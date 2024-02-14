Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Establishes Annual Summit Records for Revenue and Profitability

Record Annual Organic Pricing Growth for Aggregates and Cement

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), market-leading producer of aggregates and cement company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2023. All comparisons are versus the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 unless noted otherwise.





Three months ended

Year ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

% Chg vs. PY

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

% Chg vs. PY Net revenue

$ 613,133

$ 511,662

19.8 %

$ 2,442,736

$ 2,222,084

9.9 % Operating income

68,489

65,044

5.3 %

310,630

269,047

15.5 % Net income

3,385

30,326

(88.8) %

289,626

275,943

5.0 % Basic EPS

$ 0.02

$ 0.25

(92.0) %

$ 2.40

$ 2.27

5.7 %

























Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

187,324

161,618

15.9 %

757,060

649,345

16.6 % Adjusted EBITDA

136,545

119,291

14.5 %

578,010

491,476

17.6 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.31

$ 0.32

(3.1) %

$ 1.58

$ 1.27

24.4 %

"Summit is at an exciting and pivotal point in our company's history," commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. "Our team has effectively capitalized on dynamic, yet constructive market conditions to drive record revenue and profitability. And we're building on our record setting performance by swiftly and safely advancing our Argos integration - a move that we expect will only strengthen our materials-led business. For 2024, with an improved footprint and increased scale we anticipate delivering another year of strong growth and returns. Our positive outlook is supported by robust commercial conditions, an improving demand backdrop, and a full set of growth opportunities that are unique to Summit Materials. Crucially, our high-quality execution, financial performance, and strategic focus has afforded us the balance sheet flexibility to continue our pursuit of value-accretive capital allocation priorities. Today and moving forward, we firmly believe Summit is very well-positioned to generate superior value creation for our shareholders."

2024 Guidance

For the full year 2024, Summit is currently projecting Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $950 million to $1,010 million and expects 2024 capital expenditures of approximately $430 million to $470 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Full Year 2023 | Total Company Results

Net revenue increased $220.7 million, or 9.9%, in 2023 to $2.4 billion, as strong pricing across all lines of business and contributions from acquisitions more than offset lower volumes and the impact of divestitures.

Operating income increased $41.6 million, or 15.5% in 2023 to $310.6 million, as higher revenue more than offset increases in cost of revenue, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, general and administrative expenses, and transaction costs. Summit's operating margin percentage for 2023 increased to 12.7% from 12.1% in 2022, due to the factors noted above.

Net income attributable to Summit Inc. increased to $285.9 million, or $2.40 per basic share, compared to $272.1 million, or $2.27 per basic share, in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $189.4 million, or $1.58 per adjusted diluted share, as compared to $153.9 million, or $1.27 per adjusted diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $86.5 million, or 17.6%, to $578.0 million, due primarily to a strong pricing environment and, to a lesser extent, contributions from acquisitions.

Fourth Quarter 2023 | Total Company Results

Net revenue increased $101.5 million, or 19.8% in the fourth quarter to $613.1 million, as average sales prices across all lines of business increased.

Operating income increased $3.4 million, or 5.3% in the fourth quarter to $68.5 million, driven by increases in average sales price that more than offset a combination of inflationary increases in cost of revenue, higher general and administrative expenses, and increased transaction and integration costs versus the prior year period. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended December 30, 2023, decreased to 11.2% from 12.7%, from the comparable period a year ago primarily reflecting the aforementioned transaction and integration costs related to the Argos USA transaction.

Net income attributable to Summit Inc. increased to $3.0 million, or $0.02 per basic share, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.25 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $37.8 million, or $0.31 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $38.3 million, or $0.32 per adjusted diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $17.3 million, or 14.5%, to $136.5 million primarily reflecting strong pricing across all lines of business.

Full Year 2023 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased $79.6 million to $663.6 million in 2023. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 49.9% in 2023 as compared to 48.5% in 2022. Aggregates sales volume decreased 1.9% in 2023. Excluding acquisitions and divestitures, organic sales volume decreased 3.1% in 2023, primarily reflecting unfavorable weather conditions early in the year and soft residential demand. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 14.6%, fueled by 16.7% pricing growth in the West Segment and 12.0% pricing growth in the East Segment.

Cement Business: Cement Segment net revenues increased 7.0% to $382.7 million in 2023. Cement Segment adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 43.4% in 2023 as compared to 39.6% in 2022. Sales volume of cement decreased 6.8% and average selling prices increased 13.2% in 2023.

Products Business: Products net revenues increased 10.0% in 2023. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin of 18.2% in 2023 increased from 17.1% in 2022. Ready-mix concrete average selling prices increased 11.2% and organic sales volumes decreased 12.2%. Average selling prices for asphalt increased 15.6%, and asphalt volume increased 10.1% when excluding the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures.

Fourth Quarter 2023 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $22.0 million to $157.6 million in the fourth quarter. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin was 48.7% in the fourth quarter as compared to 47.8% in the prior year period. Aggregates sales volume increased 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Organic aggregates sales volumes increased 2.8% reflecting relatively accommodating weather conditions in many markets. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 9.2%, maintaining strong levels and reflecting the cumulative effects of multiple pricing actions implemented in 2023.

Cement Business: Cement Segment net revenues decreased 2.7% to $95.3 million in the fourth quarter. Cement Segment adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 48.1% in the fourth quarter, compared to 47.1% in the prior year period as strong pricing combined with Green America Recycling performance and reduced mix of import volumes relative to the prior year period more than offset inflationary cost conditions. Sales volume of cement decreased 11.1% reflecting, in part, lower imports. Average selling prices increased 9.4% in the fourth quarter due to the compounding effects of pricing actions implemented earlier in 2023.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $282.4 million in the fourth quarter, up 27.5% versus the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 5.8% driven by pricing growth across all markets, including our key markets of Houston and Salt Lake City. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 4.8% due to reduced residential activity. Organic average selling prices for asphalt increased 9.5%, due to pricing gains both the West and East Segment. Organic asphalt sales volume increased 27.5%, fueled by public infrastructure growth.

Full Year 2023 | Results By Reporting Segment

West Segment: The West Segment operating income increased 19.8% to $217.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.0% to $331.1 million in 2023. Aggregates revenue in 2023 increased 10.8% driven by a 16.7% increase in average sales prices that was only partially offset by a 5.0% decrease in volume. Despite lower volumes in Texas and Utah, ready-mix concrete revenue in 2023 increased 11.3% with average sales price growth of 11.0%, including double-digit pricing growth in Houston and Salt Lake City. Asphalt revenue increased by 34.0% as volumes increased 17.4% and average selling prices increased 14.2% in 2023.

East Segment: The East Segment operating income increased 34.2% to $86.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.6% to $150.6 million in 2023. Aggregates revenue increased 14.0%, driven by 12.0% growth in average selling prices as volumes increased 1.8%. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 10.3% as volumes decreased by 18.9% and average selling price increased 10.5%. Due to divestitures, asphalt revenue decreased 56.7% with volumes down 59.7% and average selling prices up 15.1%.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment operating income increased 17.7% to $104.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.7% to $144.0 million in 2023 as favorable supply/demand conditions supported strong pricing growth that more than offset cost inflation. The segment reported a decrease in sales volumes of 6.8% including the impact of lower import volume while average selling prices increased of 13.2%.

Fourth Quarter 2023 | Results By Reporting Segment

West Segment: The West Segment operating income increased $9.6 million to $47.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $76.1 million in the fourth quarter increased 17.2% versus the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 13.9%, including 7.3% pricing growth led by Houston and British Columbia performance. Volume growth of 6.1% includes the benefit of acquisitions and more favorable weather conditions in key markets. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 26.2% as 5.4% pricing growth combined with 19.8% volume growth. Asphalt revenue increased 51.3% due to volumes growth of 39.3%, including organic growth of 31.2%. Asphalt pricing increased 8.6% with strong gains in North Texas and the Intermountain West.

East Segment: The East Segment operating income of $17.9 million increased 17.5% versus the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.6% to $34.1 million. Aggregates revenue increased 17.1% versus the prior year period. Organic aggregates volumes increased 4.1%, primarily driven by double digit growth in Georgia. Aggregates pricing increased 11.3% with solid growth across several markets. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 5.9% and asphalt revenue increased 1.7% versus the prior year period.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment operating income decreased 5.8% to $31.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 42.8%. As noted above, in the fourth quarter, the Cement Segment reported a volume decrease of 11.1% and average selling price growth of 9.4%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 30, 2023, the Company had $374.2 million in cash and $2.3 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $800 million in restricted cash reflects proceeds from the December 2023 issuance of senior notes due 2031 related to the transaction with Argos North America Corporation. Subsequent to year end, the proceeds were released and used to consummate the Argos USA transaction.

In January 2024, the Company amended the credit agreement governing the Senior Secured Credit Facilities, which among other things established new term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $1,010 million and extended the maturity date for the Term Loan Facility to January 2029. The proceeds of the new term loans were used to fund a portion of the cash consideration in connection with the Argos USA closing, refinance the existing term loans outstanding and pay fees, commissions and expenses. Additionally, the Company amended its senior secured revolving credit facility, increasing the total availability from $395 million to $625 million. The Company's $625 million revolving credit facility has $604.1 million available after outstanding letters of credit.

For the year ended December 30, 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $438.9 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $255.6 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Summit Materials will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/139533285.

To participate in the live teleconference for fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results:

Participant Toll Dial In: 1-646-968-2525

Participant Toll Free: 1-888-596-4144

Conference ID: 1542153

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through February 23, 2024:

US & Canada Toll-Free: 1-800-770-2030

Conference ID: 1542153

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulates the use of "non-GAAP financial measures," such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Free Cash Flow reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "outlook," "should," "seeks," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "projects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Summit Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, as filed with the SEC, and any factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings; and the following:

our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;

the cyclical nature of our business;

risks related to weather and seasonality;

risks associated with our capital-intensive business;

competition within our local markets;

our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy and portfolio optimization strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions, including the integration of Argos USA , with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;

, with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses; our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;

the impact of rising interest rates, and diminished liquidity and credit availability in the market generally;

declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities, the federal government and other state agencies particularly;

our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession;

environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;

rising prices for, or more limited availability of, commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation, supply chain challenges or otherwise;

conditions in the credit markets;

our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;

material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;

cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;

special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;

unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates;

our current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable interest rate risk;

our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain qualified personnel;

supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity, natural gas, and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;

climate change and climate change legislation or other regulations;

unexpected operational difficulties;

costs associated with pending and future litigation;

interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; including cybersecurity and data leakage risks;

potential labor disputes, strikes, other forms of work stoppage or other union activities; and

material or adverse effects related to the Argos USA combination.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited) Revenue:















Product

$ 528,000

$ 447,784

$ 2,137,664

$ 1,933,530 Service

85,133

63,878

305,072

288,554 Net revenue

613,133

511,662

2,442,736

2,222,084 Delivery and subcontract revenue

47,000

40,612

176,732

190,438 Total revenue

660,133

552,274

2,619,468

2,412,522 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):















Product

362,355

302,056

1,448,654

1,344,944 Service

63,454

47,988

237,022

227,795 Net cost of revenue

425,809

350,044

1,685,676

1,572,739 Delivery and subcontract cost

47,000

40,612

176,732

190,438 Total cost of revenue

472,809

390,656

1,862,408

1,763,177 General and administrative expenses

59,626

49,963

210,357

186,860 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

54,417

49,967

217,550

200,450 Transaction and integration costs

7,295

721

26,813

3,358 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,503)

(4,077)

(8,290)

(10,370) Operating income

68,489

65,044

310,630

269,047 Interest expense

30,820

24,241

114,155

86,969 Loss on debt financings

—

1,737

493

1,737 Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense

(9,102)

612

(162,182)

1,566 (Gain) loss on sale of businesses

(14,966)

1,984

(14,966)

(172,389) Other income, net

(6,563)

(5,368)

(21,334)

(10,324) Income from operations before taxes

68,300

41,838

394,464

361,488 Income tax expense

64,915

11,512

104,838

85,545 Net income

3,385

30,326

289,626

275,943 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)

407

491

3,770

3,798 Net income attributable to Summit Inc.

$ 2,978

$ 29,835

$ 285,856

$ 272,145 Earnings per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.02

$ 0.25

$ 2.40

$ 2.27 Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.25

$ 2.39

$ 2.26 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:















Basic

119,556,672

118,542,728

119,045,393

119,894,444 Diluted

120,361,499

119,159,955

119,774,766

120,628,459

















(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





December 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 374,162

$ 520,451 Restricted cash

800,000

— Accounts receivable, net

287,252

256,669 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

10,289

6,510 Inventories

241,350

212,491 Other current assets

17,937

20,787 Current assets held for sale

1,134

1,468 Total current assets

1,732,124

1,018,376 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,976,820

1,813,702 Goodwill

1,224,861

1,132,546 Intangible assets, net

68,081

71,384 Deferred tax assets

52,009

136,986 Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,553

37,889 Other assets

59,134

44,809 Total assets

$ 5,149,582

$ 4,255,692 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$ 3,822

$ 5,096 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

7,007

13,718 Accounts payable

123,621

104,031 Accrued expenses

171,691

119,967 Current operating lease liabilities

8,596

7,296 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

8,228

5,739 Total current liabilities

322,965

255,847 Long-term debt

2,283,639

1,488,569 Acquisition-related liabilities

28,021

29,051 Tax receivable agreement liability

41,276

327,812 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

33,230

35,737 Other noncurrent liabilities

123,871

106,686 Total liabilities

2,833,002

2,243,702 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 119,529,380 and 118,408,655 shares issued and outstanding as of December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,196

1,185 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

1,421,813

1,404,122 Accumulated earnings

876,751

590,895 Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,275

3,084 Stockholders' equity

2,307,035

1,999,286 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

9,545

12,704 Total stockholders' equity

2,316,580

2,011,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,149,582

$ 4,255,692

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)





Year ended



December 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 289,626

$ 275,943 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

226,614

212,501 Share-based compensation expense

20,326

18,347 Net gain on asset and business disposals

(23,259)

(182,263) Non-cash loss on debt financings

161

915 Change in deferred tax asset, net

79,142

69,568 Other

(482)

(1,447) Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts receivable, net

(26,224)

10,749 Inventories

(26,351)

(63,247) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(3,746)

(4,960) Other current assets

13,500

(7,368) Other assets

(33,347)

(6,946) (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts payable

5,324

(9,218) Accrued expenses

42,327

(25,200) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

2,477

(768) Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense

(154,167)

1,264 Other liabilities

26,939

(3,772) Net cash provided by operating activities

438,860

284,098 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(239,508)

(22,730) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(255,619)

(266,733) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

14,424

15,374 Proceeds from sale of businesses

65,576

373,073 Other

(5,137)

(3,162) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(420,264)

95,822 Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from debt issuances

800,000

— Debt issuance costs

(5,599)

(1,557) Payments on debt

(10,380)

(122,536) Purchase of tax receivable agreement interests

(132,449)

— Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

(12,367)

(13,428) Distributions from partnership

(469)

(678) Repurchases of common stock

—

(100,980) Proceeds from stock option exercises

247

213 Other

(5,199)

(27) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

633,784

(238,993) Impact of foreign currency on cash

1,331

(1,437) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

653,711

139,490 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period

520,451

380,961 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$ 1,174,162

$ 520,451

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment Net Revenue:















West

$ 377,369

$ 288,881

$ 1,472,871

$ 1,272,041 East

140,425

124,836

587,215

592,307 Cement

95,339

97,945

382,650

357,736 Net Revenue

$ 613,133

$ 511,662

$ 2,442,736

$ 2,222,084

















Line of Business - Net Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 157,567

$ 135,596

$ 663,551

$ 583,993 Cement (1)

88,031

90,660

355,786

332,518 Products

282,402

221,528

1,118,327

1,017,019 Total Materials and Products

528,000

447,784

2,137,664

1,933,530 Services

85,133

63,878

305,072

288,554 Net Revenue

$ 613,133

$ 511,662

$ 2,442,736

$ 2,222,084

















Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 80,772

$ 70,809

$ 332,553

$ 300,576 Cement

42,187

44,511

189,587

190,838 Products

235,791

183,548

914,384

842,890 Total Materials and Products

358,750

298,868

1,436,524

1,334,304 Services

67,059

51,176

249,152

238,435 Net Cost of Revenue

$ 425,809

$ 350,044

$ 1,685,676

$ 1,572,739

















Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):















Materials















Aggregates

$ 76,795

$ 64,787

$ 330,998

$ 283,417 Cement (3)

45,844

46,149

166,199

141,680 Products

46,611

37,980

203,943

174,129 Total Materials and Products

169,250

148,916

701,140

599,226 Services

18,074

12,702

55,920

50,119 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

$ 187,324

$ 161,618

$ 757,060

$ 649,345

















Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)















Materials















Aggregates

48.7 %

47.8 %

49.9 %

48.5 % Cement (3)

48.1 %

47.1 %

43.4 %

39.6 % Products

16.5 %

17.1 %

18.2 %

17.1 % Services

21.2 %

19.9 %

18.3 %

17.4 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

30.6 %

31.6 %

31.0 %

29.2 %

















(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. (2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. (3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands)





Three months ended

Year ended Total Volume

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Aggregates (tons)

13,784

13,036

58,406

59,525 Cement (tons)

574

646

2,362

2,533 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)

1,242

1,082

4,909

5,043 Asphalt (tons)

920

683

3,725

3,724





















Three months ended

Year ended Pricing

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Aggregates (per ton)

$ 13.87

$ 12.70

$ 13.83

$ 12.07 Cement (per ton)

155.05

141.77

152.42

134.66 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

155.10

146.01

151.79

136.47 Asphalt (per ton)

82.76

76.71

83.97

72.65





















Three months ended

Year ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

5.7 %

9.2 %

(1.9) %

14.6 % Cement (per ton)

(11.1) %

9.4 %

(6.8) %

13.2 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

14.8 %

6.2 %

(2.7) %

11.2 % Asphalt (per ton)

34.7 %

7.9 %

— %

15.6 %





















Three months ended

Year ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions & divestitures)

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

2.8 %

8.8 %

(3.1) %

14.2 % Cement (per ton)

(11.1) %

9.4 %

(6.8) %

13.2 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

(4.8) %

5.8 %

(12.2) %

10.7 % Asphalt (per ton)

27.5 %

9.5 %

10.1 %

13.9 %

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)





Three months ended December 30, 2023











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

13,784

$ 13.87

$ 191,216

$ (33,649)

$ 157,567 Cement

574

155.05

89,049

(1,018)

88,031 Materials









$ 280,265

$ (34,667)

$ 245,598 Ready-mix concrete

1,242

155.10

192,591

(113)

192,478 Asphalt

920

82.76

76,119

(74)

76,045 Other Products









77,175

(63,296)

13,879 Products









$ 345,885

$ (63,483)

$ 282,402















































Year ended December 30, 2023











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

58,406

$ 13.83

$ 807,473

$ (143,922)

$ 663,551 Cement

2,362

152.42

359,965

(4,179)

355,786 Materials









$ 1,167,438

$ (148,101)

$ 1,019,337 Ready-mix concrete

4,909

151.79

745,107

(956)

744,151 Asphalt

3,725

83.97

312,742

(358)

312,384 Other Products









330,517

(268,725)

61,792 Products









$ 1,388,366

$ (270,039)

$ 1,118,327

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile our net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment and on a consolidated basis for the three months and years ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended December 30, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 67,001

$ 21,756

$ 37,045

$ (122,417)

$ 3,385 Interest (income) expense

(4,692)

(3,480)

(5,517)

44,509

30,820 Income tax expense

1,303

—

—

63,612

64,915 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

27,690

15,309

9,255

1,243

53,497 EBITDA

$ 91,302

$ 33,585

$ 40,783

$ (13,053)

$ 152,617 Accretion

392

508

20

—

920 Tax receivable agreement benefit

—

—

—

(9,102)

(9,102) Gain on sale of businesses

(14,966)

—

—

—

(14,966) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

5,210

5,210 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs

—

—

—

7,732

7,732 Other

(633)

(42)

—

(5,191)

(5,866) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 76,095

$ 34,051

$ 40,803

$ (14,404)

$ 136,545 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

20.2 %

24.2 %

42.8 %





22.3 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended December 31, 2022 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 42,729

$ 16,955

$ 39,059

$ (68,417)

$ 30,326 Interest (income) expense

(4,643)

(3,090)

(5,531)

37,505

24,241 Income tax expense

478

—

—

11,034

11,512 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

26,136

14,227

8,208

893

49,464 EBITDA

$ 64,700

$ 28,092

$ 41,736

$ (18,985)

$ 115,543 Accretion

261

415

(173)

—

503 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

1,737

1,737 Tax receivable agreement expense

—

—

—

612

612 Loss on sale of businesses

—

1,700

—

284

1,984 Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

3,289

3,289 Other

(21)

47

—

(4,403)

(4,377) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 64,940

$ 30,254

$ 41,563

$ (17,466)

$ 119,291 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

22.5 %

24.2 %

42.4 %





23.3 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Year ended December 30, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 246,929

$ 99,692

$ 125,238

$ (182,233)

$ 289,626 Interest (income) expense

(15,469)

(12,187)

(20,505)

162,316

114,155 Income tax expense

5,164

—

—

99,674

104,838 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

110,140

60,763

39,228

4,287

214,418 EBITDA

$ 346,764

$ 148,268

$ 143,961

$ 84,044

$ 723,037 Accretion

1,160

1,893

79

—

3,132 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

493

493 Tax receivable agreement benefit

—

—

—

(162,182)

(162,182) Gain on sale of businesses

(14,966)

—

—

—

(14,966) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

20,326

20,326 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs

—

—

—

25,591

25,591 Other

(1,822)

448

—

(16,047)

(17,421) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 331,136

$ 150,609

$ 144,040

$ (47,775)

$ 578,010 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

22.5 %

25.6 %

37.6 %





23.7 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Year ended December 31, 2022 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 196,586

$ 118,635

$ 110,017

$ (149,295)

$ 275,943 Interest (income) expense

(17,123)

(11,857)

(20,463)

136,412

86,969 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,025

(106)

—

82,626

85,545 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

96,939

61,697

35,968

3,233

197,837 EBITDA

$ 279,427

$ 168,369

$ 125,522

$ 72,976

$ 646,294 Accretion

953

1,600

60

—

2,613 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

1,737

1,737 Tax receivable agreement expense

—

—

—

1,566

1,566 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(40,952)

—

(131,437)

(172,389) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

18,347

18,347 Other

177

186

—

(7,055)

(6,692) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 280,557

$ 129,203

$ 125,582

$ (43,866)

$ 491,476 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

22.1 %

21.8 %

35.1 %





22.1 %

















(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three months and years ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

$ 2,978

$ 0.02

$ 29,835

$ 0.25

$ 285,856

$ 2.38

$ 272,145

$ 2.25 Adjustments:































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

407

—

491

—

3,770

0.03

3,798

0.03 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs

7,732

0.07

—

—

25,591

0.22

—

— (Gain) loss on sale of businesses, net of tax

(9,320)

(0.08)

5,601

0.05

(9,320)

(0.08)

(125,374)

(1.03) Loss on debt financings

—

—

1,737

0.01

493

—

1,737

0.01 Adjusted diluted net income before tax related adjustments

1,797

0.01

37,664

0.31

306,390

2.55

152,306

1.26 Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense, net of tax

36,040

0.30

612

0.01

(117,040)

(0.97)

1,566

0.01 Adjusted diluted net income

$ 37,837

$ 0.31

$ 38,276

$ 0.32

$ 189,350

$ 1.58

$ 153,872

$ 1.27 Weighted-average shares:































Basic Class A common stock

119,470,163





118,399,588





118,952,933





119,747,056



LP Units outstanding

796,165





1,312,006





1,180,354





1,313,203



Total equity units

120,266,328





119,711,594





120,133,287





121,060,259





The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three months and years ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

2023

2022

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)















Operating income

$ 68,489

$ 65,044

$ 310,630

$ 269,047 General and administrative expenses

59,626

49,963

210,357

186,860 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

54,417

49,967

217,550

200,450 Transaction and integration costs

7,295

721

26,813

3,358 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,503)

(4,077)

(8,290)

(10,370) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

$ 187,324

$ 161,618

$ 757,060

$ 649,345 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

30.6 %

31.6 %

31.0 %

29.2 %

















(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three months and years ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income

$ 3,385

$ 30,326

$ 289,626

$ 275,943 Non-cash items

100,822

64,719

302,502

117,621 Net income adjusted for non-cash items

104,207

95,045

592,128

393,564 Change in working capital accounts

91,029

56,862

(153,268)

(109,466) Net cash provided by operating activities

195,236

151,907

438,860

284,098 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

(68,773)

(70,649)

(241,195)

(251,359) Free cash flow

$ 126,463

$ 81,258

$ 197,665

$ 32,739

