Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. Promotes Kent Eikanas To Chief Executive Officer And Elizabeth Pagliarini To Chief Operating Officer

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc's ("Summit") Board of Directors announced that Kent Eikanas has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In addition, Elizabeth Pagliarini was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer for Summit, as well as retaining her current role as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Eikanas has served as Chief Operating Officer since July 2012 and President since September 2012. Ms. Pagliarini has served as Summit's Chief Financial Officer since September 2014.

According to Steve Roush, Summit's Board Chairman, "These promotions reflect the significant contributions that both of these individuals have made in producing positive results for our Company over the last five years.''

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 57 Senior Housing facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward- looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarterly reports for the periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

