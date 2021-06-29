Summit Health Debuts Mobile App

"For Summit Health, it's all about the patient – improving access to care and providing better care for the patient," said Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO, Summit Health. "The My Summit Health app is at the heart of our patient-centered focus and in delivering on Summit Health's uniquely connected kind of care."

In describing the significance of the app, Regional Chief Medical Officer Daniel Frogel, MD, the lead clinical advisor for the app's development, said, "We are more closely connecting our patients to their care, ultimately allowing us to help them along their journey to better health. And we're accomplishing this by placing technology directly in their hands, empowering them to carry their health system around with them everywhere they go."

The My Summit Health app is centered on a digital-first user interface and experience, while incorporating features that will allow patients and their families the flexibility and convenience to manage their health care needs using technology that is most accessible and familiar to them.

With the initial version of the free My Summit Health app, users can:

Find Summit Health providers in Primary Care, OB/GYN, and Behavioral Health

Schedule and manage appointments

Access on-demand virtual urgent care 24/7

View clinical results

Find the nearest walk-in urgent care location

Complete intake forms ahead of time

Choose a preferred pharmacy

View bills and make payments

Manage contact and notification settings

Over the course of the next year, expanded features to come soon will include the ability to:

View visit summaries

Access scheduled virtual visits with Summit Health primary or specialty care providers

Use an integrated payment experience

Send and receive messages with providers

View referrals

View prescriptions

Get care management reminders

Summit Health patients ages 18 and older are invited to download the My Summit Health app now through the Apple App Store® (iOS), and the Google Play Store (Android).

A Patient-Centered Digital Care Model

Summit Health's Digital Care Model recognizes the importance of adopting new technologies that provide user-friendly options for managing health care, including scheduling appointments. A web-based appointment scheduling tool for Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Behavioral Health and OB/GYN practices to schedule in-person and telehealth appointments online is also currently available. Online scheduling offers patients an enhanced customer experience and expanded flexibility in how and when they schedule appointments, using the technology that is most convenient to them—office phone, portal, and now web. The interface prompts patients to select the proper appointment type based on the specific care they need, displays provider availability, and allows them to select and confirm the most convenient appointment date and time.

The Digital Care Model team is taking a patient-centered approach to enhancing all administrative and clinical touchpoints before, during, and after a patient's visit. The overarching goal is to provide convenient and intuitive self-service tools that integrate with the patient digital app.

