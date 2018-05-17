Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center Partners with Montclair Film to Showcase Survivor Stories

Presented in support of National Cancer Survivors Day®, Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center and Montclair Film are seeking stories about courage, perseverance and all types of survival, including, but not exclusive to cancer survivorship. Individuals interested in telling a story for this curated edition of the StorySlam should submit an application by June 1st by visiting montclairfilm.org or smgstoryslam.com.

Selected storytellers will be invited to share their story at a special event on June 9 at Cinema505 and may be included in a special podcast and video. The public is invited to support cancer survivors and to celebrate the power of the human spirit by purchasing tickets to attend. The event, emceed by Risa Barash, will feature inspirational stories, as well as musical interludes.

The storytelling event is one of several events leading up to the grand opening of the Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center in Florham Park this fall. The new facility is a major stride in our quest to provide cancer patients in northern New Jersey access to the most advanced treatments and to the finest level of coordinated care close to home.

Patients will receive seamless care under one roof from diagnosis to treatment and throughout survivorship. At Summit Medical Group MD Anderson, patients can not only stay close to home, but have the benefit of all the primary care and specialist doctors who remain involved in all aspects of patient care. Our philosophy is to not just take care of cancer, but to take care of the entire patient.

About Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center

Summit Medical Group is the first independent multispecialty physician group in the country and the only healthcare provider in Northern New Jersey to offer patients access to the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Network®. The partnership, an extension of MD Anderson's relationship with South Jersey's Cooper University Health Care, guarantees Summit Medical Group patients access to advanced treatment options and emerging treatment alternatives. Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center, a new state-of-the-art, 130,000 square foot outpatient facility is currently under construction in Florham Park and will open in 2018 implementing an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach to cancer care, ensuring a high-quality patient experience, close to home.

ABOUT MONTCLAIR FILM

Montclair Film, a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, nurtures, and showcases the talents of filmmakers from around the region and world. Montclair Film unites, empowers, educates, and celebrates our region's diverse cultural heritage and robust artistic community by presenting engaging programs and events all year long. The seventh annual Montclair Film Festival will take place from April 26 through May 6, 2018. Montclair Film's year-round and festival programming is made possible through generous support from Investors Bank; Audible; Hackensack Meridian Health; the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; Ashenfelter, Slous, Trembulak, McDonough, Golia & Trevenen, LLP; Chubb; Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; William H. Connolly & Co.; The Nature Conservancy, and others. Our programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, as well as the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. For information about Montclair Film, visit www.montclairfilm.org

