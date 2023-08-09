Summit Midstream Partners, LP Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) ("Summit", "SMLP" or the "Partnership") announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

Second quarter 2023 net loss of $13.5 million , adjusted EBITDA of $58.6 million , cash flow available for distributions ("Distributable Cash Flow" or "DCF") of $24.4 million and free cash flow ("FCF") of $9.1 million

Turned in-line 45 wells after quarter-end and continue to expect approximately 300 well connects in 2023

Management Commentary

Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented, "Summit's second quarter 2023 financial and operating results were below management expectations, primarily due to temporary production shut-ins behind our Barnett system, completion delays in the Williston and Utica, and lower than expected commodity prices. Despite these headwinds, we had a very active quarter, connecting 89 wells, including 26 in the Northeast, 4 in the Barnett, 15 in the Piceance, 38 in the DJ that we expect will reach peak production in the fourth quarter, and 6 in the Williston. Our Northeast segment experienced 15% volume growth, driving segment adjusted EBITDA growth of $2.4 million, or 13% for the quarter. The Rockies segment fell behind quarterly expectations due to 30 wells that were delayed to the second half of the year. NGL prices and residue gas prices were very challenged in the second quarter, approximately 25% to 35% lower than our expectations. We believe this decline incentivized producers to delay completions a few months, shut-in approximately 25 MMcf/d of Barnett production, and directly impacted our percent-of-proceeds contracts in the DJ Basin. We expect the second quarter to be the low point for commodity prices, with strip NGL and natural gas prices projected to strengthen in the third and fourth quarter.

Overall, the total number of well connects we expected in 2023 remains relatively consistent at approximately 300 for the year, however, the delay in completion timing will impact calendar year results. Subsequent to quarter-end, we connected 45 wells, including 28 in the Williston and 17 in the Utica, which will serve as a meaningful volumetric catalyst behind the Rockies and Northeast segments. We estimate that on average we are trending one to two quarters behind schedule, which results in a revised 2023 Adjusted EBITDA expectation of $260 million to $280 million. We expect third quarter and fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA to range from $65 million to $75 million and $75 million to $85 million, respectively. While the impact of well completion timing delays to calendar year results is disappointing, customer activity levels remain strong with 195 wells turned in-line to-date, and more than 180 drilled-but-uncompleted wells ("DUCs") and 11 rigs currently running behind our systems. With our third and fourth quarter outlook for 2023 and the latest cadence of customer activity expected in the first half of 2024, we expect to trend towards $300 million of LTM Adjusted EBITDA during the first half of 2024."

Business Highlights

SMLP's average daily natural gas throughput for its wholly owned operated systems increased by 22 MMcf/d to 1,207 MMcf/d, and liquids volumes decreased by 3 Mbbl/d to 71 Mbbl/d, relative to the first quarter of 2023. OGC natural gas throughput increased from 636 MMcf/d to 781 MMcf/d, a 23% increase quarter-over-quarter, and generated $9.5 million of adjusted EBITDA net to SMLP for the second quarter of 2023. Double E Pipeline gross volumes transported declined by 21 MMcf/d to 243 MMcf/d and generated $4.6 million of adjusted EBITDA, net to SMLP, for the second quarter of 2023.

Natural gas-price driven segments :

Natural gas price-driven segments had combined quarterly segment adjusted EBITDA of $41.8 million , representing 7.6% sequential growth, and combined capital expenditures of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

, representing 7.6% sequential growth, and combined capital expenditures of in the second quarter of 2023. Northeast segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $20.2 million , an increase of $2.3 million from the first quarter 2023, primarily due to a 6.4% increase in volume on our wholly owned systems and a 23% increase in volume from our OGC joint venture. Two new wells were brought online behind our wholly owned SMU system, seven new wells behind our Mountaineer system, and 17 new wells were connected behind our OGC joint venture during the quarter. Segment volumes continued to be impacted by customers temporarily shutting-in producing wells as they completed new wells on the pad site ("frac-protect activities"). We estimate frac-protect activities impacted quarterly volume by approximately 35 MMcf/d on our wholly owned systems, and segment adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.8 million . The approximately 50 MMcf/d of frac-protect activities behind our Ohio Joint Venture in the first quarter were largely all back online in the second quarter. Additionally, after quarter-end, we brought online an additional nine wells behind our wholly owned SMU system, including approximately 30 MMcf/d of the frac-protect activities in the second quarter, as well as eight wells behind our OGC joint venture, which we expect to lead to continued volume growth in the third quarter. There are currently three rigs running and 16 DUCs behind our systems.

Oil price-driven segments

Oil price-driven segments generated $22.2 million of combined segment adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 and had combined capital expenditures of $13.1 million .

of combined segment adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 and had combined capital expenditures of . Permian segment adjusted EBITDA totaled $5.4 million , an increase of $0.3 million from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in proportionate EBITDA from our Double E joint venture.

Revised 2023 Guidance

Based on recently updated completion timing from our customers, we currently expect activity to be approximately one to two quarters delayed relative to the mid-point of our original expectations. We believe the unexpected reduction in commodity prices over the past several months has incentivized customers to delay completions and in the case of the Barnett segment, temporarily shut-in production. As a result, we now expect calendar year 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $260 million to $280 million. Despite delays, activity levels remain robust behind our systems, and we continue to expect the business to generate sequential quarterly adjusted EBITDA growth in third and fourth quarter of 2023. At current strip pricing, we expect third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to range from $65 million to $75 million and expect fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA to range from $75 million to $85 million. With our third and fourth quarter outlook for 2023 and the latest cadence of customer activity expected in the first half of 2024, we expect to trend towards $300 million of LTM Adjusted EBITDA during the first half of 2024. We continue to expect to turn-in-line approximately 300 wells in 2023 and capital expenditures to trend toward the midpoint of our original $45 million to $65 million range for the year.

The following are the primary drivers of the shift in timing:

Barnett Shale: One of our customers temporarily shut-in approximately 25 MMcf/d of natural gas in response to significantly lower natural gas price outlook in 2023 versus future expected prices in late 2023 and 2024. In addition, our anchor customer decided to increase the number of wells being drilled on a particular pad site from five wells to 11 wells. While this is a positive development, it has extended drilling and completion timing and delayed turn-in-line until 2024. We now only expect 10 wells to be turned-in-line in calendar year 2023 and expect to end the year with over 20 DUCs. We estimate the adjusted EBITDA impact of these revisions to calendar year 2023 results to be approximately $15 million relative to the mid-point of our original guidance range.

The following table presents average daily throughput by reportable segment for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Average daily throughput (MMcf/d):













Northeast (1) 629

632

610

687 Rockies 99

29

104

29 Permian (1) —

27

—

27 Piceance 297

312

292

312 Barnett 182

200

191

199 Aggregate average daily throughput 1,207

1,200

1,197

1,254















Average daily throughput (Mbbl/d):













Rockies 71

54

73

60 Aggregate average daily throughput 71

54

73

60















Ohio Gathering average daily throughput

(MMcf/d) (2) 781

562

709

580















Double E average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3) 243

314

254

251

_________ (1) Exclusive of Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting. (2) Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag. (3) Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Double E.

The following table presents adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In thousands)

(In thousands) Reportable segment adjusted EBITDA (1):













Northeast (2) $ 20,201

$ 18,568

$ 38,055

$ 38,636 Rockies 16,858

13,899

39,988

29,729 Permian (3) 5,370

4,817

10,443

8,966 Piceance 14,365

15,350

28,348

31,118 Barnett 7,269

7,247

14,296

16,533 Total $ 64,063

$ 59,881

$ 131,130

$ 124,982 Less: Corporate and Other (4) 5,460

9,410

12,092

17,762 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,603

$ 50,471

$ 119,038

$ 107,220

__________

(1) We define segment adjusted EBITDA as total revenues less total costs and expenses, plus (i) other income, (ii) our proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments, (v) adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity, (vi) unit-based and noncash compensation, (vii) impairments and (viii) other noncash expenses or losses, less other noncash income or gains. (2) Includes our proportional share of adjusted EBITDA for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag. We define proportional adjusted EBITDA for our equity method investees as the product of (i) total revenues less total expenses, excluding impairments and other noncash income or expense items and (ii) amortization for deferred contract costs; multiplied by our ownership interest during the respective period. (3) Includes our proportional share of adjusted EBITDA for Double E. We define proportional adjusted EBITDA for our equity method investees as the product of total revenues less total expenses, excluding impairments and other noncash income or expense items; multiplied by our ownership interest during the respective period. (4) Corporate and Other represents those results that are not specifically attributable to a reportable segment or that have not been allocated to our reportable segments, including certain general and administrative expense items and natural gas and crude oil marketing services.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures of $2.1 million. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 were primarily related to pad connections and DJ Basin integration projects in the Rockies segment.





Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022



(In thousands) Cash paid for capital expenditures (1):







Northeast

$ 805

$ 5,770 Rockies

26,424

3,558 Permian

—

1,323 Piceance

2,560

2,828 Barnett

81

552 Total reportable segment capital expenditures

$ 29,870

$ 14,031 Corporate and Other

2,308

763 Total cash paid for capital expenditures

$ 32,178

$ 14,794

__________ (1) Excludes cash paid for capital expenditures by Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.

Capital & Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, SMLP had $13.6 million in unrestricted cash-on-hand and $328 million drawn under its $400 million ABL Revolver and $67.7 million of borrowing availability, after accounting for $4.3 million of issued, but undrawn, letters of credit. As of June 30, 2023, SMLP's gross availability based on the borrowing base calculation in the credit agreement was $708 million, which is $308 million greater than the $400 million of lender commitments to the ABL Revolver. As of June 30, 2023, SMLP was in compliance with all financial covenants, including interest coverage of 2.14x relative to a minimum interest coverage covenant of 2.0x and first lien leverage ratio of 1.4x relative to a maximum first lien leverage ratio of 2.5x. As of June 30, 2023, SMLP reported a total leverage ratio of approximately 5.8x. We expect all leverage metrics to start trending lower beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Permian Transmission Credit Facility balance was $150.2 million, a reduction of $2.6 million relative to the March 31, 2023 balance of $152.8 million due to scheduled mandatory amortization. The Permian Transmission Term Loan remains non-recourse to SMLP.

MVC Shortfall Payments

SMLP billed its customers $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 related to MVC shortfalls. For those customers that do not have MVC shortfall credit banking mechanisms in their gathering agreements, the MVC shortfall payments are accounted for as gathering revenue in the period in which they are earned. In the second quarter of 2023, SMLP recognized $7.2 million of gathering revenue associated with MVC shortfall payments. SMLP had no adjustments to MVC shortfall payments in the second quarter of 2023. SMLP's MVC shortfall payment mechanisms contributed $7.2 million of total adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

MVC Billings

Gathering

revenue

Adjustments

to MVC

shortfall

payments

Net impact to

adjusted

EBITDA

(In thousands) Net change in deferred revenue related to MVC shortfall payments:













Piceance Basin $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Total net change $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















MVC shortfall payment adjustments:













Rockies $ 18

$ 18

$ —

$ 18 Piceance 5,524

5,524

—

5,524 Northeast 1,622

1,622

—

1,622 Total MVC shortfall payment adjustments $ 7,164

$ 7,164

$ —

$ 7,164















Total (1) $ 7,164

$ 7,164

$ —

$ 7,164

__________ (1) Exclusive of Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

MVC Billings

Gathering

revenue

Adjustments

to MVC

shortfall

payments

Net impact to

adjusted

EBITDA

(In thousands) Net change in deferred revenue related to MVC shortfall payments:













Piceance Basin $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Total net change $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















MVC shortfall payment adjustments:













Rockies $ 54

$ 54

$ —

$ 54 Piceance 10,936

10,936

—

10,936 Northeast 3,288

3,288

—

3,288 Total MVC shortfall payment adjustments $ 14,278

$ 14,278

$ —

$ 14,278















Total (1) $ 14,278

$ 14,278

$ —

$ 14,278

__________ (1) Exclusive of Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.

Quarterly Distribution

The board of directors of SMLP's general partner continued to suspend cash distributions payable on its common units and on its Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units (the "Series A Preferred Units") for the period ended June 30, 2023. Unpaid distributions on the Series A Preferred Units will continue to accumulate.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Information

SMLP will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on August 10, 2023, to discuss its quarterly operating and financial results. The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2023 Summit Midstream Partners LP Earnings Conference Call (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI44389e5d1dac4661818d5e27cc079001). Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The conference call, live webcast and archive of the call can be accessed through the Investors section of SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com.

Upcoming Investor Conference

Members of SMLP's senior management team will attend the 2023 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference taking place on August 22–23, 2023. The presentation materials associated with this event will be accessible through the Investors section of SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com prior to the beginning of the conference.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We also present adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, our proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees, adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments, adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity, unit-based and noncash compensation, impairments, items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations and other noncash expenses or losses, income tax benefit, income (loss) from equity method investees and other noncash income or gains. Because adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other entities in our industry, our definition of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other entities, thereby diminishing its utility.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our financial performance. Furthermore, management believes that adjusted EBITDA may provide external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods as they are expected to be reflective of our core ongoing business.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure to assess:

the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to make future potential cash distributions and support our indebtedness;

the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other entities in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure;

the attractiveness of capital projects and acquisitions and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities; and

the financial performance of our assets without regard to (i) income or loss from equity method investees, (ii) the impact of the timing of MVC shortfall payments under our gathering agreements or (iii) the timing of impairments or other income or expense items that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example:

certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as an entity's cost of capital and tax structure;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and

although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We compensate for the limitations of adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool by reviewing the comparable GAAP financial measures, understanding the differences between the financial measures and incorporating these data points into our decision-making process.

Distributable Cash Flow

We define Distributable Cash Flow as adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, less cash interest paid, cash paid for taxes, net interest expense accrued and paid on the senior notes, and maintenance capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as distributable cash flow attributable to common and preferred unitholders less growth capital expenditures, less investments in equity method investees, less distributions to common and preferred unitholders. Free cash flow excludes proceeds from asset sales and cash consideration paid for acquisitions.

We do not provide the GAAP financial measures of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, certain components thereof including, but not limited to, (i) income or loss from equity method investees and (ii) asset impairments. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. As such, any associated estimate and its impact on our GAAP performance and cash flow measures could vary materially based on a variety of acceptable management assumptions.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity method investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements and may contain the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could", including the estimated closing date of the acquisitions, sources and uses of funding, the benefits of the acquisitions to us and any related opportunities. In addition, any statement concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies and possible actions taken by us or our subsidiaries are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2023, as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(In thousands) ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,613

$ 11,808 Restricted cash 1,264

1,723 Accounts receivable 60,426

75,287 Other current assets 7,489

8,724 Total current assets 82,792

97,542 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,703,967

1,718,754 Intangible assets, net 188,357

198,718 Investment in equity method investees 498,364

506,677 Other noncurrent assets 39,452

38,273 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,512,932

$ 2,559,964







LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL





Trade accounts payable $ 14,964

$ 14,052 Accrued expenses 21,820

20,601 Deferred revenue 12,178

9,054 Ad valorem taxes payable 5,998

10,245 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 4,307

16,319 Accrued interest 18,404

17,355 Accrued environmental remediation 1,360

1,365 Accrued settlement payable 6,667

6,667 Current portion of long-term debt 13,008

10,507 Other current liabilities 11,337

11,724 Total current liabilities 110,043

117,889 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,475,248

1,479,855 Noncurrent deferred revenue 32,239

37,694 Noncurrent accrued environmental remediation 1,788

2,340 Other noncurrent liabilities 38,693

38,784 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,658,011

1,676,562 Commitments and contingencies













Mezzanine Capital





Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units 120,570

118,584







Partners' Capital





Series A Preferred Units 90,765

85,327 Common limited partner capital 643,586

679,491 Total partners' capital 734,351

764,818 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL $ 2,512,932

$ 2,559,964

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In thousands, except per-unit amounts) Revenues:













Gathering services and related fees $ 57,086

$ 61,631

$ 114,457

$ 125,651 Natural gas, NGLs and condensate sales 36,082

28,278

85,245

50,736 Other revenues 4,725

9,154

10,690

18,802 Total revenues 97,893

99,063

210,392

195,189 Costs and expenses:













Cost of natural gas and NGLs 19,975

26,831

50,857

49,082 Operation and maintenance 25,158

22,277

49,130

39,339 General and administrative 10,812

10,473

20,799

23,433 Depreciation and amortization 30,132

30,111

59,956

60,556 Transaction costs 480

(13)

782

233 Acquisition integration costs 723

—

2,225

— Gain on asset sales, net (75)

(313)

(143)

(310) Long-lived asset impairments 455

84,614

455

84,628 Total costs and expenses 87,660

173,980

184,061

256,961 Other income (expense), net 1,006

(4)

1,062

(4) Gain on interest rate swaps 3,268

3,936

1,995

10,964 Loss on sale of business (54)

—

(36)

— Interest expense (35,175)

(24,887)

(69,398)

(49,050) Loss before income taxes and equity method

investment income (20,722)

(95,872)

(40,046)

(99,862) Income tax benefit (expense) —

(325)

252

(375) Income from equity method investees 7,182

4,393

12,091

8,428 Net loss $ (13,540)

$ (91,804)

$ (27,703)

$ (91,809)















Net loss per limited partner unit:













Common unit – basic $ (1.91)

$ (9.53)

$ (3.73)

$ (8.45) Common unit – diluted $ (1.91)

$ (9.53)

$ (3.73)

$ (8.45)















Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding:













Common units – basic 10,369

10,166

10,291

9,919 Common units – diluted 10,369

10,166

10,291

9,919

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED OTHER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In thousands) Other financial data:













Net loss $ (13,540)

$ (91,804)

$ (27,703)

$ (91,809) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,945

14,113

51,640

60,159 Capital expenditures 15,740

6,091

32,178

14,794 Contributions to equity method investees —

—

3,500

8,444 Adjusted EBITDA 58,603

50,471

119,038

107,220 Cash flow available for distributions (1) 24,405

25,626

49,308

57,379 Free Cash Flow 9,118

21,461

16,684

38,984 Distributions (2) n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a















Operating data:













Aggregate average daily throughput – natural gas (MMcf/d) 1,207

1,200

1,197

1,254 Aggregate average daily throughput – liquids (Mbbl/d) 71

54

73

60















Ohio Gathering average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3) 781

562

709

580 Double E average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (4) 243

314

254

251

__________ (1) Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF. (2) Represents distributions declared and ultimately paid or expected to be paid to preferred and common unitholders in respect of a given period. On May 3, 2020, the board of directors of SMLP's general partner announced an immediate suspension of the cash distributions payable on its preferred and common units. Excludes distributions paid on the Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units issued at Summit Permian Transmission Holdco, LLC. (3) Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag. (4) Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Double E.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(In thousands) Reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and

Distributable Cash Flow:













Net loss $ (13,540)

$ (91,804)

$ (27,703)

$ (91,809) Add:













Interest expense 35,175

24,887

69,398

49,050 Income tax expense (benefit) —

325

(252)

375 Depreciation and amortization (1) 30,366

30,346

60,425

61,025 Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method

investees (2) 14,100

11,406

25,738

21,858 Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (3) (2,481)

(1,578)

(3,667)

(3,306) Unit-based and noncash compensation 1,833

582

3,762

2,272 Gain on asset sales, net (75)

(313)

(143)

(310) Long-lived asset impairment 455

84,614

455

84,628 Gain on interest rate swaps (3,268)

(3,936)

(1,995)

(10,964) Other, net (4) 3,220

335

5,111

2,829 Less:













Income from equity method investees 7,182

4,393

12,091

8,428 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,603

$ 50,471

$ 119,038

$ 107,220 Less:













Cash interest paid 53,167

38,565

62,587

42,039 Cash paid for taxes 15

149

15

149 Senior notes interest adjustment (5) (21,065)

(15,795)

818

2,810 Maintenance capital expenditures 2,081

1,926

6,310

4,843 Cash flow available for distributions (6) $ 24,405

$ 25,626

$ 49,308

$ 57,379 Less:













Growth capital expenditures 13,659

4,165

25,868

9,951 Investment in equity method investee —

—

3,500

8,444 Distributions on Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units 1,628

—

3,256

— Free Cash Flow $ 9,118

$ 21,461

$ 16,684

$ 38,984

__________ (1) Includes the amortization expense associated with our favorable gas gathering contracts as reported in other revenues. (2) Reflects our proportionate share of Double E and Ohio Gathering (subject to a one-month lag) adjusted EBITDA. (3) Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606"). (4) Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the amount includes $2.2 million of integration costs, $2.1 million of transaction and other costs and $1.6 million of severance expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the amount includes $2.4 million of severance expenses. (5) Senior notes interest adjustment represents the net of interest expense accrued and paid during the period. Interest on the 2025 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in April 2025. Interest on the 2026 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in October 2026. (6) Represents cash flow available for distribution to preferred and common unitholders. Common distributions cannot be paid unless all accrued preferred distributions are paid. Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

(In thousands) Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,640

$ 60,159 Add:





Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt issuance costs 63,073

44,609 Income tax expense (benefit) (252)

375 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,512

962 Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees (1) 25,738

21,858 Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (2) (3,667)

(3,306) Realized (gain) loss on swaps (2,418)

653 Other, net (3) 5,143

2,829 Less:





Distributions from equity method investees 23,904

20,451 Noncash lease expense 2,827

468 Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,038

$ 107,220 Less:





Cash interest paid 62,587

42,039 Cash paid for taxes 15

149 Senior notes interest adjustment (4) 818

2,810 Maintenance capital expenditures 6,310

4,843 Cash flow available for distributions (5) $ 49,308

$ 57,379 Less:





Growth capital expenditures 25,868

9,951 Investment in equity method investee 3,500

8,444 Distributions on Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units 3,256

— Free Cash Flow $ 16,684

$ 38,984

__________ (1) Reflects our proportionate share of Double E and Ohio Gathering adjusted EBITDA, subject to a one-month lag. (2) Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606"). (3) Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the amount includes $2.2 million of integration costs, $2.1 million of transaction and other costs and $1.6 million of severance expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the amount includes $2.4 million of severance expenses. (4) Senior notes interest adjustment represents the net of interest expense accrued and paid during the period. Interest on the 2025 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in April 2025. Interest on the 2026 senior notes is paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 until maturity in October 2026. (5) Represents cash flow available for distribution to preferred and common unitholders. Common distributions cannot be paid unless all accrued preferred distributions are paid. Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.

SOURCE Summit Midstream Partners, LP