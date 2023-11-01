Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Establishes Summit Records for Revenue and Profitability

Sets Elevate Summit highs for ROIC and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Raises 2023 Guidance

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All comparisons are versus the quarter-ended October 1, 2022 unless noted otherwise.





Three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

% Chg vs. PY Net revenue

$ 741,960

$ 686,009

8.2 % Operating income

127,983

127,062

0.7 % Net income

232,725

87,651

165.5 % Basic EPS

$ 1.93

$ 0.72

168.1 %













Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

251,638

217,811

15.5 % Adjusted EBITDA

208,519

184,888

12.8 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.81

$ 0.70

15.7 %

"Once again I'm pleased to report we delivered record financial results this quarter as our sharp executional focus along with a more powerful, materials-led portfolio drove significant growth across the P&L," commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. Year-to-date performance and enduring pricing trends allows us to again increase our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and carry strong momentum into 2024. Our dedicated teams throughout our footprint deserve the credit for powering Elevate Summit highs for Adjusted EBITDA margin and Return on Invested Capital. It's their commitment, together with our strategic direction that gives us confidence that Summit is well positioned to better seize the opportunities ahead of us.

"We look forward to our announced combination with Argos USA, which accelerates our materials-led strategy, enhances our scale and reach in cement, and bolsters our cash flow generation to fuel further Aggregates-oriented organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Importantly, we have cleared HSR review and are now on pace to close the transaction before the end of the first quarter of next year. When completed, we will be better positioned to capitalize on strong and durable demand tailwinds while leveraging proven expertise to materially upgrade profitability through synergy generation. With enhanced capabilities, world-class talent, and a strong balance sheet, Summit is well positioned to deliver superior growth and value creation to all of our shareholders."

2023 Guidance

For the full year 2023, Summit is increasing the low end of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to approximately $560 from $550 previously. The revised outlook is now for $560 million to $570 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023. Summit maintains its outlook for 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $240 million to $260 million including greenfield projects.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Third Quarter 2023 | Total Company Results

Net revenue increased $56.0 million, or 8.2% in the third quarter to $742.0 million, as increases in average sales prices across all lines of business more than offset lower volumes.

Operating income increased $0.9 million, or 0.7% in the third quarter to $128.0 million, driven by increases in average sales price that more than offset a combination of inflationary increases in cost of revenue, higher general and administrative expenses, and increased transaction costs versus the prior year period. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased to 17.2% from 18.5%, from the comparable period a year ago primarily reflecting the aforementioned transaction costs related to the Argos USA transaction.

Net income attributable to Summit Inc. increased to $230.0 million, or $1.93 per basic share, compared to $86.5 million, or $0.72 per basic share in the comparable prior year period due primarily to recognizing a tax receivable benefit of $153.1 million in connection with Summit's agreement to acquire all the rights and interest in the TRA from affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and other TRA holders. Excluding this gain as well as other customary adjustments, Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $97.5 million, or $0.81 per adjusted diluted share, up from $84.2 million, or $0.70 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $23.6 million, or 12.8% to $208.5 million primarily reflecting strong pricing across all lines of business.

Third Quarter 2023 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $16.3 million to $179.8 million in the third quarter. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin was 59.0% in the third quarter as compared to 53.3% in the prior year period. Aggregates sales volume decreased 3.8% in the third quarter despite a positive impact from acquisitions. Due primarily to reduced residential activity, organic aggregates sales volumes declined 7.5% as lower volumes in British Columbia, Kansas, and Missouri more than offset organic aggregates volume growth in Virginia and North Texas. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 14.4%, maintaining strong levels and reflecting the cumulative effects of multiple pricing actions implemented in 2023.

Cement Business: Cement Segment net revenues increased 1.2% to $121.3 million in the third quarter. Cement Segment adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 46.3% in the third quarter, compared to 42.5% in the prior year period as strong pricing gains combined with increased product mix of internally produced cement to more than offset inflationary cost conditions. Sales volume of cement decreased 11.3% reflecting, in part, a lower proportion of import volume relative to the prior year as well as wet condition in many northern markets. Average selling prices increased 13.9% in the third quarter due to the compounding effects of pricing actions implemented in January and July of 2023.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $346.8 million in the third quarter, up 11.5% versus the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 20.0% in the third quarter primarily driven by asphalt margin expansion. Organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 8.1% driven by pricing growth across all markets, including our key markets of Houston and Salt Lake City. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 12.2% due to reduced residential activity. Organic average selling prices for asphalt increased 14.3%, due to pricing gains in North Texas and the Intermountain West. Organic asphalt sales volume increased 2.5% fueled by public infrastructure growth.

Third Quarter 2023 | Results By Reporting Segment

West Segment: The West Segment operating income increased $16.5 million to $89.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $117.8 million in the third quarter increased 19.9% versus the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 11.8% as 14.7% organic pricing growth was partially offset by 6.6% organic volume declines. Pricing growth was strongest in Houston, Intermountain West, and British Columbia. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 16.1% as 7.8% organic pricing growth was only partially offset by lower organic volumes. Asphalt revenue increased 25.0% due to organic pricing growth of 15.9% including double-digit growth in North Texas and the Intermountain West. Asphalt organic volumes increased 3.7% versus the prior year period.

East Segment: The East Segment operating income of $34.2 million increased 20.2% versus the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.5% to $50.1 million, despite the impact of divestitures and reflecting constructive pricing conditions across Summit's markets. Aggregates revenue increased 8.4% versus the prior year period. Organic aggregates volumes decreased 8.4% as growth in Virginia and the Carolinas was more than offset by lower volumes in Kansas and Missouri. Aggregates pricing increased 13.7% with solid growth across markets. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 7.9% with selling price growth of 9.5% more than offset by lower volumes. Due primarily to divestitures, asphalt revenue decreased to $7.8 million.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment operating income increased 7.9% to $38.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.8 million as revenue growth and favorable product mix combined to more than offset inflationary conditions. As noted above, in the third quarter, the Cement Segment reported a volume decreased of 11.3% and average selling price growth of 13.9%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $197.5 million in cash and $1.5 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $395 million revolving credit facility has $374.1 million available after outstanding letters of credit. The reduction in the Company's cash position relative to the period ending April 1, 2023 primarily reflects cash used for payments related to the purchase of certain TRA interests.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $243.6 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $182.2 million.

As of September 30, 2023, approximately $149.0 million remained available for share repurchase under the Company's existing share repurchase program.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:















Product

$ 641,778

$ 587,138

$ 1,609,664

$ 1,485,746 Service

100,182

98,871

219,939

224,676 Net revenue

741,960

686,009

1,829,603

1,710,422 Delivery and subcontract revenue

52,837

66,738

129,732

149,826 Total revenue

794,797

752,747

1,959,335

1,860,248 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):















Product

412,784

392,187

1,086,299

1,042,888 Service

77,538

76,011

173,568

179,807 Net cost of revenue

490,322

468,198

1,259,867

1,222,695 Delivery and subcontract cost

52,837

66,738

129,732

149,826 Total cost of revenue

543,159

534,936

1,389,599

1,372,521 General and administrative expenses

50,895

39,232

150,731

136,897 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

57,452

52,133

163,133

150,483 Transaction costs

17,442

727

19,518

2,637 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,134)

(1,343)

(5,787)

(6,293) Operating income

127,983

127,062

242,141

204,003 Interest expense

28,013

21,980

83,335

62,728 Loss on debt financings

—

—

493

— Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense

(153,080)

—

(153,080)

954 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(4,115)

—

(174,373) Other income, net

(3,583)

(3,283)

(14,771)

(4,956) Income from operations before taxes

256,633

112,480

326,164

319,650 Income tax expense

23,908

24,829

39,923

74,033 Net income

232,725

87,651

286,241

245,617 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)

2,680

1,162

3,363

3,307 Net income attributable to Summit Inc.

$ 230,045

$ 86,489

$ 282,878

$ 242,310 Earnings per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 1.93

$ 0.72

$ 2.38

$ 2.01 Diluted

$ 1.92

$ 0.72

$ 2.37

$ 2.00 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:















Basic

119,013,331

119,896,272

118,874,967

120,345,015 Diluted

119,725,693

120,383,312

119,558,974

121,078,150

________________________________________________________ (1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022



(unaudited)

(audited) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 197,475

$ 520,451 Accounts receivable, net

375,929

256,669 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

40,985

6,510 Inventories

243,136

212,491 Other current assets

17,976

20,787 Current assets held for sale

1,702

1,468 Total current assets

877,203

1,018,376 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(September 30, 2023 - $1,387,348 and December 31, 2022 - $1,267,557)

1,974,532

1,813,702 Goodwill

1,241,472

1,132,546 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (September 30, 2023 - $18,115 and

December 31, 2022 - $15,503)

68,814

71,384 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (September 30, 2023 - $1,113 and December 31,

2022 - $1,113)

113,362

136,986 Operating lease right-of-use assets

38,380

37,889 Other assets

51,201

44,809 Total assets

$ 4,364,964

$ 4,255,692 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$ 3,822

$ 5,096 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

7,028

13,718 Accounts payable

173,127

104,031 Accrued expenses

147,619

119,967 Current operating lease liabilities

8,745

7,296 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

8,539

5,739 Total current liabilities

348,880

255,847 Long-term debt

1,488,069

1,488,569 Acquisition-related liabilities

27,633

29,051 Tax receivable agreement liability

52,143

327,812 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

34,838

35,737 Other noncurrent liabilities

105,668

106,686 Total liabilities

2,057,231

2,243,702 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

119,112,950 and 118,408,655 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

1,192

1,185 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

1,415,320

1,404,122 Accumulated earnings

873,773

590,895 Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,296

3,084 Stockholders' equity

2,293,581

1,999,286 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

14,152

12,704 Total stockholders' equity

2,307,733

2,011,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,364,964

$ 4,255,692

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)





Nine months ended



September 30,

October 1,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 286,241

$ 245,617 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

168,758

160,162 Share-based compensation expense

15,116

15,058 Net gain on asset and business disposals

(5,790)

(180,240) Non-cash loss on debt financings

161

— Change in deferred tax asset, net

23,540

58,318 Other

(105)

(396) Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts receivable, net

(107,349)

(96,724) Inventories

(23,935)

(53,762) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(34,463)

(32,042) Other current assets

4,438

(6,961) Other assets

2,208

3,432 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts payable

48,524

44,510 Accrued expenses

19,034

(21,780) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

2,812

646 Tax receivable agreement benefit

(153,080)

954 Other liabilities

(2,486)

(4,601) Net cash provided by operating activities

243,624

132,191 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(239,508)

(1,933) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(182,182)

(189,008) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

9,760

8,298 Proceeds from sale of businesses

—

373,790 Other

(3,602)

(2,214) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(415,532)

188,933 Cash flows from financing activities:







Debt issuance costs

(1,566)

— Payments on debt

(8,520)

(113,769) Purchase of tax receivable agreement interests

(122,935)

— Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

(12,203)

(12,964) Distributions from partnership

(60)

(399) Repurchases of common stock

—

(100,980) Proceeds from stock option exercises

112

199 Other

(6,011)

(774) Net cash used in financing activities

(151,183)

(228,687) Impact of foreign currency on cash

115

(1,732) Net (decrease) increase in cash

(322,976)

90,705 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

520,451

380,961 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$ 197,475

$ 471,666

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment Net Revenue:















West

$ 461,094

$ 394,648

$ 1,095,502

$ 983,160 East

159,547

171,446

446,790

467,471 Cement

121,319

119,915

287,311

259,791 Net Revenue

$ 741,960

$ 686,009

$ 1,829,603

$ 1,710,422

















Line of Business - Net Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 179,819

$ 163,524

$ 505,984

$ 448,397 Cement (1)

115,135

112,489

267,755

241,858 Products

346,824

311,125

835,925

795,491 Total Materials and Products

641,778

587,138

1,609,664

1,485,746 Services

100,182

98,871

219,939

224,676 Net Revenue

$ 741,960

$ 686,009

$ 1,829,603

$ 1,710,422

















Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$ 73,733

$ 76,369

$ 251,781

$ 229,767 Cement

58,997

61,519

147,400

146,327 Products

277,498

250,591

678,593

659,342 Total Materials and Products

410,228

388,479

1,077,774

1,035,436 Services

80,094

79,719

182,093

187,259 Net Cost of Revenue

$ 490,322

$ 468,198

$ 1,259,867

$ 1,222,695

















Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):















Materials















Aggregates

$ 106,086

$ 87,155

$ 254,203

$ 218,630 Cement (3)

56,138

50,970

120,355

95,531 Products

69,326

60,534

157,332

136,149 Total Materials and Products

231,550

198,659

531,890

450,310 Services

20,088

19,152

37,846

37,417 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

$ 251,638

$ 217,811

$ 569,736

$ 487,727

















Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)















Materials















Aggregates

59.0 %

53.3 %

50.2 %

48.8 % Cement (3)

46.3 %

42.5 %

41.9 %

36.8 % Products

20.0 %

19.5 %

18.8 %

17.1 % Services

20.1 %

19.4 %

17.2 %

16.7 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

33.9 %

31.8 %

31.1 %

28.5 %

________________________________________________________ (1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. (2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. (3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended Total Volume

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Aggregates (tons)

15,654

16,267

44,622

46,489 Cement (tons)

746

841

1,787

1,887 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)

1,383

1,326

3,667

3,960 Asphalt (tons)

1,385

1,459

2,805

3,041





















Three months ended

Nine months ended Pricing

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Aggregates (per ton)

$ 14.28

$ 12.48

$ 13.81

$ 11.89 Cement (per ton)

155.79

136.83

151.58

132.22 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

154.39

142.66

150.66

133.87 Asphalt (per ton)

85.20

73.26

84.36

71.74





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

(3.8) %

14.4 %

(4.0) %

16.1 % Cement (per ton)

(11.3) %

13.9 %

(5.3) %

14.6 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

4.3 %

8.2 %

(7.4) %

12.5 % Asphalt (per ton)

(5.1) %

16.3 %

(7.8) %

17.6 %





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions & divestitures)

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

(7.5) %

13.6 %

(4.4) %

15.7 % Cement (per ton)

(11.3) %

13.9 %

(5.3) %

14.6 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

(12.2) %

8.1 %

(13.9) %

12.1 % Asphalt (per ton)

2.5 %

14.3 %

5.5 %

15.1 %

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)





Three months ended September 30, 2023











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

15,654

$ 14.28

$ 223,593

$ (43,774)

$ 179,819 Cement

746

155.79

116,285

(1,150)

115,135 Materials









$ 339,878

$ (44,924)

$ 294,954 Ready-mix concrete

1,383

154.39

213,546

(221)

213,325 Asphalt

1,385

85.20

117,980

(85)

117,895 Other Products









90,830

(75,226)

15,604 Products









$ 422,356

$ (75,532)

$ 346,824















































Nine months ended September 30, 2023











Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue Aggregates

44,622

$ 13.81

$ 616,257

$ (110,273)

$ 505,984 Cement

1,787

151.58

270,916

(3,161)

267,755 Materials









$ 887,173

$ (113,434)

$ 773,739 Ready-mix concrete

3,667

150.66

552,516

(843)

551,673 Asphalt

2,805

84.36

236,623

(284)

236,339 Other Products









253,342

(205,429)

47,913 Products









$ 1,042,481

$ (206,556)

$ 835,925

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net income to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income

$ 92,652

$ 37,350

$ 43,347

$ 59,376

$ 232,725 Interest (income) expense

(4,068)

(3,055)

(5,135)

40,271

28,013 Income tax expense

1,644

—

—

22,264

23,908 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

28,443

15,103

12,123

1,022

56,691 EBITDA

$ 118,671

$ 49,398

$ 50,335

$ 122,933

$ 341,337 Accretion

258

483

20

—

761 Tax receivable agreement benefit

—

—

—

(153,080)

(153,080) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

5,192

5,192 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs

—

—

—

17,859

17,859 Other

(1,083)

208

—

(2,675)

(3,550) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 117,846

$ 50,089

$ 50,355

$ (9,771)

$ 208,519 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

25.6 %

31.4 %

41.5 %





28.1 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended October 1, 2022 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 76,350

$ 30,225

$ 40,748

$ (59,672)

$ 87,651 Interest (income) expense

(4,475)

(2,602)

(5,110)

34,167

21,980 Income tax expense

1,384

—

—

23,445

24,829 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

24,676

15,063

10,879

821

51,439 EBITDA

$ 97,935

$ 42,686

$ 46,517

$ (1,239)

$ 185,899 Accretion

232

382

80

—

694 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

—

1,005

—

(5,120)

(4,115) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

4,902

4,902 Other

114

46

—

(2,652)

(2,492) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 98,281

$ 44,119

$ 46,597

$ (4,109)

$ 184,888 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

24.9 %

25.7 %

38.9 %





27.0 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 179,928

$ 77,936

$ 88,193

$ (59,816)

$ 286,241 Interest (income) expense

(10,777)

(8,707)

(14,988)

117,807

83,335 Income tax expense

3,861

—

—

36,062

39,923 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

82,450

45,454

29,973

3,044

160,921 EBITDA

$ 255,462

$ 114,683

$ 103,178

$ 97,097

$ 570,420 Accretion

768

1,385

59

—

2,212 Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

493

493 Tax receivable agreement benefit

—

—

—

(153,080)

(153,080) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

15,116

15,116 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs

—

—

—

17,859

17,859 Other

(1,189)

490

—

(10,856)

(11,555) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 255,041

$ 116,558

$ 103,237

$ (33,371)

$ 441,465 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

23.3 %

26.1 %

35.9 %





24.1 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Nine months ended October 1, 2022 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$ 153,857

$ 101,680

$ 70,958

$ (80,878)

$ 245,617 Interest (income) expense

(12,480)

(8,767)

(14,932)

98,907

62,728 Income tax expense (benefit)

2,547

(106)

—

71,592

74,033 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

70,803

47,470

27,760

2,340

148,373 EBITDA

$ 214,727

$ 140,277

$ 83,786

$ 91,961

$ 530,751 Accretion

692

1,185

233

—

2,110 Tax receivable agreement expense

—

—

—

954

954 Gain on sale of businesses

—

(42,652)

—

(131,721)

(174,373) Non-cash compensation

—

—

—

15,058

15,058 Other

198

139

—

(2,652)

(2,315) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 215,617

$ 98,949

$ 84,019

$ (26,400)

$ 372,185 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

21.9 %

21.2 %

32.3 %





21.8 %

________________________________________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.







Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per Equity

Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

$ 230,045

$ 1.91

$ 86,489

$ 0.71

$ 282,878

$ 2.36

$ 242,310

$ 1.99 Adjustments:































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2,680

0.02

1,162

0.01

3,363

0.03

3,307

0.03 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs

17,859

0.15

—

—

17,859

0.15

—

— Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax

—

—

(3,406)

(0.02)

—

—

(130,975)

(1.08) Loss on debt financings

—

—

—

—

493

—

—

— Adjusted diluted net income before tax related adjustments

250,584

2.08

84,245

0.70

304,593

2.54

114,642

0.94 Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense

(153,080)

(1.27)

—

—

(153,080)

(1.28)

954

0.01 Adjusted diluted net income

$ 97,504

$ 0.81

$ 84,245

$ 0.70

$ 151,513

$ 1.26

$ 115,596

$ 0.95 Weighted-average shares:































Basic Class A common stock

118,928,799





119,753,806





118,780,523





120,196,211



LP Units outstanding

1,303,990





1,312,797





1,308,417





1,313,603



Total equity units

120,232,789





121,066,603





120,088,940





121,509,814





The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022.







Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

2023

2022

2023

2022 ($ in thousands)















Operating income

$ 127,983

$ 127,062

$ 242,141

$ 204,003 General and administrative expenses

50,895

39,232

150,731

136,897 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

57,452

52,133

163,133

150,483 Transaction costs

17,442

727

19,518

2,637 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,134)

(1,343)

(5,787)

(6,293) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

$ 251,638

$ 217,811

$ 569,736

$ 487,727 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

33.9 %

31.8 %

31.1 %

28.5 %

_______________________________________________________ (1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022.







Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income

$ 232,725

$ 87,651

$ 286,241

$ 245,617 Non-cash items

75,262

66,334

201,680

52,902 Net income adjusted for non-cash items

307,987

153,985

487,921

298,519 Change in working capital accounts

(158,405)

(38,048)

(244,297)

(166,328) Net cash provided by operating activities

149,582

115,937

243,624

132,191 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

(51,289)

(56,557)

(172,422)

(180,710) Free cash flow

$ 98,293

$ 59,380

$ 71,202

$ (48,519)

