Summit Midstream Appoints Chris Tennant as Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE: SMC) ("Summit", "SMC" or the "Company") announced today that Chris Tennant will join the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In this role, Chris will be responsible for overseeing Summit's commercial strategy, customer relationships, and long-term growth initiatives across the Company's footprint. His appointment reinforces Summit's focus on disciplined growth, strengthening its commercial platform, and delivering long-term value for shareholders.

Chris is a senior midstream executive with more than three decades of experience leading teams across the U.S. energy value chain, specializing in domestic midstream strategy and commercial optimization. He brings deep expertise in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas markets.

Chris most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Midstream at Matador Resources, where he was responsible for developing and executing midstream strategies within an upstream enterprise, including the expansion of third-party contracts that enhance overall business value. Prior to Matador Resources, Chris had a 14-year tenure at EnLink Midstream, where he held several senior commercial leadership roles with responsibility for the company's commercial performance across gathering and processing, NGL infrastructure, crude oil systems, and regulated and non-regulated pipelines.

Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, "Chris brings extensive commercial experience and demonstrated leadership across midstream organizations to Summit. His background in developing and executing commercial strategies will support our growth initiatives and continued focus on long-term value creation."

About Summit Midstream Corporation

SMC is a value-driven corporation focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMC provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (ii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iii) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; (iv) the Arkoma Basin, which includes the Woodford and Caney shale formations in Oklahoma; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMC has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMC is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SOURCE Summit Midstream Corporation