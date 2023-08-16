For the 3rd Time, Summit Medical Staffing Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 24 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 12,053 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Summit Medical Staffing ranks No. 24 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year," stated Bill Watts, CEO and founder of Summit Medical Staffing. "This is an extremely proud and humbling moment for me, and our entire staff. For Summit, this is a team goal, a team accomplishment and we will celebrate as a team! We have the best culture in the staffing business and our Summit team focuses to promote and exhibit this culture every day."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"As I have watched Healthcare travel evolve over the last 15 years, it is inspiring to see our company lead the industry in growth among the many amazing businesses that have won this award," said Pete Geldes, COO. "Our team has worked diligently to make this happen. We are thankful to our team, our travelers, and our customers for this incredible achievement."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"The Pandemic and subsequent years have played a unique part in the Healthcare Staffing world," affirmed CFO, Cheree Watts. "At Summit, we are fortunate to work with the best people in the industry – travelers, recruiters, administration – each person is instrumental in our success and our future. We will continue to raise the bar for Healthcare Staffing."

Summit Medical Staffing was founded in 2014 and is based in Fremont, Nebraska. Summit is a Veteran and Employee-owned company that provides staffing resources to Healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics, nationwide. Located in the Midwest, Summit strives to provide a dedicated and attentive approach to medical staffing services for the employer and the employee. Our philosophy to connect, educate, consult and advocate resonates within the entire Summit team. Our travelers make us special; our focus and commitment to them makes us unique. For more information, visit www.summitmedstaff.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Summit Medical Staffing