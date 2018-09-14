Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2018 Distribution and Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner, Summit Midstream GP, LLC, has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.575 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $2.30 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This quarterly distribution remains unchanged from the previous quarter and from the quarter ended September 30, 2017. This distribution will be paid on November 14, 2018, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Schedule

SMLP also announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2018 on Thursday, November 8, 2018, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

SMLP will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Friday, November 9, 2018, to discuss its quarterly operating and financial results. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 847-585-4405 or toll-free 888-771-4371 and entering the passcode 47745266. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors section of SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 23, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and can be accessed by dialing 888-843-7419 and entering the replay passcode 47745266#. An archive of the conference call will also be available on SMLP's website.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of SMLP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, SMLP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

For purposes of Treasury Regulation Section 1.871-15(m), SMLP is not considered a covered partnership.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia and Ohio; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; (iv) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah; and (v) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming. SMLP is in the process of developing new gathering and processing infrastructure in a sixth basin, the Delaware Basin, in New Mexico. SMLP also owns substantially all of a 40% ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which is developing natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, with regional corporate offices in Denver, Colorado, Atlanta, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Dallas, Texas.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LLC

Summit Midstream Partners, LLC ("Summit Investments") beneficially owns a 35.2% limited partner interest in SMLP and indirectly owns and controls the general partner of SMLP, Summit Midstream GP, LLC, which has sole responsibility for conducting the business and managing the operations of SMLP. Summit Investments is a privately held company controlled by Energy Capital Partners II, LLC, and certain of its affiliates. An affiliate of Energy Capital Partners II, LLC directly owns an 8.1% limited partner interest in SMLP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2018, and as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

