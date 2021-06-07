Summit Health Adds Gotham Gastroenterology; Marks First Specialty Group Integration In New York Region

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step to expand its care model centered on making high-quality primary, specialty and urgent care accessible to more patients in the New York metropolitan area, Summit Health today announced the integration of Gotham Gastroenterology. The addition of Gotham Gastroenterology, one of the largest GI specialty groups in New York City, is the first extension of Summit Health's highly effective patient care and physician group management model in the New York region. The integration brings a roster of 16 diverse gastrointestinal specialists and four office and ambulatory surgery center locations in Midtown Manhattan, Lower Manhattan, and Brooklyn. To begin the branding transition, the practice will initially adopt the Summit Health brand endorsement, becoming Gotham Gastroenterology, A Summit Health Company.

"The ever-evolving health care landscape is requiring independent physician groups to make critical decisions that will shape their future and the delivery of patient care," said Dan Frogel, MD, Regional Chief Medical Officer. "And, as Summit Health expands our services to the greater New York region, attracting high caliber and highly specialized groups like Gotham Gastroenterology is vital to growing our clinical model and ensuring greater access to comprehensive, connected care for the patient."

"We will continue to leverage our care model as we grow organically, through new site development and by integrating primary and specialty groups that are a strong cultural and clinical fit," added Rob Scoskie, Chief Business Development Officer.

"There is a strong symbiotic relationship that comes from joining Summit Health," said Peter Kim, MD, a founder, and Managing Partner of Gotham Gastroenterology. "We are very excited and proud to be a part of Summit Health's emergence in the New York City region and bolstered by the new strength and vitality of our physician group to care for our patients. The opportunity is great – particularly considering the overlap of our GI practices and the geographic footprint of CityMD urgent care centers – to yield better outcomes and the best possible continuity of care."

Founded in 2010, Gotham Gastroenterology offers comprehensive care in gastroenterology, hepatology, women's gastrointestinal health and nutrition services. Gotham Gastroenterology's board-certified physicians offer expert skills in performing endoscopic procedures and providing diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of digestive system diseases. The group's hospital affiliations are with NYU Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital. The group's physicians perform endoscopic procedures at Manhattan Endoscopy Center in Midtown Manhattan, Liberty Endoscopy Center in the Financial District and in their own ambulatory surgery facility in the Brooklyn Heights office.

Patients who wish to request an appointment can call by location:

535 5 th Avenue, Suite 604, New York, NY 10017; Phone: (212) 794-0240

Avenue, Suite 604, 10017; Phone: (212) 794-0240 535 5 th Avenue, Suite 611, New York, NY 10017; Phone: (212) 227-3688

Avenue, Suite 611, 10017; Phone: (212) 227-3688 123 William Street , 15th Floor, Suite 1503, New York, NY 10038; Phone: (212) 227-3688

, 15th Floor, Suite 1503, 10038; Phone: (212) 227-3688 50 Court Street, Suite 1102, Brooklyn, NY 11201; Phone: (646) 891-4330

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care.

Summit Health has more than 1,600 providers, 8,000 employees and over 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, as well as more than 130 providers and six locations in Central Oregon. For more information, please visit summithealth.com.

