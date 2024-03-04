Summit Global Investments Continues ETF Expansion with Launches of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (Ticker: GINX) & SGI Enhanced Core ETF (Ticker: USDX)

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) today announced the launch of two new ETFs, SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (GINX) and SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX). Shares began trading last week on the Nasdaq exchange. "In the face of economic uneasiness including inflation, fluctuating interest rates, a string of bank failures and heightened geo-political volatility, investors continue to express greater desire for preservation of capital, increased income, and higher yields," said Dave Harden, CEO, Summit Global Investments. "With the launch of our new Enhanced or "X" ETFs, we continue our mission to provide our clients with enhanced solutions to simply the complex investment landscape."

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF seeks to generate a return and income by actively investing in global companies that offer attractive dividend income, while SGI Enhanced Core ETF utilizes a diversified portfolio of higher-yielding, high quality short-term money market instruments. Both ETF's then implement SGI's risk-averse, actively traded put and call options management designed to further increase the income generated and manage risk. They believe this gives GINX and USDX the potential to provide improved yield compared to traditional Global Income and Core investment strategies.

As with all their investment vehicles, SGI's new Enhanced or "X" ETFs will be guided by the firm's Managed Risk Approach™. "Our investment approach seeks to preserve and grow capital by utilizing risk-appropriate strategies designed to minimize downside loss", said Harden. "Ultimately, we think this gives investors a better opportunity to experience the true power of compounding returns. We're excited to bring these X strategies to market which are based on the founding principles of our firm."

"Nasdaq is proud to work with dynamic issuers like Summit Global Investments that offer investors derivatives exposure across broad and diversified markets," said Alison Doyle, Head of ETP Listings at Nasdaq. "We are excited to continue partnering with issuers to grow their brands by providing tailored ETF services and serve as a trusted listing partner."

About Summit Global Investments

Headquartered in Bountiful, Utah, SGI adheres to a disciplined, managed-risk, multi-factor investment process designed to find attractive investment opportunities. The firm manages multiple investment strategies for its clients. SGI's mission is clear – to help investors win. Ever mindful of the impact on their clients' assets, the combination of risk, return and impact is at the center of their Managed Risk Approach™.

SGI's investment process has evolved over decades of research and continuous revisions to understand and exploit what reduces risk, avoids pitfalls and elevated idiosyncratic risks, and drives market returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (888) 251-4847 or visit our website at sgiam.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Funds are newly organized, diversified management investment company with no operating history. To the extent the Funds invests in Underlying Funds that invest in fixed income securities, the Funds will be subject to fixed income securities risks. While fixed income securities normally fluctuate less in price than stocks, there have been extended periods of increases in interest rates that have caused significant declines in fixed income securities prices. To the extent that a Funds invests in Underlying Funds that invest in high-yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality (commonly known as "junk bonds"), the Funds may be subject to greater levels of interest rate and credit risk than funds that do not invest in such securities. Small-cap companies that the Underlying Funds may invest in may be more volatile than, and not as readily marketable as, those of larger companies. Small companies may also have limited product lines, markets or financial resources and may be dependent on relatively small or inexperienced management groups. Underlying Funds that invest in foreign securities may be subject to special risks, including, but not limited to, currency exchange rate volatility, political, social or economic instability, less publicly available information, less stringent investor protections and differences in taxation, auditing and other financial practices. Investments in emerging market securities by Underlying Funds are subject to higher risks than those in developed countries because there is greater uncertainty in less established markets and economies. To the extent the Funds invests in Underlying Funds that focus their investments in a particular industry or sector, the Funds' shares may be more volatile and fluctuate more than shares of a fund investing in a broader range of securities. The Fund's investments in derivative instruments including options, forward currency exchange contracts, swaps and futures, which may be leveraged, may result in losses. Investments in derivative instruments may result in losses exceeding the amounts invested. The use of derivatives is a highly specialized activity that involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with investments in more traditional securities and instruments.

The SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and SGI Enhanced Core ETF are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

