Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. CEO Elizabeth Pagliarini participates in the 2023 Skilled Nursing News RETHINK Conference in Chicago, September 13-14, 2023

News provided by

Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2023, Elizabeth Pagliarini, CEO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") will be a panelist at the Skilled Nursing News' RETHINK conference in Chicago. This one-of-a-kind event brings together executives from the fields of skilled nursing, therapy, health system, and post-acute care, as well as investors, vendors, developers and consultants, to discuss trends, challenges and the future of the nursing home industry.

Ms. Pagliarini will lend her considerable insight and experience to her panel's discussion on the current challenges in owner-operator relationships, and how to create the alignment necessary for all parties to achieve success while elevating operations and safeguarding quality.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. 

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is focused on investing in seniors housing and care real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states.  Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. 

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the quarterly report for the periods ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023.. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT
Chris Kavanagh
(800) 978-8136
[email protected]

SOURCE Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Also from this source

SUMMIT HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. PROMOTES ELIZABETH PAGLIARINI TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND SHARYN GRANT TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.