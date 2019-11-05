Summit Hotel Properties Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Our diversified portfolio of hotels continues to benefit from our leading asset management platform and thoughtful capital reinvestment projects as RevPAR in our pro forma portfolio outperformed the STR Upscale segment by 70 basis points and our competitive sets by 150 basis points during the quarter," said Dan Hansen, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While the industry continues to operate in a challenging environment, we have remained focused on pursuing and executing opportunistic transactions and recently completed the previously announced $249 million four-hotel portfolio acquisition through our unique joint venture with GIC. Combined with the previous purchase of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Silverthorne, Colorado, the venture currently owns nearly $300 million of high-quality hotel investments. All five hotels are located in high-growth markets and were acquired at attractive capitalization rates with substantial RevPAR and operating margin premiums to our existing portfolio. These acquisitions have primarily been funded through a pragmatic capital recycling program as year-to-date we have either sold, or are under contract to sell, 10 hotels for nearly $170 million," commented Mr. Hansen.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased 77.1 percent to $7.8 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $34.2 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. Excluding a $24.8 million pretax net gain on disposal of assets during the three months ended September 30, 2018 , net income attributable to common stockholders decreased by $1.5 million as compared to the same period in 2018.

The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 7,824

$ 34,191

$ 62,240

$ 68,926

Net income per diluted share $ 0.07

$ 0.33

$ 0.60

$ 0.66

Total revenues $ 133,685

$ 142,340

$ 415,567

$ 434,761

EBITDAre (1) $ 44,207

$ 48,340

$ 139,019

$ 148,694

Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 45,201

$ 49,563

$ 144,346

$ 151,465

FFO (1) $ 30,903

$ 34,293

$ 96,555

$ 101,802

Adjusted FFO (1) $ 32,470

$ 36,126

$ 103,382

$ 109,700

FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ 0.30

$ 0.33

$ 0.93

$ 0.98

Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ 0.31

$ 0.35

$ 0.99

$ 1.05



















Pro Forma (3)















RevPAR $ 124.45

$ 124.25

$ 127.88

$ 125.80

RevPAR Growth 0.2%





1.7%





Hotel EBITDA $ 48,289

$ 49,966

$ 152,864

$ 149,598

Hotel EBITDA margin 36.0%

37.3%

37.3%

37.5%

Hotel EBITDA margin growth -130 bps





-22 bps











(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



(2) Amounts are based on 104,310,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,230,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively, and 104,318,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,343,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The Company includes the outstanding common units of limited partnership interests ("OP Units") in Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company in the determination of weighted average diluted common shares and units because the OP Units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(3) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 70 hotels owned as of September 30, 2019, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2018, which includes periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.

Year-To-Date 2019 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased 9.7 percent to $62.2 million , or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $68.9 million , or $0.66 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

The Company acquired the 88-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites and two vacant parcels of land through its joint venture with GIC for an aggregate purchase price of . Dispositions: The Company sold eight hotels containing 945 guestrooms for an aggregate gross sales price of $146.6 million , or $155,100 per key. The eight properties were sold at an average trailing capitalization rate of 7.0 percent and resulted in the realization of an aggregate net gain on sale of $40.8 million .

GIC Joint Venture Update

On October 8, 2019, the joint venture between the Company and GIC ( the "Joint Venture") completed the previously announced acquisition of four hotels located on the west coast for $249 million. The portfolio is located in three high-growth markets and includes the 258-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/RiverPlace, the 169-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North, the 161-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Jose/Milpitas, and the 122-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Hillsboro.

The total purchase price of $249 million, or approximately $351,000 per key, represents an average capitalization rate of 8.4 percent based on management's underwritten estimate of the hotels' net operating income for the full-year 2019. With an average RevPAR of $162 and average hotel EBITDA margin of over 50 percent, the pending acquisitions will further enhance the Company's diverse portfolio of well-located hotels with efficient operating models. The Joint Venture expects to invest approximately $23 million of capital on the four hotels during the first three years of ownership.

Also, on October 8, 2019, the Joint Venture successfully closed on a new $200 million credit facility comprised of a $125 million revolving line of credit and a $75 million term loan. The credit facility includes an accordion feature which will allow commitments to be increased up to a total of $500 million and has an initial four-year term with a maturity date of October 2023 that can be extended for one year at the Joint Venture's option, subject to certain conditions. The interest rate on the credit facility is based on a credit spread of 215 basis points plus LIBOR for the revolving line of credit and 210 basis points plus LIBOR for the term loan. The $75 million term loan was fully drawn at closing and $65 million was drawn on the revolving line of credit at closing with $60 million of capacity remaining. Loan proceeds were used to complete the Joint Venture's acquisition of four hotels for $249 million.

Pending Disposition

On October 7, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into agreements to sell the 130-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn SE/Liberty Park and the 95-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Lakeshore Drive for an aggregate sales price of $21.8 million, or $97,000 per key, which will result in an estimated combined gain on sale of $4.8 million. The sales price represents a capitalization rate of 6.9 percent based on the hotel's net operating income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and 5.6 percent including estimated foregone capital improvements. The combined RevPAR and hotel EBITDA margin for the hotels was $84 and 24.1%, respectively, for the twelve months ending September 30, 2019. The pending transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Capital Improvements

The Company invested $14.1 million and $46.7 million in capital improvements during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and anticipates investing a total of $57.5 million to $62.5 million in capital improvements across its portfolio during 2019.

Capital Markets & Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2019, the Company had the following:

Total outstanding debt of $848.7 million with a weighted average interest rate of 4.03 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 4.03 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $550.1 million , or 65 percent, of the Company's debt had fixed interest rates, and $298.6 million , or 35 percent, had variable interest rates.

, or 65 percent, of the Company's debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 35 percent, had variable interest rates. Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $350.0 million .

. Pro rata net debt, which the Company defines as its pro rata share of total outstanding debt less cash and cash equivalents, to pro rata trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.3x.

At October 24, 2019, inclusive of its pro rata share of the new Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $974.7 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.92 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 3.92 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $549.8 million , or 56 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $424.9 million , or 44 percent had variable interest rates.

, or 56 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 44 percent had variable interest rates. Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $295.0 million .

. Pro rata net debt to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.7x.

Dividends

On November 1, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP. The annualized dividend of $0.72 per share and per unit represents an annual dividend yield of 5.7 percent based on the November 4, 2019 closing stock price.

In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of:

$0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The common and preferred dividends are payable on November 29, 2019 to holders of record as of November 15, 2019.

2019 Outlook

The Company is providing its updated full year 2019 outlook for the 72 hotels expected to be owned at year-end which assumes the pending disposition of two hotels located in Birmingham, AL is completed during the fourth quarter. The reduction to the midpoint of our pro forma RevPAR growth outlook is primarily driven by the inclusion of acquired assets as if they were owned for the full year and exclusion of results from completed or pending disposition activity. The transactions announced subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 reduced pro forma RevPAR growth by approximately 40 basis points for the full year 2019. There are no future acquisitions, dispositions, or additional capital markets activities assumed in the Company's outlook for full year 2019 beyond those previously mentioned.

FULL YEAR 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except RevPAR and per unit data)

Low

High Pro forma RevPAR (72) 1 $127.25

$127.75 Pro forma RevPAR growth (72) 1 0.50%

1.00% RevPAR (same-store 65) 2 $123.50

$124.25 RevPAR growth (same-store 65) 2 0.50%

1.00% Adjusted EBITDAre $183,300

$186,400 Adjusted FFO $128,700

$131,900 Adjusted FFO per diluted unit 3 $1.23

$1.26 Capital improvements $57,500

$62,500





(1) As of November 5, 2019, the Company owns a majority interest in 74 hotels, 69 of which are wholly-owned, and is also under contract to sell two wholly-owned hotels located in Birmingham, AL which have been excluded from the Company's updated outlook. Pro forma outlook information for the full year 2019 includes operating estimates for 72 hotels as if each hotel had been owned since January 1, 2018.



(2) As of November 5, 2019, the Company owned 67 same-store hotels. The same-store outlook information includes operating estimates for 65 hotels owned by the Company since January 1, 2018, and excludes two wholly-owned hotels located in Birmingham, AL expected to be sold during the fourth quarter 2019.



(3) Assumes weighted average diluted common shares and units outstanding of 104,300,000 for the full year 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net $ 1,949,160

$ 2,065,554 Undeveloped land 2,267

2,267 Assets held for sale, net 17,370

7,633 Investment in real estate loans, net 31,028

30,700 Right-of-use assets 28,942

- Cash and cash equivalents 48,091

44,088 Restricted cash 27,819

28,468 Trade receivables, net 18,453

13,978 Prepaid expenses and other 10,507

10,111 Deferred charges, net 4,125

4,691 Other assets 11,596

14,807 Total assets $ 2,149,358

$ 2,222,297 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 843,531

$ 958,712 Lease liabilities 18,580

- Accounts payable 5,273

5,391 Accrued expenses and other 84,917

66,050 Total liabilities 952,301

1,030,153







Total stockholders' equity 1,181,355

1,189,849 Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 1,861

2,295 Non-controlling interest in joint venture 13,841

- Total equity 1,197,057

1,192,144 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,149,358

$ 2,222,297

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Room $ 123,112

$ 131,429

$ 382,868

$ 401,651 Food and beverage 5,540

5,817

17,982

18,663 Other 5,033

5,094

14,717

14,447 Total revenues 133,685

142,340

415,567

434,761 Expenses:













Room 27,898

30,854

84,151

90,972 Food and beverage 4,493

4,684

13,781

14,790 Other hotel operating expenses 38,913

40,437

118,132

121,473 Property taxes, insurance and other 10,696

10,220

32,799

32,250 Management fees 3,676

4,188

13,280

14,928 Depreciation and amortization 23,202

24,941

72,517

75,141 Corporate general and administrative 5,532

4,852

17,442

17,079 Loss on impairment of assets -

-

1,685

- Total expenses 114,410

120,176

353,787

366,633 (Loss) gain on disposal of assets, net (31)

24,826

39,655

42,114 Operating income 19,244

46,990

101,435

110,242 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (9,450)

(10,848)

(30,068)

(30,579) Other income, net 1,808

1,327

3,255

5,586 Total other income (expense) (7,642)

(9,521)

(26,813)

(24,993) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 11,602

37,469

74,622

85,249 Income tax benefit (expense) 24

532

(1,027)

120 Net income 11,626

38,001

73,595

85,369 Less - Income attributable to non-controlling interests:













Operating Partnership (15)

(100)

(150)

(204) Joint venture (77)

-

(77)

- Net income attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. 11,534

37,901

73,368

85,165 Preferred dividends (3,710)

(3,710)

(11,128)

(12,962) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

(3,277) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 7,824

$ 34,191

$ 62,240

$ 68,926 Earnings per share:













Basic and diluted $0.07

$0.33

$0.60

$0.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 103,935

103,666

103,861

103,603 Diluted 103,970

103,821

103,916

103,868 Dividends per share $ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

























Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 11,626

$ 38,001

$ 73,595

$ 85,369 Preferred dividends (3,710)

(3,710)

(11,128)

(12,962) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

(3,277) Income from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (77)

-

(77)

- Net income applicable to common shares and common units $ 7,839

$ 34,291

$ 62,390

$ 69,130 Real estate-related depreciation (1) 23,098

24,828

72,200

74,786 Loss on impairment of assets -

-

1,685

- Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 31

(24,826)

(39,655)

(42,114) Adjustments from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (65)

-

(65)

- FFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 30,903

$ 34,293

$ 96,555

$ 101,802 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 34

255

105

617 Amortization of deferred financing costs 327

497

1,041

1,495 Amortization of franchise fees (1) 104

113

317

355 Equity-based compensation 1,450

1,319

4,766

5,367 Debt transaction costs 12

48

1,847

265 Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

3,277 Non-cash interest income (2) (694)

(517)

(1,713)

(1,528) Non-cash lease expense, net 104

-

383

- Casualty losses (recoveries), net 231

118

82

(1,950) Adjustments from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (1)

-

(1)

- AFFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 32,470

$ 36,126

$ 103,382

$ 109,700 Weighted average diluted common shares / common units (3) 104,310

104,230

104,318

104,343 FFO per common share / common unit $0.30

$0.33

$0.93

$0.98 AFFO per common share / common unit $0.31

$0.35

$0.99

$1.05

























(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.



(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.



(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 11,626

$ 38,001

$ 73,595

$ 85,369 Depreciation and amortization 23,202

24,941

72,517

75,141 Interest expense 9,450

10,848

30,068

30,579 Interest income (78)

(92)

(218)

(161) Income tax (benefit) expense (24)

(532)

1,027

(120) EBITDA $ 44,176

$ 73,166

$ 176,989

$ 190,808 Loss on impairment of assets -

-

1,685

- Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 31

(24,826)

(39,655)

(42,114) EBITDAre $ 44,207

$ 48,340

$ 139,019

$ 148,694 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 34

255

105

617 Equity-based compensation 1,450

1,319

4,766

5,367 Debt transaction costs 12

48

1,847

265 Non-cash interest income (1) (694)

(517)

(1,713)

(1,528) Non-cash lease expense, net 104

-

383

- Casualty losses (recoveries), net 231

118

82

(1,950) Income from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (77)

-

(77)

- Adjustments from non-controlling interest in consolidated joint venture (66)

-

(66)

- Adjusted EBITDAre $ 45,201

$ 49,563

$ 144,346

$ 151,465



























(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Pro forma room revenue $ 123,683

$ 123,474

$ 377,135

$ 367,126 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 10,574

10,597

32,460

31,376 Pro forma total revenues 134,257

134,071

409,595

398,502 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 85,968

84,105

256,731

248,904 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 48,289

$ 49,966

$ 152,864

$ 149,598 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 36.0%

37.3%

37.3%

37.5%

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures

Revenue:













Total revenues $ 133,685

$ 142,340

$ 415,567

$ 434,761 Total revenues - acquisitions (1) 572

3,886

3,203

11,504 Total revenues - dispositions (2) -

(12,155)

(9,175)

(47,763) Pro forma total revenues 134,257

134,071

409,595

398,502















Hotel Operating Expenses:













Total hotel operating expenses 85,676

90,383

262,143

274,413 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1) 292

1,798

1,713

5,580 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2) -

(8,076)

(7,125)

(31,089) Pro forma hotel operating expenses 85,968

84,105

256,731

248,904















Hotel EBITDA:













Operating income 19,244

46,990

101,435

110,242 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 31

(24,826)

(39,655)

(42,114) Loss on impairment of assets -

-

1,685

- Corporate general and administrative 5,532

4,852

17,442

17,079 Depreciation and amortization 23,202

24,941

72,517

75,141 Hotel EBITDA 48,009

51,957

153,424

160,348 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1) 280

2,088

1,490

5,924 Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2) -

(4,079)

(2,050)

(16,674) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 48,289

$ 49,966

$ 152,864

$ 149,598





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 70 hotels owned as of September 30, 2019, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2018 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2018, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the unaudited pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2018 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.