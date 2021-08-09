Summit Hotel Properties Achieves Top Accolade From CONNECT 2020 Marriott Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Renovation Excellence CONNECT 2020 award winner from Marriott International for its transformational renovation of the 189-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/Inner Harbor. The Renovation Excellence Award honors companies that completed a renovation with the highest quality standards and scope-of-work that resulted in an exemplary representation of the brand.

"Recognition from our brand partners is a powerful affirmation of our commitment to excellence. Our in-house team of talented construction and design experts flawlessly executed a thorough plan to deliver a completely upgraded product offering that has enhanced the guest experience," commented Craig Aniszewski, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Over the past five years, we have invested nearly $250 million into our portfolio of well-located, high-quality hotels that have an average effective age of less than five years old which demonstrates our commitment to capital reinvestment to maintain our competitive advantage," commented Aniszewski.

The comprehensive renovation included upgrades to guestrooms, guest bathrooms, public space, and the fitness center. Additionally, the Company identified underutilized meeting space within the hotel that was converted into an additional guestroom. The hotel currently has a RevPAR index of 144 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, which has increased over 40% from the hotel's trailing twelve month RevPAR index immediately prior to commencing the renovation.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 9, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 73 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,398 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow us on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

