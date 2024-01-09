SUMMIT MATERIALS ENHANCES LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF MARSHALL MOORE AS CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, "Summit" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marshall Moore as EVP, Chief Operations Officer effective January 4, 2024. Moore brings to this newly created role a 35-year track record of success in manufacturing and supply chain management, business process, operational excellence, product innovation, public affairs, strategy and business development.

Prior to joining Summit, Moore served as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") and President, Americas at Synthomer, and senior vice president of operations and CTO with OMNOVA Solutions. He has 35 years' experience in polymers and specialty chemicals, working with Borden Chemicals, GE Plastics and Chemtura. Moore spent 14 years at GE in progressively senior positions, culminating with a role as Global Technology Leader and Commercial Master Black Belt. He has held leadership positions in technology and innovation, quality assurance and process excellence, operations, government affairs and advocacy, marketing and information technology.

"Summit is accelerating its efforts to deliver its next phase of growth and value creation by expanding its materials-led Elevate Strategy, particularly through larger contributions from aggregates and cement," commented Anne Noonan, President and CEO of Summit Materials. "We need a leader who will take our operating performance to the next level by reducing cost and complexity across our business while boosting plant uptime and maximizing efficiency. Marshall's experience deploying transformational change with targeted outcomes, defining and then driving standards of excellence to deliver tangible results are well known and respected. We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team."

As EVP, Chief Operations Officer, Moore will enhance Summit's operational excellence capabilities with responsibility for manufacturing and supply chain excellence, information technology and lean processes to drive value across all lines of business. In addition, Moore will be responsible for the team integrating Summit's acquisition of Argos USA, where he will provide battle-tested expertise on delivering synergies, streamlining performance and fostering collaboration to drive returns. Moore holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Marietta College and is an ASQ Certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

"I am energized and enthusiastic to join Summit at an inflection point for its materials-led growth in aggregates and cement," said Moore. "The Elevate Strategy, with its focus on reducing leverage, driving return on invested capital and increasing EBITDA margins, provides clear measures of success. I look forward to making meaningful contributions to Summit as we intensify our efforts to achieve those Elevate goals."

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada.

