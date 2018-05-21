Summit Medical Group Research Aids in FDA Approval of Drug for Nasal Polyps

"Nasal polyps are a notoriously difficult problem to treat. In the past, medications have not been completely effective and even when patients have surgery to remove the polyps they have a tendency to grow back," explains Kerry LeBenger, MD, Chief of Adult Medicine at Summit Medical Group and co-investigator on the XHANCE trial. "We are fortunate to have been an important part of investigating this new delivery system that can help shrink these polyps and not only benefit our patients, but patients everywhere that suffer from this debilitating condition."

The XHANCE clinical trial is part of a larger initiative at Summit Medical Group to advance medicine. Summit Medical Group is involved in 31 active clinical trials, which are critical to the development of new therapies, including finding innovative treatments for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, type 2 diabetes, and allergies.

"If you want to be a leader in the health care industry, you have to do more than deliver high quality care to patients. At Summit Medical Group, our physicians stay involved in research that keeps us at the forefront of science," says Gary Pien, MD, PhD, Director of Research, Department Chair for Allergy & Immunology, Rheumatology and Infectious Disease at Summit Medical Group, and co-investigator on the XHANCE trial. "We are extremely grateful to be part of this study and proud of the physician-investigators, clinical trials staff, and volunteers who made this study possible. They are the key to finding new treatments that improve the quality of life for our patients."

About Summit Medical Group

