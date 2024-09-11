Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. sells skilled nursing portfolio in California

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") announced today that it has sold a portfolio of three skilled nursing facilities located in San Bernardino County, California on September 6, 2024. The portfolio, which consists of a total of 191 licensed beds, sold for a price of $30,000,000 to affiliates of the current operator of the facilities. The sale of this portfolio yielded an internal rate of return (IRR) of over 50% for Summit. The transaction was conducted without the aid of an outside brokerage firm.

"The impressive return on the sale of this portfolio is another step in the right direction for Summit," Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Pagliarini stated. "We continue to make material headway with the strategic plan we implemented last year after my appointment to CEO. I remain optimistic about the future and our ability to deliver value to our shareholders."

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 36 senior housing facilities in 11 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

