spearheaded a complete brand overhaul, emphasizing Wyndham Capital's commitment to financial technology, thus branding the company as a premier fintech mortgage lender. Under Rigdon's guidance, the company experienced a dramatic shift in its business model, moving from reliance on purchased leads to generating over 50% of their channel mix through Loan Officer referrals. This shift in January 2023 led to the creation of the industry's first Purchase Direct to Consumer Business model, marking a significant milestone in the mortgage industry.

Rigdon's impact at Wyndham Capital was profound. From January 2021 to November 2023, his team was instrumental in driving nearly 10,000 locked loans with an impressive 80% fund conversion rate. Under his strategic leadership, the company's employee base expanded from 100 to nearly 1,000, with origination volumes soaring to $6.5 billion and annual revenue reaching $200 million within just two years. Rigdon's innovative efforts and successful internal communication strategies were recognized with the prestigious 43rd Annual Telly Award for General Internal Communications.

"Bringing Trey into our team is a pivotal move to leverage the opportunities in the evolving mortgage market," said Robyn LaVassaur, EVP of Sales at Summit Funding. "His extensive experience and proven success in mortgage marketing and branding are key to enhancing our brand presence and supporting our Loan Officers, ensuring our leadership in the mortgage industry."

Rigdon shared his excitement about joining Summit Funding, "I am thrilled to be part of Summit Funding, a company that not only prioritizes innovation but also shows a strong dedication to borrower education and the professional growth of our loan officers. The current emphasis on loan officer development is crucial, and Summit's commitment to transforming loan officers who are closing 3 to 4 loans a month into those consistently achieving 8 to 12 is inspiring. My goal is to implement forward-thinking marketing strategies that not only elevate our brand but also provide tangible benefits to our Loan Officers and clients, staying ahead with the latest trends in mortgage technology and digital marketing."

Todd Scrima, CEO of Summit Funding, emphasized the strategic importance of Rigdon's appointment, "Trey's track record in the mortgage industry, coupled with his innovative approach to marketing and branding, aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. We are excited about the expertise and creativity he brings to our team."

Summit Funding is poised to harness Rigdon's extensive experience to enhance its market position and provide unparalleled support to its Loan Officers. The company is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, encouraging Loan Officers and industry professionals to explore the growth opportunities at Summit Funding.

Based in Sacramento, California, Summit Funding Inc. is a privately-held mortgage banker and servicer renowned for its dedication to serving the diverse needs of borrowers nationwide. Established in 1995 by founder Todd Scrima, the company has grown from a small local team to a top 35 retail lender, reflecting its commitment to excellence and customer service. Summit Funding offers a comprehensive range of mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, non-QM, and reverse mortgages, along with down payment assistance (DPA) programs. Operating more than 55 branches with over 250 loan officers, Summit Funding is licensed to conduct business in 48 states, highlighting its expansive reach and deep understanding of the mortgage market. Known for its innovative lending solutions and customer-centric approach, Summit Funding continues to expand and evolve, driven by its mission to help individuals and families achieve their homeownership dreams. For more information, visit www.SummitFunding.net.

