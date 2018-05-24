Summit Medical Group Breast Care Center Earns National Certification

With locations in Berkeley Heights, Livingston and Florham Park, Summit Medical Group Breast Care Center offers comprehensive support and care of benign and malignant breast health conditions and all stages of breast cancer. Summit Medical Group Breast Care Center treats newly diagnosed patients, as well as those with recurring disease. Five renowned breast surgeons head a multidisciplinary treatment team that includes medical oncologists, breast radiologists, breast nurse navigators, radiation oncologists, plastic and reconstructive surgeons, pathologists and counselors for nutrition, genetics, and cognitive therapy.

Services include onsite state-of-the-art diagnostics; full breast imaging services, including 3-D mammography and ultrasound; surgical services featuring the latest breast-conserving techniques, and plastic/reconstructive surgery; rehabilitation; and oncology services, including adjuvant, neoadjuvant chemotherapy and immunotherapy, radiation therapy and hormone therapy.

Summit Medical Group patients in northern New Jersey and the New York Metropolitan area also have access to enhanced cancer treatment, as part of our partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center to offer seamless care from diagnosis to treatment and survivorship. Summit Medical Group's Multi-Disciplinary Clinic provides patients access to a team of breast cancer experts who will review the diagnosis and create a breast treatment plan in one day. This approach allows breast cancer patients to meet all their doctors at the same time and receive their treatment plan during the first visit. Patients can find one-on-one support by six certified Breast Navigators who can talk through questions, fears or concerns and service as liaison with other departments to ensure seamless communication at every point in their care.

The National Quality Measures for Breast Centers™ were developed by referencing the Health Care Advisory Board's Clinical Quality Dashboard for breast centers, published in 2004. The quality measures reflect more than two years of development and work, culminating in the adoption of more than 30 measures contained in the NQMBC™ Program. For information on the designation guidelines and process to become a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence, visit nqmbc.org.

About Summit Medical Group

Recognized as New Jersey's premier multispecialty medical group, Summit Medical Group has more than 80 locations in seven northern New Jersey counties. Summit Medical Group provides over 800 practitioners who cover more than 80 medical specialties and services, and are focused on delivering patient-centered and coordinated care. Summit Medical Group's unique care model recently expanded nationally with the founding of Summit Medical Group Oregon – Bend Memorial Clinic and Summit Medical Group Arizona. Additionally, Summit Medical Group is the only healthcare provider in northern New Jersey to offer patients access to the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Network® through Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center. For more information, visit www.summitmedicalgroup.com.

