Summit Global Investments to celebrate the USDX ETF by ringing Nasdaq Closing Bell

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) announces they will be ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq today, August 9, 2024. They're celebrating the SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) which launched on February 29th, 2024, and has surpassed $100 million in assets under management within its first five months.

"When we decided to bring our Enhanced Core strategy to market in a new ETF, we expected it to do well, and we are grateful to see it grow so quickly," said Dave Harden, CEO, Summit Global Investments. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this momentous launch and milestone than by celebrating with our partners at the Nasdaq and ringing the Closing Bell."

USDX utilizes a diversified portfolio of higher-yielding, high-quality short-term money market instruments, and implements SGI's risk-averse actively traded put and call options management designed to enhance yield and manage risk.

"We believe the USDX methodology increases the potential of providing improved yield compared to traditional option-based strategies," said Harden. "And we look forward to see what the next year might bring."

About Summit Global Investments

Headquartered in Bountiful, Utah, SGI adheres to a disciplined, managed-risk, multi-factor investment process designed to find attractive investment opportunities. The firm manages multiple investment strategies for its clients. Over a full market cycle, their defensive strategies have historically limited downside risks and allowed for participation in market rallies. SGI's mission is clear – to help investors win. They care about return and deeply care about the risk associated with such returns. Ever mindful of the impact on their clients' assets, the combination of risk, return and impact is at the center of their Managed Risk Approach™.

SGI's investment process has evolved over decades of research and continuous revisions to understand and exploit what reduces risk, avoids pitfalls and elevated idiosyncratic risks, and drives market returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888)251-4847 or visit our website at sgiam.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is a newly organized, diversified management investment company with no operating history. To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in fixed income securities, the Fund will be subject to fixed income securities risks. While fixed income securities normally fluctuate less in price than stocks, there have been extended periods of increases in interest rates that have caused significant declines in fixed income securities prices. To the extent that a Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in high-yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality (commonly known as "junk bonds"), the Fund may be subject to greater levels of interest rate and credit risk than funds that do not invest in such securities. Small-cap companies that the Underlying Funds may invest in may be more volatile than, and not as readily marketable as, those of larger companies. Small companies may also have limited product lines, markets or financial resources and may be dependent on relatively small or inexperienced management groups. Underlying Funds that invest in foreign securities may be subject to special risks, including, but not limited to, currency exchange rate volatility, political, social or economic instability, less publicly available information, less stringent investor protections and differences in taxation, auditing and other financial practices. Investments in emerging market securities by Underlying Funds are subject to higher risks than those in developed countries because there is greater uncertainty in less established markets and economies. To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds that focus their investments in a particular industry or sector, the Fund's shares may be more volatile and fluctuate more than shares of a fund investing in a broader range of securities.

