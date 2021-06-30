Summit Hosting Expands Cloud Hosting Services with Acquisition of I-Business Network's Cloud Services Practice

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hosting, the largest Sage Hosting provider, announced today that it has acquired I-Business Network's (IBN) Cloud Services Practice. Another step in a 5-year acquisition plan focused on becoming the leading financial cloud hosting provider with cloud computing and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS). The expansion will immediately grow the Summit Hosting customer base and add a new practice area focusing on SAP Business One, further solidifying Summit Hosting as a leader in small and medium-sized business (SMB) hosting providers.

"We are excited about the IBN acquisition as we continue to expand our hosting expertise and solidify our place atop the list of cloud hosting services in the SMB marketplace," says Stanley Kania, CEO at Summit Hosting. "We would like to welcome our newest customers and look forward to providing enterprise-level security and world-class customer support."

Customers transitioning from IBN can expect improved security and satisfaction with state-of-the-art data centers and an enterprise-level security suite installed on each server, including 24/7 security monitoring. They will also have immediate protection from our dedicated 24/7 Security Operations team and access to our 24/7/365 U.S.-based support team.

"We searched extensively for a partner with expertise and experience to serve and support the needs of our customers and their business management software" said Gary Feldman, CEO at I-Business Network, who will join Summit Hosting and head SAP Business One growth and acquisition strategies. "Summit Hosting checked all the boxes with world class technology in its US and Canadian data centers, deep expertise in cyber security and a North American support team that understands the importance of system reliability and responsiveness to customer requests."

For more information on how the acquisition will affect current customers, please click here https://www.summithosting.com/.

About Summit Hosting: Summit Hosting is a leading cloud hosting provider for financial applications, including QuickBooks, Sage, and SAP Programs in North America. Since 2006, we have been offering top-tier hosting platforms for customers worldwide, with over 8,000 servers and 30,000 end-users running in our environments. We pride ourselves on giving our customers every tool they need to make their day-to-day more manageable and allow their business to grow.



About I-Business Network: IBN's executive management profile includes years of corporate and Big 6 experience. Our consultants have expertise in a wide range of industries, and our IT staff keeps current on the latest technologies. Our greatest strength is our ability to deliver a national network of partners to provide local services and specialized knowledge.

