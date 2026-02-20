Summit Hotel Properties Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2026, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites Austin Downtown located at 200 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701. The meeting is open to all stockholders of record as of March 6, 2026.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging facilities with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 19, 2026, the Company's portfolio consisted of 95 assets, 52 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 14,348 guestrooms located in 24 states.

