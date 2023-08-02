Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter Records established for Revenue and Profitability

Achieved Elevate Summit target for ROIC

Raises 2023 Guidance

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023. All comparisons are versus the quarter-ended July 2, 2022 unless noted otherwise.





Three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

% Chg vs. PY Net revenue

$ 680,373

$ 631,918

7.7 % Operating income

129,633

111,236

16.5 % Net income

84,728

192,766

(56.0) % Basic EPS

$ 0.70

$ 1.58

(55.7) %













Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

236,747

202,349

17.0 % Adjusted EBITDA

191,745

164,034

16.9 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.71

$ 0.59

20.3 %

"Sustained pricing momentum across the portfolio, together with solid demand fundamentals and very strong operational execution resulted in remarkable second quarter performance and several financial records for our business," commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. Importantly, we are delivering against our Elevate Summit goals, setting high-water marks for Adjusted EBITDA margin and surpassing our ROIC target minimum. Given these first half tailwinds, more favorable second half operating conditions, and contributions from recently completed acquisitions, we are on solid footing to again raise our financial commitments for this year. Underpinning these upgraded expectations is better-than-anticipated traction on recent pricing actions and a more robust demand environment, especially concerning residential demand resiliency. Bottom line is that the teams across our Summit footprint are capitalizing on market opportunities, raising the bar operationally, and delivering significant growth in 2023 for the organization and our shareholders."

Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and CFO of Summit Materials added, "Our financial progress is complemented by aggressive, yet purposeful efforts to draw on the Company's fortified balance sheet for growth. In the second quarter, we completed three acquisitions that each fit nicely within our M&A framework, strengthen the overall portfolio, and will immediately be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA. These acquisitions further our materials-led portfolio strategy while, at the same time, enter Summit into the prioritized market of Phoenix, Arizona. With the purchase of Arizona Materials, we establish an integrated leadership position in one of the fastest growing markets in the country with the opportunity and intentions to build out a more extensive, materials-oriented growth platform in that geography. Collectively, we believe ongoing portfolio additions like these alongside existing organic opportunities is a powerful algorithm for Summit's profitable growth."

2023 Guidance

For the full year 2023, Summit is raising its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to incorporate performance over the first six months, recent acquisitions, and improved assumptions for operating conditions. The Company is now projecting Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $550 million to $570 million, up from the previous outlook of $490 million to $530 million. Summit currently projects 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $240 million to $260 million including greenfield projects.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Second Quarter 2023 | Total Company Results

Net revenue increased $48.5 million, or 7.7% in the second quarter to $680.4 million, as increases in average sales prices across all lines of business more than offset lower volumes.

Operating income increased $18.4 million, or 16.5% in the second quarter to $129.6 million, driven by a combination of increases in average sales price that more than offset inflationary increases in cost of revenue and higher general and administrative expenses versus the prior year period. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended July 1, 2023 increased to 19.1% from 17.6%, from the comparable period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Summit Inc. decreased to $83.6 million, or $0.70 per basic share, compared to $190.1 million, or $1.58 per basic share in the comparable prior year period due primarily to gain on sale of business in the prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $84.7 million, or $0.71 per adjusted diluted share as compared to $71.8 million, or $0.59 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $27.7 million, or 16.9% to $191.7 million primarily reflecting strong pricing across all lines of business.

Second Quarter 2023 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $21.0 million to $182.5 million in the second quarter. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin was 53.6% in the second quarter as compared to 53.7% in the prior year period. Aggregates sales volume decreased 2.5% in the second quarter due, in part, to divestitures in the East Segment. Organic aggregates sales volumes declined 2.0% as unfavorable weather conditions and residential softness in the West Segment more than offset organic aggregates volume growth from the East Segment. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 14.5%, sustaining strong levels and reflecting the cumulative effects of January 1, 2023 pricing actions and those implemented in the second quarter.

Cement Business: Cement Segment net revenues increased 19.5% to $111.9 million in the second quarter. Cement Segment adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 52.8% in the second quarter, compared to 48.6% in the prior year period as strong pricing gains coupled with a greater contribution from Green America Recycling more than offset inflationary cost conditions. Despite solid demand conditions, sales volume of cement decreased 0.3% reflecting sold-out conditions along the Mississippi River market. Average selling prices increased 16.0% in the second quarter due to the compounding effects of mid-year 2022 and January 1, 2023 pricing actions.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $309.6 million in the second quarter, up 5.1% versus the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased 3 percentage points to 21.2% in the second quarter reflecting margin expansion for both ready-mix concrete and asphalt relative to the year-ago period. Organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 13.7% driven by strong, double-digit pricing growth across all markets, including our key residential markets of Houston and Salt Lake City. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 11.0% due to reduced residential activity. Organic average selling prices for asphalt increased 15.0%, due to pricing gains in North Texas and the Intermountain West. Organic asphalt sales volume increased 2.1% fueled by growth in North Texas and public infrastructure demand.

Second Quarter 2023 | Results By Reporting Segment

West Segment: The West Segment operating income increased $12.1 million to $74.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $104.5 million in the second quarter increased 23.5% versus the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 12.8% as 17.6% organic pricing growth was partially offset by 6.6% organic volume declines. Pricing growth was strongest in Texas followed by British Columbia and then the Intermountain West. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 10.2% as 13.5% organic pricing growth was more than offset by lower volumes, particularly in Houston while activity in Salt Lake City demonstrated robust sequential recovery. Asphalt revenue increased 25.6% due to organic pricing growth of 17.2% and organic volume growth of 3.8% driven by the North Texas market and, to a lesser extent, the Intermountain West.

East Segment: The East Segment operating income of $31.6 million was essentially flat to the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.0% to $47.6 million, despite the impact of divestitures and reflective of a favorable pricing and demand environment. Aggregates revenue increased 10.4% versus the prior year period. Organic aggregates volumes increased 3.4% driven by strong growth in Kansas and Virginia. Aggregates pricing increased 10.3% with solid growth across markets. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 1.6% due to average selling price growth of 14.2% that more than offset lower volumes. Due primarily to divestitures, asphalt revenue decreased to $9.2 million.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment operating income increased 27.6% to $43.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $9.6 million as revenue growth combined with greater contribution from Green America Recycling to more than offset inflationary conditions. In the second quarter, the Cement Segment reported a volume decreased of 0.3% and average selling price growth of 16.0%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of July 1, 2023, the Company had $230.0 million in cash and $1.5 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $395 million revolving credit facility has $374.1 million available after outstanding letters of credit. The reduction in the Company's cash position relative to the period ending April 1, 2023 primarily reflects acquisitions made in the second quarter of 2023.

For the quarter ended July 1, 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $94.0 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $126.9 million.

As of July 1, 2023, approximately $149.0 million remained available for share repurchase under the Company's existing share repurchase program.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended



July 1,

July 2,

July 1,

July 2,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:















Product

$ 595,714

$ 542,939

$ 967,886

$ 898,608 Service

84,659

88,979

119,757

125,805 Net revenue

680,373

631,918

1,087,643

1,024,413 Delivery and subcontract revenue

48,777

54,636

76,895

83,088 Total revenue

729,150

686,554

1,164,538

1,107,501 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):















Product

377,634

360,356

673,515

650,701 Service

65,992

69,213

96,030

103,796 Net cost of revenue

443,626

429,569

769,545

754,497 Delivery and subcontract cost

48,777

54,636

76,895

83,088 Total cost of revenue

492,403

484,205

846,440

837,585 General and administrative expenses

55,550

47,651

101,912

99,575 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

54,787

47,157

105,681

98,350 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,223)

(3,695)

(3,653)

(4,950) Operating income

129,633

111,236

114,158

76,941 Interest expense

27,902

20,599

55,322

40,748 Loss on debt financings

—

—

493

— Tax receivable agreement expense

—

954

—

954 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(156,053)

—

(170,258) Other income, net

(5,478)

(977)

(11,188)

(1,673) Income from operations before taxes

107,209

246,713

69,531

207,170 Income tax expense

22,481

53,947

16,015

49,204 Net income

84,728

192,766

53,516

157,966 Net loss attributable to Summit Holdings (1)

1,091

2,653

683

2,145 Net income attributable to Summit Inc.

$ 83,637

$ 190,113

$ 52,833

$ 155,821 Earnings per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.70

$ 1.58

$ 0.44

$ 1.29 Diluted

$ 0.70

$ 1.58

$ 0.44

$ 1.28 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:















Basic

118,931,914

120,222,094

118,805,785

120,569,387 Diluted

119,393,709

120,660,721

119,431,604

121,374,168

________________________________________________________

(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





July 1,

December 31,



2023

2022



(unaudited)

(audited) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 230,010

$ 520,451 Accounts receivable, net

370,504

256,669 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

35,315

6,510 Inventories

246,275

212,491 Other current assets

22,336

20,787 Current assets held for sale

1,862

1,468 Total current assets

906,302

1,018,376 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(July 1, 2023 - $1,352,008 and December 31, 2022 - $1,267,557)

1,979,986

1,813,702 Goodwill

1,228,468

1,132,546 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (July 1, 2023 - $17,321 and December 31, 2022

- $15,503)

69,714

71,384 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (July 1, 2023 - $1,113 and December 31, 2022

- $1,113)

126,817

136,986 Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,013

37,889 Other assets

48,187

44,809 Total assets

$ 4,395,487

$ 4,255,692 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$ 5,096

$ 5,096 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

7,243

13,718 Accounts payable

171,221

104,031 Accrued expenses

148,660

119,967 Current operating lease liabilities

7,707

7,296 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

7,054

5,739 Total current liabilities

346,981

255,847 Long-term debt

1,487,289

1,488,569 Acquisition-related liabilities

23,503

29,051 Tax receivable agreement liability

322,624

327,812 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

33,563

35,737 Other noncurrent liabilities

107,563

106,686 Total liabilities

2,321,523

2,243,702 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

118,886,274 and 118,408,655 shares issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

1,190

1,185 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized,

99 shares issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

1,409,364

1,404,122 Accumulated earnings

643,728

590,895 Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,326

3,084 Stockholders' equity

2,060,608

1,999,286 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

13,356

12,704 Total stockholders' equity

2,073,964

2,011,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,395,487

$ 4,255,692

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)





Six months ended



July 1,

July 2,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 53,516

$ 157,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

110,659

107,511 Share-based compensation expense

9,924

10,156 Net gain on asset and business disposals

(3,655)

(174,902) Non-cash loss on debt financings

161

— Change in deferred tax asset, net

9,350

44,160 Other

(21)

(357) Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts receivable, net

(101,119)

(57,797) Inventories

(27,115)

(58,092) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(28,760)

(36,165) Other current assets

(1,070)

(2,130) Other assets

1,732

(593) (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts payable

52,157

39,602 Accrued expenses

19,048

(11,108) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

1,299

(737) Tax receivable agreement liability

(531)

954 Other liabilities

(1,533)

(2,214) Net cash provided by operating activities

94,042

16,254 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(237,666)

(1,933) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(126,893)

(129,580) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

5,760

5,427 Proceeds from sale of businesses

—

341,741 Other

(1,852)

(1,098) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(360,651)

214,557 Cash flows from financing activities:







Debt issuance costs

(1,566)

— Payments on debt

(6,720)

(86,821) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

(11,539)

(11,577) Distributions from partnership

—

(25) Repurchases of common stock

—

(47,509) Proceeds from stock option exercises

84

123 Other

(4,838)

(187) Net cash used in financing activities

(24,579)

(145,996) Impact of foreign currency on cash

747

(461) Net (decrease) increase in cash

(290,441)

84,354 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

520,451

380,961 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$ 230,010

$ 465,315

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended



July 1,

July 2,

July 1,

July 2,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment Net Revenue:















West

$ 400,038

$ 352,510

$ 634,408

$ 588,512 East

168,460

185,757

287,243

296,025 Cement

111,875

93,651

165,992

139,876 Net Revenue

$ 680,373

$ 631,918

$ 1,087,643

$ 1,024,413

















Line of Business - Net Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 182,512

$ 161,480

$ 326,165

$ 284,873 Cement (1)

103,607

86,815

152,620

129,369 Products

309,595

294,644

489,101

484,366 Total Materials and Products

595,714

542,939

967,886

898,608 Services

84,659

88,979

119,757

125,805 Net Revenue

$ 680,373

$ 631,918

$ 1,087,643

$ 1,024,413

















Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 84,713

$ 74,789

$ 178,048

$ 153,398 Cement

44,568

41,323

88,403

84,808 Products

243,854

241,098

401,095

408,751 Total Materials and Products

373,135

357,210

667,546

646,957 Services

70,491

72,359

101,999

107,540 Net Cost of Revenue

$ 443,626

$ 429,569

$ 769,545

$ 754,497

















Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):















Materials















Aggregates

$ 97,799

$ 86,691

$ 148,117

$ 131,475 Cement (3)

59,039

45,492

64,217

44,561 Products

65,741

53,546

88,006

75,615 Total Materials and Products

222,579

185,729

300,340

251,651 Services

14,168

16,620

17,758

18,265 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

$ 236,747

$ 202,349

$ 318,098

$ 269,916

















Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)















Materials















Aggregates

53.6 %

53.7 %

45.4 %

46.2 % Cement (3)

52.8 %

48.6 %

38.7 %

31.9 % Products

21.2 %

18.2 %

18.0 %

15.6 % Services

16.7 %

18.7 %

14.8 %

14.5 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

34.8 %

32.0 %

29.2 %

26.3 %

________________________________________________________

(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.

(2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.

(3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended Total Volume

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Aggregates (tons)

16,396

16,820

28,968

30,223 Cement (tons)

703

705

1,041

1,046 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)

1,333

1,394

2,284

2,635 Asphalt (tons)

1,096

1,321

1,420

1,582





















Three months ended

Six months ended Pricing

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Aggregates (per ton)

$ 13.65

$ 11.92

$ 13.56

$ 11.58 Cement (per ton)

149.10

128.57

148.55

128.52 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

149.91

131.63

148.41

129.45 Asphalt (per ton)

83.90

71.16

83.54

70.33





















Three months ended

Six months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

(2.5) %

14.5 %

(4.2) %

17.1 % Cement (per ton)

(0.3) %

16.0 %

(0.5) %

15.6 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

(4.4) %

13.9 %

(13.3) %

14.6 % Asphalt (per ton)

(17.0) %

17.9 %

(10.2) %

18.8 %





















Three months ended

Six months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions & divestitures)

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

(2.0) %

14.4 %

(2.6) %

17.0 % Cement (per ton)

(0.3) %

16.0 %

(0.5) %

15.6 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

(11.0) %

13.7 %

(14.8) %

14.4 % Asphalt (per ton)

2.1 %

15.0 %

8.5 %

16.0 %

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)





Three months ended July 1, 2023











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

16,396

$ 13.65

$ 223,727

$ (41,215)

$ 182,512 Cement

703

149.10

104,889

(1,282)

103,607 Materials









$ 328,616

$ (42,497)

$ 286,119 Ready-mix concrete

1,333

149.91

199,826

(256)

199,570 Asphalt

1,096

83.90

91,926

(118)

91,808 Other Products









92,275

(74,058)

18,217 Products









$ 384,027

$ (74,432)

$ 309,595















































Six months ended July 1, 2023











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

28,968

$ 13.56

$ 392,664

$ (66,499)

$ 326,165 Cement

1,041

148.55

154,631

(2,011)

152,620 Materials









$ 547,295

$ (68,510)

$ 478,785 Ready-mix concrete

2,284

148.41

338,970

(622)

338,348 Asphalt

1,420

83.54

118,643

(199)

118,444 Other Products









162,512

(130,203)

32,309 Products









$ 620,125

$ (131,024)

$ 489,101

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile our net income to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended July 1, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 78,354

$ 34,648

$ 47,871

$ (76,145)

$ 84,728 Interest (income) expense

(3,378)

(2,890)

(4,890)

39,060

27,902 Income tax expense

1,478

—

—

21,003

22,481 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

27,884

15,254

9,870

1,034

54,042 EBITDA

$ 104,338

$ 47,012

$ 52,851

$ (15,048)

$ 189,153 Accretion

260

464

21

—

745 Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

5,216

5,216 Other

(81)

141

—

(3,429)

(3,369) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 104,517

$ 47,617

$ 52,872

$ (13,261)

$ 191,745 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

26.1 %

28.3 %

47.3 %





28.2 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended July 2, 2022 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income

$ 65,606

$ 64,089

$ 38,641

$ 24,430

$ 192,766 Interest (income) expense

(4,035)

(2,714)

(4,860)

32,208

20,599 Income tax expense

987

—

—

52,960

53,947 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

21,779

14,523

9,383

770

46,455 EBITDA

$ 84,337

$ 75,898

$ 43,164

$ 110,368

$ 313,767 Accretion

233

392

77

—

702 Tax receivable agreement expense

—

—

—

954

954 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(29,452)

—

(126,601)

(156,053) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

4,734

4,734 Other

74

(144)

—

—

(70) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84,644

$ 46,694

$ 43,241

$ (10,545)

$ 164,034 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

24.0 %

25.1 %

46.2 %





26.0 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Six months ended July 1, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 87,276

$ 40,586

$ 44,846

$ (119,192)

$ 53,516 Interest (income) expense

(6,709)

(5,652)

(9,853)

77,536

55,322 Income tax expense

2,217

—

—

13,798

16,015 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

54,007

30,351

17,850

2,022

104,230 EBITDA

$ 136,791

$ 65,285

$ 52,843

$ (25,836)

$ 229,083 Accretion

510

902

39

—

1,451 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

493

493 Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

9,924

9,924 Other

(106)

282

—

(8,181)

(8,005) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 137,195

$ 66,469

$ 52,882

$ (23,600)

$ 232,946 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

21.6 %

23.1 %

31.9 %





21.4 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Six months ended July 2, 2022 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 77,507

$ 71,455

$ 30,210

$ (21,206)

$ 157,966 Interest (income) expense

(8,005)

(6,165)

(9,822)

64,740

40,748 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,163

(106)

—

48,147

49,204 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

46,127

32,407

16,881

1,519

96,934 EBITDA

$ 116,792

$ 97,591

$ 37,269

$ 93,200

$ 344,852 Accretion

460

803

153

—

1,416 Tax receivable agreement expense

—

—

—

954

954 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(43,657)

—

(126,601)

(170,258) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

10,156

10,156 Other

84

93

—

—

177 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 117,336

$ 54,830

$ 37,422

$ (22,291)

$ 187,297 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

19.9 %

18.5 %

26.8 %





18.3 %

________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.





Three months ended

Six months ended



July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income

Per Share to Adjusted Diluted

EPS

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

$ 83,637

$ 0.70

$ 190,113

$ 1.57

$ 52,833

$ 0.44

$ 155,821

$ 1.28 Adjustments:































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,091

0.01

2,653

0.02

683

0.01

2,145

0.02 Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax

—

—

(121,935)

(1.01)

—

—

(127,569)

(1.05) Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

—

493

—

—

— Adjusted diluted net income before tax related adjustments

84,728

0.71

70,831

0.58

54,009

0.45

30,397

0.25 Tax receivable agreement expense

—

—

954

0.01

—

—

954

0.01 Adjusted diluted net income

$ 84,728

$ 0.71

$ 71,785

$ 0.59

$ 54,009

$ 0.45

$ 31,351

$ 0.26 Weighted-average shares:































Basic Class A common stock

118,848,214





120,078,273





118,706,385





120,417,414



LP Units outstanding

1,310,004





1,314,006





1,310,630





1,314,006



Total equity units

120,158,218





121,392,279





120,017,015





121,731,420





The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022.





Three months ended

Six months ended



July 1,

July 2,

July 1,

July 2, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

2023

2022

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)















Operating income

$ 129,633

$ 111,236

$ 114,158

$ 76,941 General and administrative expenses

55,550

47,651

101,912

99,575 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

54,787

47,157

105,681

98,350 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,223)

(3,695)

(3,653)

(4,950) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

$ 236,747

$ 202,349

$ 318,098

$ 269,916 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

34.8 %

32.0 %

29.2 %

26.3 %

_______________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022.





Three months ended

Six months ended



July 1,

July 2,

July 1,

July 2, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income

$ 84,728

$ 192,766

$ 53,516

$ 157,966 Non-cash items

75,986

(50,041)

126,418

(13,432) Net income adjusted for non-cash items

160,714

142,725

179,934

144,534 Change in working capital accounts

(67,007)

(109,758)

(85,892)

(128,280) Net cash provided by operating activities

93,707

32,967

94,042

16,254 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

(59,326)

(67,818)

(121,133)

(124,153) Free cash flow

$ 34,381

$ (34,851)

$ (27,091)

$ (107,899)

