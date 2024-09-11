Summit Materials and Green America Recycling Pioneer Alternative Fuel Technology at the Davenport, Iowa Cement Plant

First global pre-commercial installation of FuelFlex technology will reduce Davenport's Fossil Fuel usage by 20%.

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement, has successfully reconfigured and expanded Davenport's Green America Recycling operations.

Summit Materials Expands Green America Recycling Facility at Davenport Cement Plant

Summit has completed the first global pre-commercial installation of the FLSmidth FUELFLEX™ Pyrolyzer system, which enhances the use of non-hazardous alternative fuels at its Davenport, Iowa Cement Plant. This $38 million investment expands Summit's Green America Recycling operation, enabling the plant to replace approximately 55% of its fossil fuel usage with non-hazardous waste. This achievement is a key milestone in Summit's sustainability goals and supports the Company's Carbon Reduction roadmap.

"As part of our commitment to being the most socially responsible construction materials company, we are proud to pioneer and invest in innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint," said Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. "As the largest US-based cement company, it's our responsibility to lead in addressing emission reduction goals in a way that adds value. The FuelFlex investment is a tremendous opportunity to meet our sustainability targets while delivering significant savings to our bottom line. We estimate this project will cut our coal and petcoke consumption by over 50,000 tons annually while delivering significant savings annually. This investment clearly demonstrates that we are building a cement business capable of meeting the opportunities and challenges of a dynamic marketplace."

David Loomes, EVP & President of Summit's Cement Segment, added, "We identified FuelFlex as a cutting-edge technology that not only reduces our reliance on fossil fuels but also improves plant efficiencies, material flow, and overall throughput. Summit's a leader in using waste materials to fuel our cement plants. This unique strength creates benefits for our customers and communities by consuming waste which would otherwise be incinerated or landfilled, while delivering a vital construction material with lower embodied carbon. I commend our entire team for their tireless efforts in safely completing this project. Their flawless execution truly exemplifies our Summit values, extends our sustainability leadership, and enhances the overall quality of our business."

To celebrate this achievement, Summit Materials hosted a ribbon cutting event at its Davenport, Iowa Cement Plant. The event was attended by state and local elected officials, customers and suppliers. Anne Noonan, David Loomes, and several members of the Senior Management team from Summit Materials also attended. To learn more about Summit's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment, download 2023 ESG Report.

