Summit Medical Group and CityMD Mark Unique First Year Since Merger

NEW YORK and BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the indelible events of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Medical Group (SMG), one of the nation's premier independent physician-owned multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, mark the first anniversary of their merger this month. The combined organization (Summit CityMD) has approximately 8,000 employees, more than 1,600 providers and 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, including many sites in the early epicenters of the nation's coronavirus outbreak.

"We knew our combined organization possessed incredible strengths and capabilities, but the COVID-19 crisis showed the true colors of Summit CityMD's teams and providers, as well as the values that underpin both organizations. What we've experienced ultimately advanced us down the path because of how we were able to come together in this crisis," says Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO of Summit CityMD.

Summit CityMD has played a vital role in helping communities get through this unprecedented crisis. In the face of overrun emergency rooms, many patients turned to CityMD and SMG urgent care centers. Plus, CityMD has become a critical part of the COVID-19 testing infrastructure. New York City turned to CityMD to offer walk-in diagnostic COVID-19 testing to New Yorkers, effectively tripling the number of available testing sites citywide. The front-line teams at CityMD and SMG urgent care have administered widespread COVID-19 tests and cared for hundreds of thousands more patients over the past five months. SMG hospitalists and intensivists have also played critical roles in caring for the sickest patients in New Jersey's local hospitals.

During a time when both organizations normally see a slowdown, both CityMD and SMG have successfully resumed routine care. And, SMG practices are now consistently seeing pre-COVID-19 volumes as patients safely restart patient care that was being postponed, such as essential surgeries and procedures, chronic disease care, and preventive care.

The next chapter of Summit CityMD will bring deeper clinical integration, rebranding as a single company (while keeping the CityMD and SMG operating brands), growth in providers, locations and new hubs, and an enhanced digital experience for its patients.

Initial patient benefits that resulted in the first year include co-located physicians and specialists in New Jersey, the growth of primary care providers in the New York market, and urgent care expansion.

By leveraging CityMD's strength in urgent care and Summit Medical Group's expertise in coordinated, value-based primary and specialty care, the combined entity is creating a uniquely accessible comprehensive care delivery model for patients in the NY/NJ area. By establishing a world-class integrated delivery model, Summit CityMD will continue its mission to build healthier, kinder communities.

