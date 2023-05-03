Summit Materials, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Record First Quarter Net Revenue

Record Quarterly Aggregates Pricing Growth

Raises 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

DENVER, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023. All comparisons are versus the quarter-ended April 2, 2022 unless noted otherwise.



Three months ended ($ in thousands , except per share amounts) April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

% Chg vs. PY Net revenue $ 407,270

$ 392,495

3.8 % Operating loss (15,475)

(34,295)

54.9 % Net loss (31,212)

(34,800)

10.3 % Basic EPS $ (0.26)

$ (0.28)

7.1 %











Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 81,351

67,567

20.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 41,201

23,263

77.1 %

"It's clear by our record first quarter results that we have a solid head start as we enter the prime construction season," commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. "As expected and due to January pricing actions, we witnessed significant pricing momentum across each of our lines of business and in all of our markets. Those pricing gains, coupled with demand resiliency and solid operational execution, fueled our second consecutive quarter of year over year margin growth. This early performance, together with stronger pricing and improved demand expectations gives us the confidence to raise our full year Adjusted EBITDA outlook. And while second half visibility is challenging, particularly when it comes to residential demand, supply chain constraints, and uncertain cost trends, we feel we have enough within our control to deliver on these upgraded financial commitments for 2023."

Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and CFO of Summit Materials added, "On top of our first quarter financial progress, we continue to press forward on our strategic goals. Our commercial and operational excellence initiatives are well underway and expected to produce margin-enhancing results this year. Consistent with our Elevate Summit plan, we are pursuing a capital allocation strategy that prioritizes growth. Organically, that means continued investment in high-growth greenfields and capital projects with attractive return profiles. Inorganically, that means leveraging a fortified balance sheet to strengthen the portfolio via M&A in an approach I'd characterize as price-disciplined and value-creative. These avenues, I believe, represent our greatest growth opportunities and alongside solid execution can drive attractive returns for Summit shareholders."

2023 Guidance

For the full year 2023, Summit is raising its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect performance over the first three months and improved outlook assumptions. The Company is now projecting Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $490 million to $530 million, up from the previous outlook of $480 million to $520 million. Summit currently projects 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $220 million to $240 million including greenfield projects.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

First Quarter 2023 | Total Company Results

Net revenue increased $14.8 million, or 3.8% in the first quarter to $407.3 million, as increases in average sales prices across all lines of business more than offset lower volumes, which includes the impact of divestitures.

Operating loss decreased $18.8 million, or 54.9% in the first quarter to $15.5 million, driven by a combination of increases in average sales price that exceeded inflationary increases in cost of revenue and lower general and administrative expenses versus the prior year period. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended April 1, 2023 increased to (3.8)% from (8.7)%, from the comparable period a year ago.

Net loss attributable to Summit Inc. decreased to $30.8 million, or $(0.26) per basic share, compared to $34.3 million, or $(0.28) per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net loss of $30.7 million, or $(0.26) per adjusted diluted share as compared to $40.4 million, or $(0.33) per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $17.9 million, or 77.1% to $41.2 million primarily reflecting strong pricing across all lines of business.

First Quarter 2023 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $20.3 million to $143.7 million in the first quarter. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 35.0% in the first quarter as compared to 36.3% in the prior year period. Aggregates sales volume decreased 6.2% in the first quarter due, in part, to divestitures in the East Segment. Organic aggregates sales volumes declined 3.4% due to unfavorable weather conditions and residential softness in the West Segment that more than offset organic aggregates volume growth from the East Segment. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 20.5%, the strongest quarterly growth rate in the Company's history. Growth was witnessed across all markets and led by the strongest gains in Texas and the Intermountain West.

Cement Business: Cement Segment net revenues increased 17.1% to $54.1 million in the first quarter. Cement Segment adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 9.6% in the first quarter, compared to (2.0)% in the prior year period as strong pricing gains coupled with a greater contribution from Green America Recycling more than offset higher variable costs. Sales volume of cement decreased 1.2% reflecting, in part, lower import volume. Average selling prices increased 14.8% in the first quarter due to January pricing actions and the compounding impact from price increases implemented in 2022.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $179.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $189.7 million in the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 12.4% in the first quarter, versus 11.6% in the prior year period. Organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 15.3% driven by pricing growth across all markets, with strong, double-digit growth in Texas and the Intermountain West. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 19.3% due to reduced residential activity. Organic average selling prices for asphalt increased 20.8%, due primarily to pricing gains in North Texas. Organic asphalt sales volume increased 38.7% with favorable weather conditions and public infrastructure demand particularly benefiting our North Texas market.

First Quarter 2023 | Results By Reporting Segment

West Segment: The West Segment operating income decreased $2.3 million to $5.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $32.7 million in the first quarter was comparable to the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 3.5% as 25.0% organic pricing growth was partially offset by 17.7% organic volume declines. Pricing growth was strongest in Texas and Salt Lake City and followed by more moderate growth in British Columbia. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 8.4% as 16.1% organic pricing growth was more than offset by lower volumes, particularly in Salt Lake City and, to a lesser extent, Houston. Asphalt revenue increased 74.7% due to organic pricing growth of 23.3% and organic volume growth of 37.9% driven predominately by the North Texas market.

East Segment: The East Segment operating income increased to $3.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 131.7% to $18.9 million in the first quarter reflecting favorable pricing and demand conditions as well as benefiting from the timing of 2022 divestitures. Aggregates revenue increased 23.4% versus the prior year period. Organic aggregates volumes increased 18.1% driven, in part, by increased contribution from greenfields, strong growth in Kansas, and accommodating weather conditions. Aggregates pricing increased 13.2% with double-digit growth in the Carolinas and Missouri followed by high-single-digit growth in all other geographies. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 31.0% due primarily to divestitures and despite average selling price growth of 8.6% in the period. Due to divestitures, asphalt revenue decreased to $3.0 million.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment operating loss decreased 41.2% to $7.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.8 million as revenue growth combined with greater contribution from Green America Recycling to more than offset inflationary conditions. In the first quarter, the Cement Segment reported a volume decreased of 1.2% and average selling price growth of 14.8%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of April 1, 2023, the Company had $379.5 million in cash and $1.5 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $395 million revolving credit facility has $373.9 million available after outstanding letters of credit.

For the quarter ended April 1, 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $0.3 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $63.6 million.

As of April 1, 2023, approximately $149.0 million remained available for share repurchase under the Company's existing share repurchase program.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulates the use of "non-GAAP financial measures," such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended

April 1,

April 2,

2023

2022 Revenue:





Product $ 372,172

$ 355,669 Service 35,098

36,826 Net revenue 407,270

392,495 Delivery and subcontract revenue 28,118

28,452 Total revenue 435,388

420,947 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):





Product 295,881

290,345 Service 30,038

34,583 Net cost of revenue 325,919

324,928 Delivery and subcontract cost 28,118

28,452 Total cost of revenue 354,037

353,380 General and administrative expenses 46,362

51,924 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 50,894

51,193 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (430)

(1,255) Operating loss (15,475)

(34,295) Interest expense 27,420

20,149 Loss on debt financings 493

— Gain on sale of businesses —

(14,205) Other income, net (5,710)

(696) Loss from operations before taxes (37,678)

(39,543) Income tax benefit (6,466)

(4,743) Net loss (31,212)

(34,800) Net loss attributable to Summit Holdings (1) (408)

(508) Net loss attributable to Summit Inc. $ (30,804)

$ (34,292) Loss per share of Class A common stock:





Basic $ (0.26)

$ (0.28) Diluted $ (0.26)

$ (0.28) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:





Basic 118,679,656

120,916,680 Diluted 118,679,656

120,916,680













(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





April 1,

December 31,



2023

2022



(unaudited)

(audited) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 379,457

$ 520,451 Accounts receivable, net

236,569

256,669 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

14,387

6,510 Inventories

234,564

212,491 Other current assets

24,608

20,787 Current assets held for sale

1,305

1,468 Total current assets

890,890

1,018,376 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (April 1, 2023 - $1,311,037 and December 31, 2022 - $1,267,557)

1,867,412

1,813,702 Goodwill

1,159,525

1,132,546 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (April 1, 2023 - $16,428 and December 31, 2022 - $15,503)

70,485

71,384 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (April 1, 2023 - $1,113 and December 31, 2022 - $1,113)

144,467

136,986 Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,638

37,889 Other assets

45,523

44,809 Total assets

$ 4,214,940

$ 4,255,692 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$ 5,096

$ 5,096 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

7,243

13,718 Accounts payable

138,961

104,031 Accrued expenses

97,478

119,967 Current operating lease liabilities

7,515

7,296 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

4,233

5,739 Total current liabilities

260,526

255,847 Long-term debt

1,487,783

1,488,569 Acquisition-related liabilities

22,939

29,051 Tax receivable agreement liability

322,624

327,812 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

34,315

35,737 Other noncurrent liabilities

106,807

106,686 Total liabilities

2,234,994

2,243,702 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 118,818,671 and 118,408,655 shares issued and outstanding as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,189

1,185 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

1,403,186

1,404,122 Accumulated earnings

560,091

590,895 Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,245

3,084 Stockholders' equity

1,967,711

1,999,286 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

12,235

12,704 Total stockholders' equity

1,979,946

2,011,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,214,940

$ 4,255,692

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)





Three months ended



April 1,

April 2,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (31,212)

$ (34,800) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

53,927

54,838 Share-based compensation expense

4,708

5,422 Net gain on asset and business disposals

(868)

(15,660) Non-cash loss on debt financings

161

— Change in deferred tax asset, net

(7,522)

(7,770) Other

26

(221) Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts receivable, net

20,414

35,836 Inventories

(20,960)

(36,752) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(7,868)

(6,449) Other current assets

(3,748)

(1,891) Other assets

2,239

1,183 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts payable

20,987

16,744 Accrued expenses

(27,968)

(25,946) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

(1,507)

317 Tax receivable agreement liability

(531)

— Other liabilities

57

(1,564) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

335

(16,713) Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(55,477)

— Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(63,584)

(57,774) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

1,777

1,439 Proceeds from sale of businesses

—

47,821 Other

(1,045)

(857) Net cash used in investing activities

(118,329)

(9,371) Cash flows from financing activities:







Debt issuance costs

(1,566)

— Payments on debt

(4,414)

(7,603) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

(11,374)

(11,397) Repurchases of common stock

—

(47,509) Proceeds from stock option exercises

15

27 Other

(5,719)

(1,180) Net cash used in financing activities

(23,058)

(67,662) Impact of foreign currency on cash

58

177 Net decrease in cash

(140,994)

(93,569) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

520,451

380,961 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$ 379,457

$ 287,392

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended



April 1,

April 2,

April 1,

April 2,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment Net Revenue:















West

$ 234,370

$ 236,002

$ 1,270,409

$ 1,170,724 East

118,783

110,268

600,822

752,196 Cement

54,117

46,225

365,628

303,790 Net Revenue

$ 407,270

$ 392,495

$ 2,236,859

$ 2,226,710

















Line of Business - Net Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 143,653

$ 123,393

$ 604,253

$ 579,162 Cement (1)

49,013

42,554

338,977

286,496 Products

179,506

189,722

1,006,803

1,059,062 Total Materials and Products

372,172

355,669

1,950,033

1,924,720 Services

35,098

36,826

286,826

301,990 Net Revenue

$ 407,270

$ 392,495

$ 2,236,859

$ 2,226,710

















Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 93,335

$ 78,609

$ 315,302

$ 287,068 Cement

43,835

43,485

191,188

169,233 Products

157,241

167,653

832,478

868,165 Total Materials and Products

294,411

289,747

1,338,968

1,324,466 Services

31,508

35,181

234,762

242,568 Net Cost of Revenue

$ 325,919

$ 324,928

$ 1,573,730

$ 1,567,034

















Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):















Materials















Aggregates

$ 50,318

$ 44,784

$ 288,951

$ 292,094 Cement (3)

5,178

(931)

147,789

117,263 Products

22,265

22,069

174,325

190,897 Total Materials and Products

77,761

65,922

611,065

600,254 Services

3,590

1,645

52,064

59,422 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

$ 81,351

$ 67,567

$ 663,129

$ 659,676

















Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)















Materials















Aggregates

35.0 %

36.3 %

47.8 %

50.4 % Cement (3)

9.6 %

(2.0) %

40.4 %

38.6 % Products

12.4 %

11.6 %

17.3 %

18.0 % Services

10.2 %

4.5 %

18.2 %

19.7 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

20.0 %

17.2 %

29.6 %

29.6 %

















(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. (2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. (3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands)



Three months ended Total Volume April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Aggregates (tons) 12,572

13,402 Cement (tons) 337

341 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards) 951

1,241 Asphalt (tons) 325

260









Three months ended Pricing April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Aggregates (per ton) $ 13.44

$ 11.15 Cement (per ton) 147.41

128.42 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 146.29

127.00 Asphalt (per ton) 82.33

66.15









Three months ended

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton) (6.2) %

20.5 % Cement (per ton) (1.2) %

14.8 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) (23.4) %

15.2 % Asphalt (per ton) 25.0 %

24.5 %









Three months ended

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions & divestitures) Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton) (3.4) %

20.6 % Cement (per ton) (1.2) %

14.8 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) (19.3) %

15.3 % Asphalt (per ton) 38.7 %

20.8 %

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)





Three months ended April 1, 2023











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

12,572

$ 13.44

$ 168,937

$ (25,284)

$ 143,653 Cement

337

147.41

49,742

(729)

49,013 Materials









$ 218,679

$ (26,013)

$ 192,666 Ready-mix concrete

951

146.29

139,144

(366)

138,778 Asphalt

325

82.33

26,717

(81)

26,636 Other Products









70,237

(56,145)

14,092 Products









$ 236,098

$ (56,592)

$ 179,506

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net loss to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended April 1, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 8,922

$ 5,938

$ (3,025)

$ (43,047)

$ (31,212) Interest (income) expense

(3,331)

(2,762)

(4,963)

38,476

27,420 Income tax expense (benefit)

739

—

—

(7,205)

(6,466) Depreciation, depletion and amortization

26,123

15,097

7,980

988

50,188 EBITDA

$ 32,453

$ 18,273

$ (8)

$ (10,788)

$ 39,930 Accretion

250

438

18

—

706 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

493

493 Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

4,708

4,708 Other

(25)

141

—

(4,752)

(4,636) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,678

$ 18,852

$ 10

$ (10,339)

$ 41,201 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

13.9 %

15.9 %

— %





10.1 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended April 2, 2022 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 11,901

$ 7,366

$ (8,431)

$ (45,636)

$ (34,800) Interest (income) expense

(3,970)

(3,451)

(4,962)

32,532

20,149 Income tax expense (benefit)

176

(106)

—

(4,813)

(4,743) Depreciation, depletion and amortization

24,348

17,884

7,498

749

50,479 EBITDA

$ 32,455

$ 21,693

$ (5,895)

$ (17,168)

$ 31,085 Accretion

227

411

76

—

714 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(14,205)

—

—

(14,205) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

5,422

5,422 Other

10

237

—

—

247 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,692

$ 8,136

$ (5,819)

$ (11,746)

$ 23,263 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

13.9 %

7.4 %

(12.6) %





5.9 %













(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

The table below reconciles our net loss attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net loss per share for the three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022. The per share amount of the net loss attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net loss per share.



Three months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Reconciliation of Net Loss Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS Net Loss

Per Equity

Unit

Net Loss

Per Equity

Unit Net loss attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. $ (30,804)

$ (0.26)

$ (34,292)

$ (0.28) Adjustments:













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (408)

—

(508)

— Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax —

—

(5,634)

(0.05) Loss on debt financings 493

—

—

— Adjusted diluted net loss $ (30,719)

$ (0.26)

$ (40,434)

$ (0.33) Weighted-average shares:













Basic Class A common stock 118,564,556





120,756,555



LP Units outstanding 1,311,257





1,314,006



Total equity units 119,875,813





122,070,561





The following table reconciles operating loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022.



Three months ended

April 1,

April 2, Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 2023

2022 ($ in thousands)





Operating loss $ (15,475)

$ (34,295) General and administrative expenses 46,362

51,924 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 50,894

51,193 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (430)

(1,255) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately) $ 81,351

$ 67,567 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1) 20.0 %

17.2 %













(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow for the three months ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022.



Three months ended

April 1,

April 2, ($ in thousands) 2023

2022 Net loss $ (31,212)

$ (34,800) Non-cash items 50,432

36,609 Net loss adjusted for non-cash items 19,220

1,809 Change in working capital accounts (18,885)

(18,522) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 335

(16,713) Capital expenditures, net of asset sales (61,807)

(56,335) Free cash flow $ (61,472)

$ (73,048)

