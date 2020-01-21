Summit Homes® Announces Expansion to Des Moines, Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Homes®, a member of Clayton Properties Group®, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, officially announced the expansion of operations into the Des Moines, Iowa area, and the hiring of Jason Evans as the Des Moines Division Manager.

Summit Homes focuses on delivering a personalized, customer-centric, home building experience creating high-quality, innovative homes. This has been their focus, building over 2,000 homes since 2002, in Kansas City's best communities.

Summit Homes COO Zalman Kohen (left) and Des Moines Division Manager Jason Evans (right)

"We love being Kansas City's hometown builder. Our expansion into Des Moines allows us to offer our unique home building experience to a new group of homeowners while keeping with our Midwest roots. We are thrilled to have Jason Evans on our team to lead the expansion efforts," says Zalman Kohen, COO for Summit Homes.

Jason Evans, previously of Grayhawk Homes of Iowa, has joined the Summit Team and will lead operations as the Division Manager. Evans has nearly 20 years of construction experience along with a degree in architecture from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Construction is underway, and 18 homesites are now available in the popular Waukee subdivision, Stratford Crossing. Initial homes are part of the Summit Lifestyle Collection and are expected to be in the $275,000 to $350,000 price range. Homebuyers will benefit from the tried and true Summit Experience, including the expertise of a Community Manager, ability to personalize their home at a Summit Design Studio and guidance from a Personal Builder.

Stratford Crossing is only the beginning of Summit's Des Moines plans. An additional 28 homesites in Stratford Crossing are secured, and new development sites are scheduled for 2020 and beyond.

Another focus of the expansion is charitable giving. Summit Homes is dedicated to building and supporting strong communities by contributing time and resources to charitable endeavors focused on empowering communities and those who are unable to help themselves. These efforts will extend to Des Moines as Summit works to give back to the Des Moines community.

Summit Homes® is delivering a personalized, customer-centric, home building experience creating high-quality, innovative homes in the Kansas City and Des Moines areas. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. In 2016, Summit joined Clayton Properties Group®, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. To learn more about Summit Homes, visit summithomeskc.com.

