Summit Global Investments Launches Enhanced Model Portfolios, Expanding Access to Option-Driven ETF Strategies

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments ("Summit Global") has announced the launch of its new Enhanced Model Portfolios, a suite of ETF-driven investment strategies designed to provide investors with greater access to sophisticated, institutional-grade portfolio management techniques traditionally reserved for larger, more complex accounts. The new models incorporate option income strategies to enhance return potential while maintaining a disciplined, index-focused investment approach.

The Enhanced Model Portfolios are built to serve a wide spectrum of investors, including those with smaller account balances or workplace retirement accounts that represent a primary savings vehicle. By combining actively managed ETFs with option-based income strategies, the portfolios aim to deliver improved diversification, lower correlation to traditional markets, and the potential for absolute returns in both rising and declining market environments.

"These portfolios represent a significant step forward in expanding access to advanced investment strategies," said Dave Harden, CEO of Summit Global. "Investors today are looking for solutions that go beyond traditional asset allocation. The Enhanced Model Portfolios are designed to provide more dynamic risk management and return opportunities, while maintaining transparency and disciplined oversight."

Key features of the Enhanced Model Portfolios include:

ETF-driven strategies utilizing option income to enhance portfolio returns

Mid- to large-cap market exposure

Index-focused investment strategies

Active portfolio management

Low correlation to traditional asset classes

A goal of pursuing positive returns in both up and down markets

Enhanced Model Portfolios are intended for investors who are comfortable with added portfolio complexity in exchange for the potential for differentiated outcomes. By integrating options strategies within a diversified ETF framework, the models seek to provide advisors with new tools to help clients navigate market volatility while remaining aligned with long-term financial goals.

The launch of the Enhanced Model Portfolios reflects Summit Global's continued commitment to innovation, advisor empowerment, and investor-centric solutions designed to adapt to evolving market conditions.

For more information, visit www.sgipw.com.

About Summit Global Investments

Summit Global is a comprehensive financial services firm providing investment management, private wealth advisory, insurance solutions, and family office services to individuals, families, and institutions. The firm is committed to delivering disciplined strategies, fiduciary guidance, and innovative solutions that help clients pursue their financial goals with confidence.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any specific security, strategy, or investment product. The information contained herein reflects the views of Summit Global Investments ("SGI") as of the date of publication and is subject to change without notice. Advisory services are offered by Summit Global Investments, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that targets or objectives will be met. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of loss.

