Summit Global Investments to Ring the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) is celebrating the SGI U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (SGLC) hitting $90 million in assets under management. To commemorate this milestone, SGI will be ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today.

SGLC is an actively managed, semi-transparent ETF. Unlike a traditional ETF, trades and portfolio decisions are not shared daily. At SGI, we believe this safeguards our strategy while reducing the potential for other traders to engage in practices that could harm the fund and its shareholders.

This ETF is different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. This ETF will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example: You may have to pay more money to trade an ETF's shares. This ETF will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information. The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF's portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for this ETF compared to other ETFs because this ETF provides less information to traders. These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions. The Fund will publish on its website each day a "Proxy Portfolio" designed to help trading in shares of the ETF. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the ETF's holdings, it is not the ETF's actual portfolio. The differences between this ETF and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about an ETF portfolio secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict an ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance. For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of this ETF, see the Prospectus.

"We are pleased to see the steady growth of this fund and its continued adoption by investors." said Dave Harden, President and CEO of Summit Global Investments. "Like all products we offer, SGLC is guided by our proprietary Managed Risk Approach™."

The SGI Large Cap Core ETF seeks stocks that SGI believes exhibit a variety of attractive qualitative and quantitative factors to achieve its objective of long-term of capital appreciation. As part of SGI's Managed Risk Approach™ SGI continually reviews idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock and may sell if we deem these risks to be elevated and or if the risk/return characteristics decline.

"When SGLC is used as a core holding in an overall investment strategy, we believe it has the potential to help investors achieve market exposure—with potential downside risk management," said Harden. "SGLC is one product in our suite of solutions to help investors achieve their goals."

About Summit Global Investments

Headquartered in Bountiful, Utah, SGI adheres to a disciplined, managed-risk, multi-factor investment process designed to find attractive investment opportunities. The firm manages multiple investment strategies for its clients. Over a full market cycle, their defensive strategies have historically limited downside risks and allowed for participation in market rallies. SGI's mission is clear – to help investors win. They care about return and deeply care about the risk associated with such returns. Ever mindful of the impact on their clients' assets, the combination of risk, return and impact is at the center of their Managed Risk Approach™.

SGI's investment process has evolved over decades of research and continuous revisions to understand and exploit what reduces risk, avoids pitfalls and elevated idiosyncratic risks, and drives market returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 251-4847 or visit our website at sgiam.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is a newly organized, diversified management investment company with no operating history. The goal of the Proxy Portfolio is, during all market conditions, to track closely the daily performance of the Actual Portfolio and minimize intra-day misalignment between the performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the performance of the Actual Portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio is designed to reflect the economic exposures and the risk characteristics of the Actual Portfolio on any given trading day. Securities traded on over the counter ("OTC") markets are not listed and traded on an organized exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Generally, the volume of trading in an unlisted or OTC common stock is less than the volume of trading in an exchange-listed stock. As a result, the market liquidity of some stocks in which the Fund invests may not be as great as that of exchange-listed stocks and, if the Fund were to dispose of such stocks, the Fund may have to offer the shares at a discount from recent prices or sell the shares in small lots over an extended period of time. In addition, penny stocks and pink sheet stocks can be classified as OTC stocks. Securities that can be converted into common stock, such as certain securities and preferred stock, are subject to the usual risks associated with fixed income investments, such as interest rate risk and credit risk.

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

Media Contact: Hibre Teklemariam

SunStar Strategic

[email protected]

703-894-1057

SOURCE Summit Global Investments