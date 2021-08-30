Summit Health Launches First Brand Advertising Campaign

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. and NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Health today announced the launch of its first consumer advertising campaign to illustrate its capabilities as a connected health care network. Created by the 2019 merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD, Summit Health is bringing deep clinical integration, an enhanced digital experience for patients, and growth in providers and locations to the greater New York metropolitan area.

Produced by Summit Health's branding and marketing partner, Elmwood, the campaign's tagline, "Care at Every Connection," is an extension of Summit Health's new brand platform, emphasizing a more compassionate, responsive, and connected kind of care. Through a series of films and integrated creative executions, the advertising comes to life with patient stories that highlight connected care between providers and patients, providers and providers, and from moment to moment.

The full "anthem" campaign video can be viewed at this link.

"Putting the patient at the heart of our ad campaign is representative of what we do as an organization. We believe these moments will resonate with our consumers and stand out in the marketplace," said Matt Gove, Chief Marketing Officer, Summit Health. "This campaign strongly demonstrates Summit Health's focus on delivering enlightened, compassionate, and connected experiences that are orchestrated around our patients."

Each of the 15-second and 30-second patient films features a patient story, emphasizing a key connection: between Frank, a custodian, and his primary care doctor; between Maggie, a pregnant mom, and the patient service representative at her OBGYN's office; and between Lydia, an empty nester, a CityMD urgent care doctor, and an orthopedic specialist at Summit Health. With further connections layered throughout each film, the three stories culminate in one larger interwoven anthem, further underscoring the connectedness and forms of care specific to Summit Health.

In addition to the films, the advertising and marketing campaign consists of print, out of home, digital and social media and begins to roll out today, continuing through November. The campaign's media buy includes local programmatic television, roku and Samsung networks, Facebook and Instagram, transit and radio.

"After partnering with Summit Health on their brand platform, we knew it was important to emphasize the whole person behind the patient. Whole people with lives, families, careers, and challenges. The highs and lows of everyday life," explained Meg Beckum, Executive Creative Director of Elmwood's NYC studio. "Oftentimes, the realness, and imperfection of life is omitted in traditional health care marketing. We wanted to show how we're all human looking for meaningful connection, even and especially in times of isolation."

Earlier this year, Summit Health partnered with Elmwood to introduce its new branding to the marketplace, reflecting the merger of Summit Medical Group, the premier physician-owned and governed multispecialty group, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area.

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD , the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has more than 2,000 providers, 8,000 employees and over 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, as well as more than 200 providers and six locations in Central Oregon. For more information, visit SummitHealth.com .

Elmwood is a global design consultancy working locally in London, New York and Singapore. We have over 30 years of experience and our clients include GSK, Heineken, Danone and Mars. We believe tension is at the heart of powerful brands. We harness its energy—turning its potential into transformative design.

