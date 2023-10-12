Summit Medical Center Earns Prestigious Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification

News provided by

Summit Medical Center

12 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

CASPER, Wyo., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Medical Center is proud to announce that it has achieved the distinguished Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification from The Joint Commission, the premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that mirrors Summit Medical Center's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier patient care that is both safe and of the highest caliber.

This significant recognition comes after a year of dedicated program development, meticulous planning, and rigorous evaluations. The entire Summit Medical Center team has worked tirelessly and is overjoyed to have reached this monumental milestone.

Heather Jones, RN, BSN, Chief Nursing Officer at Summit Medical Center, expressed, "Achieving the Gold Seal of Approval® not only places us at the forefront of medical excellence in joint replacement but also reaffirms our relentless dedication to our patients. Our team's efforts over the past year have come to fruition, and we couldn't be more elated."

The Joint Commission's Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification distinguishes healthcare organizations that are truly committed to providing the best in patient care. The certification emphasizes the medical center's proficiency in delivering comprehensive, seamless, and efficient care for individuals embarking on joint replacement procedures.

"We believe every patient deserves the best," says Matt Dammeyer, Ph.D., CEO of Summit Medical Center. "This certification is a testament to that belief and to the world-class team we have assembled here at Summit. It serves as a beacon, signaling to our community and patients everywhere that they are in safe, expert hands when they choose Summit Medical Center."

Patients seeking joint replacement will benefit from Summit Medical Center's outstanding, certified care. The medical center urges those in need to reach out for consultations and to learn more about how the certified program can provide the superior care they deserve.

For more information on Summit Medical Center's Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website or contact the medical center directly.

About Summit Medical Center Located in Casper, Wyoming, Summit Medical Center is a leading provider of healthcare services, committed to delivering exceptional care and ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. With a dedicated team of professionals, Summit Medical Center continually strives for excellence, placing patient well-being at the forefront of all its endeavors.

Media Contact:

Lori Klatt

Summit Medical Center

[email protected]

(307) 232-6600

SOURCE Summit Medical Center

