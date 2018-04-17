Summit Pointe Realty, LLC Selects CBRE|Hampton Roads As Leasing Partner For Retail And Office Product At Summit Pointe

The announcement of CBRE's selection follows the recent announcement of the selection of Drucker and Falk for the residential apartment leasing and management of Summit Pointe. Summit Pointe is a more than $300 million mixed-use project including the world headquarters expansion of Dollar Tree, Inc. This state-of-the-art high-rise office tower is currently under construction at Summit Pointe. Scheduled for completion in the summer of 2018, the 510,000 square-foot building will be the tallest office tower in Chesapeake, visible from Interstate 64. The adjacent parking deck with free public parking will contain approximately 1,500 spaces.

Summit Pointe will feature unparalleled retail offerings immediately adjacent to Dollar Tree's world headquarters including unique and best-of-class restaurants and stores. "Summit Pointe will provide high-quality and new-to-market retail experiences for both coastal Virginia residents and Dollar Tree employees," said Chris Read, Director of Retail Services for CBRE.

The Class A office space will feature approximately 150,000 square feet and will complement Dollar Tree's headquarters. Tenants of the office tower will have direct access to the "live, work, play" environment of Summit Pointe. "We are very excited to be working with Summit Pointe Realty, LLC. The vision is to create a one-of-a-kind experience for Dollar Tree's employees as well as for the community at large. Summit Pointe will attract residents, office tenants, and retailers because of its central location in the region and its convenient access to the interstate system," said Perry Frazer, Managing Director, CBRE. "We are fortunate to be associated with Summit Pointe, and we are confident it will have great success in the years to come."

"In selecting CBRE|Hampton Roads, we are bringing the leading commercial real estate service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region to our Summit Pointe project. CBRE|Hampton Roads has been involved in some of the most successful office, restaurant and retail projects in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. We are very pleased to be adding CBRE|Hampton Roads to the Summit Pointe team," stated Chris Williams of Summit Point Realty, LLC.

CBRE|Hampton Roads is an affiliate office of CBRE Inc. serving the Hampton Roads region. The firm assists real estate owners, investors and occupiers by offering strategic advice and execution for property leasing and sales; property, facilities and project management; corporate services; debt and equity financing; and valuation and appraisal.

