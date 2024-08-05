Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Argos USA Synergies On Track

Sustained Aggregates Growth

Reaffirming 2024 Guidance Range

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. All comparisons are versus the quarter ended July 1, 2023 unless noted otherwise.





Three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023

% Chg vs. PY Net revenue

$ 1,075,471

$ 680,373

58.1 % Operating income

172,896

129,633

33.4 % Net income

106,075

84,728

25.2 % Basic EPS

$ 0.60

$ 0.70

(14.3) %













Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

368,253

236,747

55.5 % Adjusted EBITDA

296,166

191,745

54.5 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.66

$ 0.71

(7.0) %

"We are pleased and proud to report that our teams safely and successfully managed through weather-related disruptions to deliver a strong quarter of strategic execution and solid financial results," remarked Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. "Our resilient performance was supported by positive pricing momentum across all lines of business, ongoing cost savings initiatives underway across our network, and a more durable portfolio. As a result, our 2024 financial targets are virtually unchanged. Namely, we are still on track to generate at least $40 million dollars of Argos USA synergies, drive significant pro forma margin expansion this year, and confidently deliver 2024 Adjusted EBITDA within our previous guidance range. Without question, Summit Materials is well positioned to capitalize on a constructive pricing environment and tap operation improvements across our enterprise to profitably grow in an uneven demand environment. This growth, together with a fortified and capable balance sheet will help generate significant shareholder value this year and the years ahead. Our team remains focused on controlling what we can, acting with agility, and delivering on all of our 2024 stakeholder commitments."

2024 Guidance

For the full year 2024, Summit is reaffirming its Adjusted EBITDA range of approximately $970 million to $1,010 million and its 2024 capital expenditures range of approximately $430 million to $470 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Second Quarter 2024 | Total Company Results

Net revenue increased $395.1 million, or 58.1%, in the second quarter to $1,075.5 million. In the quarter, $464.0 million of net revenue was due to acquisitions, primarily the Argos USA transaction. Divestitures decreased net revenue by $46.6 million in the period. All lines of business experienced organic pricing growth.

Operating income increased in the second quarter by 33.4% to $172.9 million largely due to the Argos USA transaction. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended June 29, 2024, decreased to 16.1% from 19.1%.

Net income attributable to Summit Inc. increased to $106.1 million, or $0.60 per basic share, compared to $83.6 million, or $0.70 per basic share in the prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $115.2 million, or $0.66 per adjusted diluted share, compared to an adjusted diluted net income of $84.7 million, or $0.71 per adjusted diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $104.4 million, or 54.5%, to $296.2 million reflecting the contribution from the Argos USA assets, continued pricing gains, and operational improvements across the enterprise, including integration synergies.

Second Quarter 2024 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $4.6 million to $187.1 million in the second quarter. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin expanded to 54.1% in the second quarter as compared to 53.6% in the prior year period, reflecting strong commercial and operational execution. Aggregates sales volume decreased 10.0% in the second quarter. Organic aggregates sales volumes decreased 9.4% as a result of wet weather conditions and restrained private end-market activity. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 11.8%, with organic pricing increasing 10.8%. Pricing growth was strong throughout the footprint and led by the East Segment, which increased 14.8% versus the prior year period.

Cement Business: Cement Segment net revenues increased to $324.8 million in the second quarter. Cement Segment adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 49.4% in the second quarter, compared to 52.8% in the prior year period, due primarily to margin mix impacts from inclusion of the Argos USA assets. Sales volume of cement increased 238.0%. Organic sales volumes decreased 16.5% due to reduced import volume in the River Markets and moderating demand conditions. Organic average selling prices increased 7.3% in the second quarter, primarily reflecting traction from increases implemented earlier in the year.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $495.5 million in the second quarter, up 60.0% versus the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 17.3% in the second quarter. Organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 5.6%, with pricing growth in both segments. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 14.9% due to adverse weather conditions in Houston and restrained private end-market activity. Organic average selling prices for asphalt increased 0.5%. Organic sales volume decreased 6.6%, driven, in part, by unfavorable timing on activity.

Second Quarter 2024 | Results By Reporting Segment

West Segment: The West Segment operating income decreased $3.9 million to $70.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.9 million, or 2.8%, to $101.6 million in the second quarter largely reflecting unfavorable weather conditions in the Houston market. Aggregates revenue decreased 4.9%, driven by a volume decline of 12.2%. Pricing grew 8.3% over the prior period led by double-digit growth in Houston and Arizona markets. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 16.7% on 3.8% pricing growth and 12.4% volume growth. Organic ready-mix pricing increased 5.3%. Subdued private construction activity drove organic ready-mix volumes down 13.9% in the period. Asphalt revenue decreased 6.1% reflecting a volume decline of 6.6% while pricing remained relatively flat.

East Segment: The East Segment operating income increased $15.3 million to $46.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased $22.9 million to $70.6 million. Aggregates revenue increased 6.0% versus the prior year period driven by strong pricing. Organic aggregates volumes decreased 8.9%, with softness in Kansas and Missouri markets that more than offset growth in Georgia and the Carolinas. Aggregates pricing increased 14.8% with most markets realizing double-digit growth. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased $164.7 million to $191.9 million due to the acquisition of the Argos USA ready-mix concrete operations in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Asphalt revenue decreased $9.2 million versus the prior year period due to divestiture of certain asphalt assets.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment operating income increased 113.8% to $92.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $87.9 million, primarily from the Argos USA transaction. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 43.3% from 47.3% in the year-ago period due to margin mix from inclusion of the Argos USA cement assets and planned maintenance at certain cement plants. As noted above, the Cement Segment reported an organic volume decrease of 16.5% and organic selling price growth of 7.3%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 29, 2024, the Company had $538.7 million in cash and $2.8 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $625 million revolving credit facility has $592.7 million available after outstanding letters of credit.

For the six months ended June 29, 2024, cash flow provided by operations was $111.4 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $176.0 million.

As of June 29, 2024, approximately $149.0 million remained available for share repurchases under the share repurchase program.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulates the use of "non-GAAP financial measures," such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Free Cash Flow reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "outlook," "should," "seeks," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "projects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Summit Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2024, each as filed with the SEC, and any factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings; and the following:

our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate, including residential;

the cyclical nature of our business;

risks related to weather and seasonality;

risks associated with our capital-intensive business;

competition within our local markets;

risks related to the integration of Argos USA and realization of intended benefits within the intended timeframe;

and realization of intended benefits within the intended timeframe; our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy and portfolio optimization strategy and, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations;

our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;

the impact of rising interest rates;

declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities, the federal government and other state agencies particularly;

our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession;

environmental, health and safety laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;

rising prices for, or more limited availability of, commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation, supply chain challenges or otherwise;

our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;

material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;

cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;

special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;

unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates;

our current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable interest rate risk;

potential incurrence of substantially more debt;

restrictive covenants in the instruments governing our debt obligations;

our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain qualified personnel;

supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;

climate change and climate change legislation or other regulations;

evolving corporate governance and corporate disclosure regulations and expectations, including with respect to environmental, social and governance matters;

unexpected operational failures or difficulties;

costs associated with pending and future litigation;

interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; including cybersecurity and data leakage risks;

potential labor disputes, strikes, other forms of work stoppage or other union activities; and

material or adverse effects related to the Argos USA combination.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 29,

July 1,

June 29,

July 1,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















Product

$ 993,741

$ 595,714

$ 1,722,435

$ 967,886 Service

81,730

84,659

126,265

119,757 Net revenue

1,075,471

680,373

1,848,700

1,087,643 Delivery and subcontract revenue

42,791

48,777

74,577

76,895 Total revenue

1,118,262

729,150

1,923,277

1,164,538 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):















Product

650,088

377,634

1,206,108

673,515 Service

57,130

65,992

93,335

96,030 Net cost of revenue

707,218

443,626

1,299,443

769,545 Delivery and subcontract cost

42,791

48,777

74,577

76,895 Total cost of revenue

750,009

492,403

1,374,020

846,440 General and administrative expenses

83,875

53,838

152,401

99,836 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

104,397

54,787

200,368

105,681 Transaction and integration costs

10,265

1,712

72,473

2,076 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,180)

(3,223)

(4,028)

(3,653) Operating income

172,896

129,633

128,043

114,158 Interest expense

52,849

27,902

104,741

55,322 Loss on debt financings

—

—

5,453

493 Gain on sale of businesses

(3,758)

—

(18,743)

— Other income, net

(8,086)

(5,478)

(16,964)

(11,188) Income from operations before taxes

131,891

107,209

53,556

69,531 Income tax expense

25,816

22,481

14,751

16,015 Net income

106,075

84,728

38,805

53,516 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)

—

1,091

(404)

683 Net income attributable to Summit Inc.

$ 106,075

$ 83,637

$ 39,209

$ 52,833 Earnings per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.60

$ 0.70

$ 0.23

$ 0.44 Diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.70

$ 0.23

$ 0.44 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:















Basic

175,550,487

118,931,914

171,531,031

118,805,785 Diluted

176,132,001

119,393,709

172,308,044

119,431,604

________________________________________________________ (1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





June 29,

December 30,



2024

2023



(unaudited)

(audited) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 538,708

$ 374,162 Restricted cash

—

800,000 Accounts receivable, net

550,093

287,252 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

33,948

10,289 Inventories

349,099

241,350 Other current assets

28,461

17,937 Current assets held for sale

446

1,134 Total current assets

1,500,755

1,732,124 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (June

29, 2024 - $1,509,453 and December 30, 2023 - $1,399,468)

4,354,088

1,976,820 Goodwill

2,093,010

1,224,861 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (June 29, 2024 - $39,586 and December 30,

2023 - $18,972)

168,282

68,081 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (June 29, 2024 - $1,113 and December 30, 2023 -

$1,113)

—

52,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets

89,360

36,553 Other assets

108,497

59,134 Total assets

$ 8,313,992

$ 5,149,582 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$ 7,575

$ 3,822 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

8,987

7,007 Accounts payable

282,091

123,621 Accrued expenses

250,355

171,691 Current operating lease liabilities

17,217

8,596 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

7,635

8,228 Total current liabilities

573,860

322,965 Long-term debt

2,771,463

2,283,639 Acquisition-related liabilities

21,217

28,021 Tax receivable agreement liability

47,667

41,276 Deferred tax liabilities

189,138

15,854 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

77,326

33,230 Other noncurrent liabilities

300,577

108,017 Total liabilities

3,981,248

2,833,002 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

175,586,471 and 119,529,380 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2024 and

December 30, 2023, respectively

1,757

1,196 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 99

shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively

—

— Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 1 and 0 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,412,879

1,421,813 Accumulated earnings

915,960

876,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,148

7,275 Stockholders' equity

4,332,744

2,307,035 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

—

9,545 Total stockholders' equity

4,332,744

2,316,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,313,992

$ 5,149,582

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)





Six months ended



June 29,

July 1,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 38,805

$ 53,516 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

206,668

110,659 Share-based compensation expense

14,133

9,924 Net gain on asset and business disposals

(22,773)

(3,655) Non-cash loss on debt financings

5,453

161 Change in deferred tax asset, net

2,976

9,350 Other

1,163

(21) Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts receivable, net

(104,579)

(101,119) Inventories

(11,552)

(27,115) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(24,076)

(28,760) Other current assets

2,509

(1,070) Other assets

3,922

1,732 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts payable

7,700

52,157 Accrued expenses

(4,584)

19,048 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

(144)

1,299 Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense

6,227

(531) Other liabilities

(10,444)

(1,533) Net cash provided by operating activities

111,404

94,042 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,113,267)

(237,666) Purchase of intellectual property

(21,400)

— Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(175,960)

(126,893) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

14,217

5,760 Proceeds from sale of businesses

86,031

— Other

(2,070)

(1,852) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,212,449)

(360,651) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from debt issuances

1,007,475

— Debt issuance costs

(17,731)

(1,566) Payments on debt

(509,765)

(6,720) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

(6,289)

(11,539) Proceeds from stock option exercises

1,580

84 Other

(8,088)

(4,838) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

467,182

(24,579) Impact of foreign currency on cash

(1,591)

747 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(635,454)

(290,441) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period

1,174,162

520,451 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$ 538,708

$ 230,010

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 29,

July 1,

June 29,

July 1,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Segment Net Revenue:















West

$ 423,680

$ 400,038

$ 707,285

$ 634,408 East

326,970

168,460

584,811

287,243 Cement

324,821

111,875

556,604

165,992 Net Revenue

$ 1,075,471

$ 680,373

$ 1,848,700

$ 1,087,643

















Line of Business - Net Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 187,100

$ 182,512

$ 332,611

$ 326,165 Cement (1)

311,188

103,607

535,285

152,620 Products

495,453

309,595

854,539

489,101 Total Materials and Products

993,741

595,714

1,722,435

967,886 Services

81,730

84,659

126,265

119,757 Net Revenue

$ 1,075,471

$ 680,373

$ 1,848,700

$ 1,087,643

















Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 85,845

$ 84,713

$ 172,359

$ 178,048 Cement

150,727

44,568

303,919

88,403 Products

409,658

243,854

724,603

401,095 Total Materials and Products

646,230

373,135

1,200,881

667,546 Services

60,988

70,491

98,562

101,999 Net Cost of Revenue

$ 707,218

$ 443,626

$ 1,299,443

$ 769,545

















Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):















Materials















Aggregates

$ 101,255

$ 97,799

$ 160,252

$ 148,117 Cement (3)

160,461

59,039

231,366

64,217 Products

85,795

65,741

129,936

88,006 Total Materials and Products

347,511

222,579

521,554

300,340 Services

20,742

14,168

27,703

17,758 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

$ 368,253

$ 236,747

$ 549,257

$ 318,098

















Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)















Materials















Aggregates

54.1 %

53.6 %

48.2 %

45.4 % Cement (3)

49.4 %

52.8 %

41.6 %

38.7 % Products

17.3 %

21.2 %

15.2 %

18.0 % Services

25.4 %

16.7 %

21.9 %

14.8 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

34.2 %

34.8 %

29.7 %

29.2 %

________________________________________________________ (1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. (2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. (3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended Total Volume

June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023

June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023 Aggregates (tons)

14,758

16,396

26,412

28,968 Cement (tons)

2,376

703

4,114

1,041 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)

2,376

1,333

4,273

2,284 Asphalt (tons)

911

1,096

1,231

1,420





















Three months ended

Six months ended Pricing

June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023

June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023 Aggregates (per ton)

$ 15.26

$ 13.65

$ 15.09

$ 13.56 Cement (per ton)

153.43

149.10

152.87

148.55 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

165.51

149.91

165.10

148.41 Asphalt (per ton)

85.25

83.90

85.99

83.54





















Three months ended

Six months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

(10.0) %

11.8 %

(8.8) %

11.3 % Cement (per ton)

238.0 %

2.9 %

295.2 %

2.9 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

78.2 %

10.4 %

87.1 %

11.2 % Asphalt (per ton)

(16.9) %

1.6 %

(13.3) %

2.9 %





















Three months ended

Six months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions & divestitures)

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

(9.4) %

10.8 %

(8.8) %

10.6 % Cement (per ton)

(16.5) %

7.3 %

(12.2) %

6.8 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

(14.9) %

5.6 %

(14.9) %

6.7 % Asphalt (per ton)

(6.6) %

0.5 %

(2.8) %

1.6 %

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)





Three months ended June 29, 2024











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

14,758

$ 15.26

$ 225,148

$ (38,048)

$ 187,100 Cement

2,376

153.43

364,477

(53,289)

311,188 Materials









$ 589,625

$ (91,337)

$ 498,288 Ready-mix concrete

2,376

165.51

393,294

(16)

393,278 Asphalt

911

85.25

77,701

(77)

77,624 Other Products









82,714

(58,163)

24,551 Products









$ 553,709

$ (58,256)

$ 495,453















































Six months ended June 29, 2024











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

26,412

$ 15.09

$ 398,645

$ (66,034)

$ 332,611 Cement

4,114

152.87

628,969

(93,684)

535,285 Materials









$ 1,027,614

$ (159,718)

$ 867,896 Ready-mix concrete

4,273

165.10

705,449

(124)

705,325 Asphalt

1,231

85.99

105,820

(211)

105,609 Other Products









154,468

(110,863)

43,605 Products









$ 965,737

$ (111,198)

$ 854,539

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile our net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment and on a

consolidated basis for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended June 29, 2024 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 82,939

$ 51,434

$ 98,787

$ (127,085)

$ 106,075 Interest (income) expense

(7,734)

(5,408)

(6,286)

72,277

52,849 Income tax expense

1,300

—

—

24,516

25,816 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

29,824

22,841

48,224

2,490

103,379 EBITDA

$ 106,329

$ 68,867

$ 140,725

$ (27,802)

$ 288,119 Accretion

446

528

44

—

1,018 (Gain) loss on sale of businesses

(4,672)

914

—

—

(3,758) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

7,413

7,413 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs (2)

—

—

—

9,737

9,737 Other (3)

(518)

245

—

(6,090)

(6,363) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 101,585

$ 70,554

$ 140,769

$ (16,742)

$ 296,166 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

24.0 %

21.6 %

43.3 %





27.5 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended July 1, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 78,354

$ 34,648

$ 47,871

$ (76,145)

$ 84,728 Interest (income) expense

(3,378)

(2,890)

(4,890)

39,060

27,902 Income tax expense

1,478

—

—

21,003

22,481 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

27,884

15,254

9,870

1,034

54,042 EBITDA

$ 104,338

$ 47,012

$ 52,851

$ (15,048)

$ 189,153 Accretion

260

464

21

—

745 Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

5,216

5,216 Other (3)

(81)

141

—

(3,429)

(3,369) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 104,517

$ 47,617

$ 52,872

$ (13,261)

$ 191,745 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

26.1 %

28.3 %

47.3 %





28.2 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Six months ended June 29, 2024 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 101,889

$ 85,925

$ 123,780

$ (272,789)

$ 38,805 Interest (income) expense

(14,497)

(9,980)

(12,640)

141,858

104,741 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,809

—

—

12,942

14,751 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

59,718

45,400

88,887

4,337

198,342 EBITDA

$ 148,919

$ 121,345

$ 200,027

$ (113,652)

$ 356,639 Accretion

890

1,050

86

—

2,026 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

5,453

5,453 Gain on sale of businesses

(3,828)

(14,915)

—

—

(18,743) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

14,133

14,133 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs (2)

—

62

110

70,859

71,031 Other (3)

(996)

488

—

(12,640)

(13,148) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 144,985

$ 108,030

$ 200,223

$ (35,847)

$ 417,391 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

20.5 %

18.5 %

36.0 %





22.6 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Six months ended July 1, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 87,276

$ 40,586

$ 44,846

$ (119,192)

$ 53,516 Interest (income) expense

(6,709)

(5,652)

(9,853)

77,536

55,322 Income tax expense

2,217

—

—

13,798

16,015 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

54,007

30,351

17,850

2,022

104,230 EBITDA

$ 136,791

$ 65,285

$ 52,843

$ (25,836)

$ 229,083 Accretion

510

902

39

—

1,451 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

493

493 Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

9,924

9,924 Other (3)

(106)

282

—

(8,181)

(8,005) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 137,195

$ 66,469

$ 52,882

$ (23,600)

$ 232,946 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

21.6 %

23.1 %

31.9 %





21.4 %

________________________________________________ (1) (2) (3) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. The adjustment for acquisition and integration costs related to the Transaction is comprised of finder's fees, advisory, legal and professional fees incurred relating to the Transaction. Consists primarily of interest income earned on cash balances.

The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023

June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

$ 106,075

$ 0.60

$ 83,637

$ 0.70

$ 39,209

$ 0.23

$ 52,833

$ 0.44 Adjustments:































Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

—

1,091

0.01

(404)

—

683

0.01 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs, net of tax

6,723

0.05

—

—

58,306

0.33

—

— Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, net of tax

2,366

0.01

—

—

(7,333)

(0.04)

—

— Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

—

5,453

0.03

493

— Adjusted diluted net income

$ 115,164

$ 0.66

$ 84,728

$ 0.71

$ 95,231

$ 0.55

$ 54,009

$ 0.45 Weighted-average shares:































Basic Class A common stock

175,510,071





118,848,214





171,478,056





118,706,385



LP Units outstanding

—





1,310,004





255,783





1,310,630



Total equity units

175,510,071





120,158,218





171,733,839





120,017,015





The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 29,

July 1,

June 29,

July 1, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

2024

2023

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)















Operating income

$ 172,896

$ 129,633

$ 128,043

$ 114,158 General and administrative expenses

83,875

53,838

152,401

99,836 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

104,397

54,787

200,368

105,681 Transaction and integration costs

10,265

1,712

72,473

2,076 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,180)

(3,223)

(4,028)

(3,653) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

$ 368,253

$ 236,747

$ 549,257

$ 318,098 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

34.2 %

34.8 %

29.7 %

29.2 %

_______________________________________________________ (1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023.





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 29,

July 1,

June 29,

July 1, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income

$ 106,075

$ 84,728

$ 38,805

$ 53,516 Non-cash items

123,233

75,986

207,620

126,418 Net income adjusted for non-cash items

229,308

160,714

246,425

179,934 Change in working capital accounts

(77,659)

(67,007)

(135,021)

(85,892) Net cash provided by operating activities

151,649

93,707

111,404

94,042 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

(105,888)

(59,326)

(161,743)

(121,133) Free cash flow

$ 45,761

$ 34,381

$ (50,339)

$ (27,091)

