Summit Hotel Properties Chairman & CEO Daniel P. Hansen Receives EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award

"It is a great honor to be recognized as a top entrepreneur by one of the most prestigious business award programs in the country," said Summit's Chairman, President & CEO Daniel P. Hansen. "Our creativity and perseverance have allowed us to experience tremendous growth into the multi-billion dollar publicly-traded platform we have today. These efforts have made our diversified portfolio of high quality hotels uniquely positioned to cater to the ever-evolving preferences of hotel guests and create long-term shareholder value. I am incredibly proud of the world class team we have assembled at Summit to collaborate on developing and executing a winning strategy. Their passion, integrity and commitment to excellence make this organization extraordinary," commented Mr. Hansen.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and had a positive effect on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Shultz of Starbucks Corporation

of Starbucks Corporation Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

of Vitamix Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

of Goya Foods Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

and of LinkedIn Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

and of Arista Networks Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

of Chobani James Park of Fitbit

of Fitbit J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc.

Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley , PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a Central Texas award winner, Mr. Hansen is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,250 guestrooms located in 26 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.shpreit.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

