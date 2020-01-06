Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Downtown Houston, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that, effective March 1, 2020, it will relocate its corporate headquarters from The Woodlands, Texas to downtown Houston, Texas. In addition to relocating corporate teams from The Woodlands, this move will also include a relocation of Summit's Finance and Accounting functions currently located in Atlanta, Georgia, where the company was founded. This decision represents an opportunity to enhance Summit's corporate culture and effectiveness by bringing its employees together in a single location while significantly reducing the cost associated with operating multiple corporate office locations.

Heath Deneke, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMLP, commented, "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to consolidate our corporate headquarters to a premier downtown Houston office location that brings our employees closer to many of our customers, vendors, lenders and investors. Our new office location provides ample space to accommodate our current and future office needs while broadening our access to a deep pool of experienced energy professionals. In addition to the cultural and organizational effectiveness gains, the move will also provide an immediate and significant source of cost savings for SMLP going forward."

The new headquarters will be located on the 41st and 42nd floors in One Shell Plaza, located at 910 Louisiana Street.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity investment in and operates Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2019, and as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements regarding 2019 financial guidance or financial or operating expectations for 2019, are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

