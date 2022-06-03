Summit Medical Staffing's Ronnie Robinette Named Recruiter of the Year

FREMONT, Neb., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie Robinette, RN, nursing recruiter for Summit Medical Staffing in Fremont, Nebraska has been named 2022 Recruiter of the Year! The hard work Ronnie has put into her nurses has paid off. Having this title is a massive accomplishment in her career and having her nurses recognize that is very meaningful. When Ronnie first found out she was nominated for the award, she said, "I was excited that I was just nominated, and it was so surreal when I found out I won." Ronnie Robinette is not your typical recruiter; before she became a recruiter at Summit Medical Staffing, she was a traveling nurse. She takes her prior traveling nursing experiences and shares this knowledge with the nurses she works with or who are considering travel nursing. The nurses she helps are like her family, and Summit Medical Staffing allows her to treat them that way. According to Ronnie "Summit puts their nurses at the forefront of the organization. The owners are genuine people who care about their nurses and the travel industry." Ronnie is allowed to do what she does because of the company she works for. Her favorite part of recruiting is connecting with the nurses in person at nationwide meet and greets. "Creating those relationships is essential, and it is accomplished by communicating honestly with our team."

Ronnie Robinette, Recruiter of the Year

"We are extremely proud of Ronnie," stated Bill Watts, CEO and founder of Summit Medical Staffing. "She exemplifies the very best of recruiters and we are so very fortunate to have her as part of the Summit family!"

Being a recruiter is not the only thing Ronnie is passionate about. Outside of recruiting, she loves hiking, working out, health and nutrition.

Fun Fact: Some may not know this, but Ronnie was on television in 2018. Ronnie was on the TLC show called Skintight, where they followed Ronnies weight loss journey and her undergoing skin removal surgery.

Ronnie's favorite is hiking with her dogs after work to relieve stress. This gives her time to reflect and prioritize how she is doing. "I take a moment to regroup and critically think about if I was in this situation, what would I do, how would I want my recruiter to handle this." Putting herself in the nurse's shoes and finding a new perspective helps Ronnie tackle most obstacles she faces.

The award for Recruiter of the Year was presented to Ronnie at the annual Healthcare Travelers Take…Conference on April 26, 2022, in San Diego, California.

About Summit Medical Staffing

Summit Medical Staffing was founded in 2014 and is based in Fremont, Nebraska. Summit is a Veteran, Nurse and Employee-owned company that provides staffing resources to Healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics, nationwide. Located in the Midwest, Summit strives to provide a dedicated and attentive approach to medical staffing services for the employer and the employee. Our philosophy to connect, educate, consult and advocate resonates within the entire Summit team. Our travelers make us special; our focus and commitment to them makes us unique. For more information, visit www.summitmedstaff.com.

