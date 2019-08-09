Summit Midstream Partners Appoints J. Heath Deneke President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed J. Heath Deneke to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC, effective September 16, 2019. Mr. Deneke will also join the Board of Directors of Summit Midstream GP, LLC. Leonard Mallett, who has been serving as President and CEO of Summit Midstream Partners on an interim basis since February 2019, will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Operations Officer and will report to Mr. Deneke.

Mr. Deneke joins Summit Midstream Partners from Crestwood Equity Partners, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Office of the Chairman since August 2017, where he was responsible for commercial development and operations of its midstream businesses, including assets in the Bakken, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Powder River, and Permian basins.

Mr. Deneke commented, "I am excited to lead the Summit Midstream team and work with the Board to deliver our strategic plan, including strengthening the balance sheet, executing our growth projects and improving our competitive position in our Core Focus Areas. I look forward to getting to know our people, meeting with our stakeholders and working to enhance unitholder value."

Peter Labbat, director of SMLP and Managing Partner at Energy Capital Partners, SMLP's largest unitholder, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Heath as Summit's new chief executive. After an extensive search, the Board is confident that he has the right mix of industry knowledge, experience and leadership skills to lead Summit into the future for the benefit of our customers, partners, employees and unitholders."

Labbat continued, "We also want to thank Leonard for taking on the additional responsibility of serving as Summit's President and CEO on an interim basis. His leadership was invaluable during this period of transition, and we look forward to his continued contributions as our Chief Operations Officer."

Prior to his role as EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Crestwood Equity Partners, Mr. Deneke served as the Chief Operating Officer and President of Crestwood's Pipeline Services Group from June 2015 to August 2017, as President, Natural Gas Business Unit of Crestwood's general partner from October 2013 to June 2015 following the close of the Inergy/Crestwood merger and as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Legacy Crestwood from August 2012 until October 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Deneke served in various management roles at El Paso Corporation and its affiliates starting in 1996, including Vice President of Project Development and Engineering for the Pipeline Group, where he was responsible for the planning and execution of over $8 billion in expansion projects. At El Paso, he also served as Director of Marketing and Asset Optimization for Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, LLC and Manager of Business Development and Strategy for Southern Natural Gas Company, LLC.

Mr. Deneke holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University. He serves on the board of directors for Bay West Environmental and Bradford Airport Logistics and is a member of the Houston Chapter of the Young Presidents Organization.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah. SMLP has an equity investment in and operates Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LLC

Summit Midstream Partners, LLC ("Summit Investments") beneficially owns a 41.8% limited partner interest in SMLP and indirectly owns and controls the non-economic general partner of SMLP, Summit Midstream GP, LLC, which has sole responsibility for conducting the business and managing the operations of SMLP. Summit Investments is a privately held company controlled by Energy Capital Partners II, LLC, and certain of its affiliates. An affiliate of Energy Capital Partners II, LLC directly owns a 7.2% limited partner interest in SMLP.

