Summit Medical Group And CityMD Announce New Brand Identity, Banding Multispecialty, Urgent Care, And Corporate Brand Names Under Summit Health

"This rebrand represents our vision to create a new kind of health care." - Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO, Summit Health Tweet this

The rebranding comes at a time of fragmented care, shifting sources of trust, and heightened health awareness and when patient expectations are being reshaped by new forms of patient care and health management. Summit Health will bring deep clinical integration, growth in providers and locations, and an enhanced digital experience for its patients.

"The emergence of the Summit Health brand is about more than just a new name or logo. It brings unity and focus to our operations, while also delivering an enlightening, compassionate, and connected experience that is orchestrated around the patient," said Matt Gove, Chief Marketing Officer, Summit Health. "The fresh, modern logo and brand identity evoke the feeling of connection on many meaningful levels."

A Connected Kind of Care

Summit Health is committed to simplifying health care—for patients, providers, and those who support them. By designing a care experience that's intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive, Summit Health can ensure that patients get the care they need eﬃciently, easily, and conveniently; and, that providers get the support they need to stay focused on care and passionate about their work. The result is health care that is more compassionate, considerate, and human – a more connected kind of care.

Over the course of the next year, the Summit Health brand will come to life across 200+ physical locations, digital platforms and a multichannel marketing campaign.

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has more than 1,600 providers, 8,000 employees and over 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, as well as more than 130 providers and six locations in Central Oregon – previously known as Summit Medical Group Oregon. For more information, visit SummitHealth.com.

