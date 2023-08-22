Summit Materials Announces Significant Step to Streamline Company Structure

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, announces that it reached an agreement with certain affiliates of Blackstone Inc. (the "Blackstone TRA Parties") that resulted in its indirect subsidiary, Summit Materials, LLC (together with the Company, "Summit") acquiring all of the rights and interest of each of the Blackstone TRA Parties under the Tax Receivable Agreement, dated as of March 11, 2015 (as amended, the "TRA"), by and among the Company, the Blackstone TRA Parties and certain other parties. In exchange for cash consideration of $115 million in the aggregate, Summit has eliminated an estimated $256 million in TRA payments payable to Blackstone between 2024 and 2039. Under the TRA, the Company is obligated to pay pre-IPO owners 85% of cash savings, if any, in U.S. federal, state and local income tax that we actually realize, as a result of our tax attributes. After this agreement, Summit will realize 100% of any cash savings realized as a result of our tax attributes related to the interests acquired from the Blackstone TRA Parties. Summit funded the agreement with cash on hand believing this is an efficient use of cash and does not inhibit Summit's ability to fund organic or inorganic growth opportunities.

"This agreement represents a major milestone for Summit Materials, highlighting not only our commitment to strengthen our financial position, but also sets us on course to significantly reduce complexity and eliminate future obligations at a favorable price to our Company," commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO.

"The Tax Receivable Agreement has served as a valuable tool, enabling our Company to monetize tax benefits effectively. But by executing this agreement, we take an important step towards streamlining our corporate structure, proactively mitigate future obligations at an advantageous cost, and now get to fully realize all the tax benefits moving forward," added Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and CFO of Summit Materials.

There remains a gross obligation of approximately $72 million under the Tax Receivable Agreement. Summit intends to explore possible transactions for paying out the other parties to the TRA on substantially similar terms.

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com .

